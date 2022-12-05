TxDOT kicks off anti-drunk driving campaign

The “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign is a key part of #EndTheStreakTX, a social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. (Courtesy: Texas Department of Transportation )

Nearly one in four fatal holiday season traffic accidents are DUI-involved crashes, and TxDOT is kicking off its “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign to raise awareness of the danger.

According to TxDOT, last year Texas saw 48,641 traffic crashes occur during the holiday season from Dec. 1 through Jan. 2.

In those accidents, 433 people were killed and another 1,695 suffered serious injuries.

“With everything going on in the world these past few years, we want everyone to be able to celebrate this joyous time of year without the tragic consequences of drinking and driving,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Get together with family and friends and have a great time, but please find an alternative way home if you choose to drink. You have many options available.”

The campaign launched this week with powerful videos of personal stories in English and Spanish to remind motorists not to drink and drive.

The videos, along with TxDOT’s new holiday campaign public service announcement, can be found at the bottom of the page at this website: https://www.soberrides.org/media-center.

One of the videos is narrated by Analicia Zarate of Edinburg, who lost her mother in a drunk driving-related crash in 2000 when she was 4 years old.

The last death-free day on Texas roadways was Nov. 7, 2000.