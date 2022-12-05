ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: I-30 WB reopens in Benton after 6 vehicle crash

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

UPDATE:

BENTON, Ark. – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are reopened after a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers that happened around 3:40 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are shut down due to a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers.

Traffic as of 4:20 p.m. was backed up to just before the Congo Exit.

According to ARDOT, emergency crews are on scene with no word yet on injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

