5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Fast Growing Taco Chain Is Opening A Restuarant at McCandless CrossingTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this YearTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh dance parties playing everything from TikTok hits to early-2000s hip hop. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted. Straight from your phone to the dancefloor: DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn spin all the meme songs you’ve scrolled through a hundred times on TikTok. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com.
PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From Pittsburgh
Though it may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think of music, Pittsburgh has actually produced some pretty big names in the industry. From jazz and blues to rock and rap, Pittsburgh has a little bit of everything when it comes to musical talent.
A Fairy ‘Godmother’ Oversaw the Transformation of this Mount Washington Beauty
Sometimes a thorn in the side can become a rose — enhancing everything around it. Take for instance, the beauty that has grown from 404 Eureka St. When Godmother Properties took over the Mount Washington home in 2018, it appeared ready for foreclosure. The two-story home had white vinyl siding that had turned to gray and in front was a street-level garage with rickety wooden doors. Inside, the 110-year-old home’s former beauty had been lost to years of neglect.
3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh
If you’re searching for the ultimate burger destination, then you don’t need to look any further than Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of the greatest burgers around, and today I'm going to be introducing you to three spots in particular that are not-to-be-missed.
3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh
Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
Annual Krampus event returns to Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Have you been naughty or nice?. Those who lean toward the former might be more inclined to take part in the seventh annual Krampusnacht celebration at Station Square Monday night. Costumed Krampi along with non-costumed enthusiasts will gather in the courtyard outside the Hard Rock Café to...
Yinzer Elf on a Shelf for sale this Christmas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you're looking for a holiday gift for someone who loves everything Pittsburgh, here's something that might be perfect for them.You've heard of the elf on the shelf, but this is the Yinzer Elf on a Shelf.Delightfully, he has a mullet, of course he's wearing black and gold, holding a Terrible Towel, and wearing a 'Stillers' foam finger.It sells for $24.99 and supports local nonprofits including Animal Friends.The Yinzer Elf was created by Larry Richert, Jim Krenn, and Rob Rogers, who also created a line of Yinzer Elf Christmas cards.The cards sell for $5.
A Krampus cocktail bar, a Puerto Rican holiday dinner, and more Pittsburgh food news
1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. instagram.com/sweetalchemybakeshop. Find plant-based delights, presents, and more at the Vegan & Vinyl Holiday Market hosted by Sweet Alchemy Bakeshop and Preserving Underground. Taking place Sun., Dec. 11 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., the event will feature food by Sweet Alchemy, Veggies N'at Co. and Soul Saigon, and art vendors like Adorned Alloys, Cowboy Goods, Drunk Dino, and more.
Grove City triplets share screen with Tom Hanks
GROVE CITY — Otto, Flynn and Archer Schroeffel will appear with Tom Hanks in the movie “A Man Called Otto” which will be released early next year. That’s a pretty major achievement considering the 10-month-old triplets aren’t able to walk yet. Their mother, Jessi Schroeffel,...
Pittsburgh International Airport to get new flight to Southern California
Pittsburghers who love Disneyland, beaches, and sunshine can rejoice. Pittsburgh International Airport is getting a new flight to Orange County in Southern California. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways announced Tuesday it will be flying nonstop between Pittsburgh and John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, Calif., starting on March 31. Breeze will operate Orange County flights on Mondays and Fridays on a year-round basis. Breeze will utilize the new Airbus A220-300 aircraft on these flights.
Retired Pittsburgh's Action Sports anchor Guy Junker recognized by Allegheny County Council
Months after he retired from WTAE, former Pittsburgh’s Action Sports anchor Guy Junker was honored with a special proclamation recognizing his 44 years in Pittsburgh sports broadcasting. The Allegheny County Council honored the Baldwin native's excellence in sports journalism in radio, TV and newspapers. Take a look at the...
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Nibbles Jr.
Nibbles Jr. came to Animal Friends from a local organization after a large-scale rescue. She is a sweet and friendly girl who enjoys being brushed. Nibbles may be open to another rabbit sibling as long as proper introductions are made first, but she would prefer not to live with any dogs.
Why many seeking housing spend years without shelter
Just days after a large low-barrier homeless shelter opened in Downtown Pittsburgh, officials reported the facility had reached full capacity. But this is just one kink in the system, as backlogs in long-term housing programs have been rising steadily since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The vast majority of people living outside in Pittsburgh are already on the waitlist for subsidized housing, according to Maria Montaño, spokesperson for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.
Want to Fly Nonstop to the West Coast? Pittsburghers Get A New Option
The deep freeze of winter is about to settle in on the ’Burgh — the perfect time to plan a nonstop flight to sunny California. Breeze Airways, the low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, announced Wednesday the airline will begin offering nonstop flights to Orange County, California, from Pittsburgh International Airport in March 2023.
3 Reasons Why Pittsburgh is the Best City in the US
When it comes to American cities, there are plenty of great options to choose from. The obvious choices are places like Miami, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. New York City isn't even that far away, but the obvious choices aren't always the best. Cities like Portland, Memphis, and Tulsa are great alternatives to the biggest tourist destinations. But if you're looking for the best of the best, then there's really only one contender—and that's Pittsburgh.
Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2023 LINEUP ANNOUNCED
Pittsburgh, put your plans on ice – literally – as the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust welcomes you to the Cultural District for New Year’s Eve with a one-of-a-kind Ice Maze to lead you into 2023. Master ice carver and founder of Ice Creations, Richard Bubin, will create an...
Flights added between Pittsburgh and West Coast
Breeze Airways has announced that it will begin nonstop service between Pittsburgh International Airport and Santa Ana John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, starting March 31. The service, which will give passengers another option to the Los Angeles metropolitan market, will operate year-round on Mondays and Fridays on Breeze’s...
Over $211 in scratch-off prizes claimed in PA last month
The top prize of $5 million was sold in Allegheny County, one prize of $3 million was also sold in Allegheny County along with a $1 million prize.
Fun at the Holiday Craft Fair!
The 28th annual Pennsylvania Arts and Crafts Fair took place last month. On two consecutive weekends, October 21, 22, 23, and 29, and 30 holiday shoppers and crafters descended on the Washington County Fair Grounds. Each year the fair kicks off the holiday season. People flock to get an early start on their holiday shopping. There is something for everyone. Adult admission was $6.50, seniors $6, children 12-15 $3, and children under 12 got in free. Parking was also free.
