Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Packers Star Texted Bears Player To Apologize After Game
There's still a place for civility in one of the NFL's longest-standing and fiercest rivalries. After yesterday's win over the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander called his former teammate, Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown a "scrub." St. Brown managed to haul in a 56-yard reception while being guarded by Alexander during the game.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Yardbarker
Saints Make Four Moves, Sign CB Isaac Yiadom
The team also elevated WR Kirk Merritt and TE Lucas Krull from the practice squad, while waiving WR Kevin White. Yiadom, 26, was a former third-round pick by the Broncos out of Boston College back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $3.32 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $761,516.
The Myles Burkett era could begin at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
MADISON, Wis. -- In our youth, most of us have probably made lofty promises to our parents once, twice, three times, infinity, etc., and never followed through on them. But When Myles Burkett says he's going to do something, he does it. "I was gonna be here. No matter what...
Dan Campbell explains plan for Jameson Williams vs. Vikings
What did Dan Campbell say about Jameson Williams?Will Jameson Williams play gunner for the Detroit Lions moving forward?. On Saturday, news broke that the Detroit Lions were activating rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. When that news broke, fans and media members were extremely excited to finally get to see Williams play in an NFL game. Though he did play in the game, he only played a handful of snaps, and he did not have a single target. According to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the plan for Williams could look different this week against the Minnesota Vikings.
How to watch the NFL’s Thursday Night Football Week 14 online for free—and without cable
The Raiders look to keep their playoff dreams alive
Yardbarker
PFF: Chris Lindstrom has been perfect since Week 11
Chris Lindstrom is playing like an All-Pro right now, the best ball of his career. I wrote about Lindstrom performing at an All-Pro level a month ago, and all he’s done is continue the trend. The Falcons’ rushing attack is as potent as it’s been in a long time, and Lindstrom’s ascension certainly factors into that success.
Green Bay Nation: Rodgers still “owns” Chicago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears in an eighth-straight game to become the NFL’s all-time winningest franchise. Additionally, Aaron Rodgers renewed his “ownership” of the Chicago Bears and advanced his record against the Bears to 24-5. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht […]
NBC Sports
Packers say they don’t need to see more from Jordan Love to decide on fifth-year option
Even if Aaron Rodgers returns to the Packers for 2023, there’s no guarantee that he’ll be back for 2024. And there’s one specific way the Packers need to plan for that. The team believes it already has everything it needs to make that decision. By May 3,...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
