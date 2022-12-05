Read full article on original website
CNET
'Parasite' Director's New Movie Trailer Finds Robert Pattinson in a Tube
We got our first look at Parasite director Bong Joon-ho's upcoming movie on Tuesday, with a trailer giving us a hint of Robert Pattison's sci-fi adventure, Mickey 17. Joon-ho, a four-time Academy Award-winner for Parasite, is set to direct, produce and write the screenplay. The 30-second teaser presents Pattison in...
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
Jake Gyllenhaal To Headline & EP ‘Presumed Innocent’ Apple TV+ Series From David E. Kelley & J.J. Abrams
In his first major foray into TV, Jake Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to star in and executive produce Presumed Innocent, Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series from David E. Kelley, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros. TV where the company is based. The Practice creator Kelley is the writer, executive producer and showrunner of the series, which is inspired by the courtroom thriller novel of the same name by Scott Turow. Presumed Innocent was published in 1987 and was turned into a 1990 feature starring Harrison Ford. It tells the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’...
tvinsider.com
Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in ‘Presumed Innocent’ TV Series Based on Harrison Ford Movie
Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set for his first major TV role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent, which comes from David E. Kelley (Big Sky) and J.J. Abrams (Fringe). According to Deadline, Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to star in and executive produce the series, which is based...
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Don’t worry, Matt Reeves’ The Batman-verse is still alive despite James Gunn’s DC shake-up
DC Studios is reportedly leaving The Batman's future plans alone
Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 scrapped by new Peter Safran-James Gunn DC Administration
In one of their first big moves as new DC heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran have scrapped plans for Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3, according to Deadline. Sources tell the outlet that Jenkins -- who directed and co-wrote the previous two movies, released in 2017 and 2020 starring Gal Gadot -- recently submitted her treatment, which the bosses found "unsuitable" at this time.
A.V. Club
Wonder Woman 3 reportedly dead at James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios
Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s third Wonder Woman movie won’t be moving forward at DC Studios, The Hollywood Reporter reports. News of the decision to pass on the sequel—which had just had a treatment handed in by Jenkins, describing what she’d like to do with the franchise moving forward—comes as newly minted DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran prepare for what’s expected to be one hell of a slate-clearing meeting next week, laying out their plans for the embattled superhero franchise to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.
‘Batgirl’ Directors to Meet With James Gunn
It’s been about four months until Warner Bros. shocked DC Comics fans by canceling their already-mostly-shot live-action Batgirl movie, starring Leslie Grace as the title character, and co-starring Brendan Fraser, J.K. Simmons, and Michael Keaton as Batman. (Can you imagine going back in time 10 years and telling someone not only will Michael Keaton appear in another movie as Batman but the studio will have so little faith in it they will shelve it indefinitely? 2022 is wild.)
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Collider
'The Flash' Movie Release Date Moved Up by Warner Bros.
DC had a good cinematic year in 2022 with films like The Batman and Black Adam lighting up the box office, but 2023 looks to be an even bigger year with the return of some of the universe's greatest heroes. At the center of Warner Bros' DC schedule is The Flash which was slated to speed into theaters on June 23, 2023. However, in a rare bit of good news for the Ezra Miller led superhero epic, the film has now been pushed up a week to June 16, 2023.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer: The end of the road for James Gunn
This week, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures released the first official full-length trailer for the upcoming science-fiction superhero blockbuster film “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3,” which serves as the sequel to 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and 2017’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” The film, which also serves as the 32nd film in the decade-spanning Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second film in Phase Five, sees writer/director James Gunn once again returning to helm the project. The film likely marks the end of his time with the MCU, as Gunn has taken a new role with Warner Bros....
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman Post From Two Days Ago Takes On New Meaning After Patty Jenkins’ Threequel Was Reportedly Scrapped
Wonder Woman 3 was reportedly scrapped, just one day after Gal Gadot posted about her time as the character.
DC shuts the door on Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 despite Gal Gadot tweet about ‘next chapter’
DC has reportedly shut down Patty Jenkins’ proposal for Wonder Woman 3 just a day after star Gal Gadot told fans she was excited for the heroine’s “next chapter”.“I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you,” Gadot tweeted Tuesday (6 December) alongside a photo of herself as Wonder Woman.However, The Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday that a treatment (meaning a summary in film speak) submitted for a third instalment “did not fit in with the...
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Recently Considered Justice League Sequel With Zack Snyder's Cast
Earlier tonight a new report from The Hollywood Reporter took the world by storm with the news that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer happening due to the script not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for DC Studios. The report also revealed that Jason Momoa might exit his role as Arthur Curry / Aquaman after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and become Lobo in the new universe. Also hidden inside the news was that Warner Bros. Pictures co-CEO's Micheal De Luca and Pamela Abdy once wanted to do another Justice League film with actors Zack Snyder cast. This no longer seems to be the plan with Gunn and Safran taking over the studio.
Complex
‘Wonder Woman 3’ Reportedly Scrapped by DC
Wonder Woman 3 is apparently not happening, despite having gotten the green light two years ago. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. recently received the WW3 film treatment from Patty Jenkins and writer Geoff Johns. Sources say Jenkins—who directed Monster as well as the first two installments of the Wonder Woman franchise—was then informed the sequel will not move forward. She reportedly received the news from WB executives, as well as James Gunn and Peter Safran, who were recently tapped to head DC Studios.
Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ Lands Summer 2023 Release in Theaters
Wes Anderson’s star-packed film Asteroid City will open at the specialty box office on June 16, 2023, before expanding into additional cinemas on June 23, Focus Features and Indian Paintbrush announced Tuesday. Focus will distribute the movie domestically; parent studio Universal will handle Asteroid City overseas.More from The Hollywood ReporterMakoto Shinkai's Anime Hit 'Suzume' Sets U.S. Theatrical Release DateChina Box Office: 'One Piece Film Red' Wins Quiet Weekend While 'Avatar 2' Release LoomsBox Office: 'Black Panther 2,' 'Violent Night' Lead Otherwise Icy Weekend Known for such ensemble hits as The Grand Budapest Hotel and Moonrise Kingdom, Anderson’s newest film stars Jason Schwartzman,...
ComicBook
Anna Kendrick Stars in Trailer for New Horror Movie Alice, Darling
Actor Anna Kendrick has starred in a diverse array of projects over the years, which includes dabbling in the world of thrillers, with the upcoming film Alice, Darling seeing her take on the role of a woman pushed to the edge and deciding to fight back against her tormenter. The film has earned a trailer and, while much of it appears to highlight the disturbing dynamic of a controlling romantic partner and the potential repercussions of such a situation, the later moments showcase the intensity of what could happen when a victim takes a stand against such manipulation. Check out the trailer for Alice, Darling below before the film lands in select theaters on December 30th and opens wide on January 20, 2023.
game-news24.com
The Batgirl directors want a live-action Batman Beyond movie
Somebody go and tell Commissioner Jim Gordon to light the Bat signal, because the fight for a new Batman live-action adaptation that isn’t yet made of the DC Universe. For a reason, Warner Bros. has asked for their role in animation or live-action film to continue Batman beyond. TAKE...
