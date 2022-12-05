ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

WAVY News 10

"She loved life" Norfolk mom calls on justice for 7YO daughter's death

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. “She loved life” Norfolk mom calls on justice for …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. 2 displaced after house fire on Yorkshire Dr in York. Amazon to partner with NSU, ODU for employees to …. Study: Virginia ranks 15th healthiest state. Library...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

A season of grief for local family facing a triple tragedy

CARROLLTON, Va. (WAVY) — In a single-story home on Smith Neck Road in Carrollton, daily chores present a struggle for 47-year-old Charlitta Knightnor. She has constant pain all day. Medication helps the multiple sclerosis that she’s had for 10 years, but there is no remedy for the emotional pain...
CARROLLTON, VA
13News Now

Portsmouth police: Gunshot victim dies at hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man who walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound on Monday has died, Portsmouth police say. The Portsmouth Police Department said the victim was 46-year-old Ronnie Trewren. He showed up at the hospital a little before 9 p.m. There aren't many details about the...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WITN

Missing person found dead in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a missing person was found dead in Bertie County Wednesday. The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday they were searching for 24-year-old Raquan Craig. He was last seen on Friday at 1 p.m. by family. Deputies were searching since Wednesday morning...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Public Schools offering free meals during winter break

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools will offer free hot meals for children 18 and under during winter break. It will be offered Dec. 19, Dec. 21, Dec. 27 and Dec. 29 at the following schools:. Azalea Gardens Middle School. Berkley/Campostella Early Childhood Center. Booker T. Washington High...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Two men missing in Suffolk considered endangered

Nine months after WAVY's initial investigation, Norfolk says 4 of the 8 parking garages from our original report have surveillance cameras back online. The 61-year-old victim later died at Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital. She has not been identified at this time, but her body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk. A second victim, a 64-year-old man, had a minor injury and refused treatment at the scene.
SUFFOLK, VA

