UPDATE: I-30 WB reopens in Benton after 6 vehicle crash
UPDATE:
BENTON, Ark. – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are reopened after a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers that happened around 3:40 p.m.
ORIGINAL STORY – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are shut down due to a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers.
Traffic as of 4:20 p.m. was backed up to just before the Congo Exit.
According to ARDOT, emergency crews are on scene with no word yet on injuries.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.
Comments / 1