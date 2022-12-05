Read full article on original website
Gamespot
CD Projekt Red Will Stop Supporting Gwent, Its Witcher Card Game, In 2024
CD Projekt Red has announced that Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, will stop receiving report by the end of 2024, with the studio's plans shifting to something it's calling Project Gwentfinity. Speaking with IGN, the studio laid out some of its short- and long-term plans for its Witcher spin-off game....
Xbox Series X|S owners just got an awesome free Fortnite graphics upgrade
The new season of Fortnite looks absolutely stunning on the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X
Hands-on with the Witcher 3 next-gen update: Ray-tracing and new features improve an already incredible game
The Witcher 3 next-gen update is like returning to a world I know, only everything looks even better than I remembered it
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Has A Long, Strange History On Nintendo Consoles
Microsoft's recent announcement that it intends to put Call Of Duty games onto Nintendo consoles for the next 10 years came as a surprise to many. After all, the best-selling shooter franchise has not yet appeared on the Nintendo Switch, despite that console holding onto a huge portion of market share for years now.
dexerto.com
Fortnite Chapter 4 leak reveals Titanfall feature coming in future update
According to a recent leak, a future Fortnite update may add wall running and other Titanfall-like movement mechanics to the battle royale. To the delight of many a player, Epic Games has experimented with movement quite a bit in past Fortnite updates. The advent of Chapter 3, for example, introduced...
Gamespot
PS5 Restock Tracker: Best Buy Still Has Consoles In Stock
Best Buy hosted a PS5 restock on December 5, specifically for Totaltech members. The restock focused squarely on the God of War Ragnarok bundles (both the standard PS5 and PS5 Digital). Though the consoles sold out for online shipping orders, it appears you might be able to order one to pick up at your local store. Additionally, a Totaltech membership isn't required at this time. You can also order the Call of Duty bundle ($570) right now.
Gamespot
Portal's Free Remaster With Ray Tracing Available Now On Steam
Nividia has released a new, RTX-enabled version of its classic puzzle game Portal. The release is available for free to existing owners, although even those who don't yet own it can do so quite cheaply. If you haven't previously picked up the game it's currently 99 cents on Steam. Portal...
Gamespot
Destiny 2 More Than A Weapon Seasonal Quest - How To Complete All Week 1 Steps
Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is inbound, presenting a reunion with Rasputin, Osiris, and many other characters. Season 19 will keep us busy until Lightfall releases next year, and it seems there'll be plenty to do until then, including the More Than a Weapon weekly quest. As per usual,...
Gamespot
Cozy Platformer Mail Time Gets New Trailer, PlayStation Versions Coming
As part of the Wholesome Snack stream, 3D-platformer Mail Time got a new trailer and an announcement that it would be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in April 2023, alongside the previously announced PC and Nintendo Switch versions. In Mail Time, you play as a little mushroom-wearing mail...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Patch Brings Buffs and Nerfs Alongside New Hero Ramattra
Season 2 in Overwatch 2 is now live, with a new hero, a new map returning from Overwatch, and a variety of balance shifts and changes. The biggest change is obviously the new Tank Ramattra. He can morph into two different forms to change his tactics on the fly. Blizzard also changed up the battle pass to make Ramattra easier to unlock, at level 45 of the new battle pass. If you advance through the battle pass, you will earn rewards inspired by ancient Greece. Shambali Monastery returns, revamped for Overwatch 2. It's an escort map, where you will battle in mountainous city streets and explore ancient temple grounds.
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet: How To Evolve Bisharp Into Kingambit
There’s finally a Bisharp evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but the process of getting Kingambit is one of the most specific evolution methods in the new monster catching RPGs. It takes a long time, some luck, and plenty of patience, but at the end of it all, you get a much improved version of Bisharp with the potential to be one of your team’s powerhouse Pokemon. This guide explains how to evolve Bisharp and where to get a Leader’s Crest.
Gamespot
The Callisto Protocol Gets Its Own Official Beer, And It's Very Strong
The Callisto Protocol developer Striking Distance Studios has partnered with a beer company to create a limited-edition beer themed around the video game, and it's called "Outer Way Stout." Striking Distance teamed up with Fieldwork Brewing Company for the beer, which is available at Fieldwork Brewing locations in Northern California....
Gamespot
Get 10 Anime-Themed Steam Games For Just $4
With top-notch anime such as Mob Psycho 100 season 3, Chainsaw Man, and Akiba Maid War streaming on TV currently, now is a great time to shift from watching Japan's finest export to playing games inspired by it. Over on Fanatical, you can save a whopping 95% on the Anime Bounty Bundle, a collection of games that ordinarily costs $85 but is going for $4. For the price of a cup of coffee, you'll get games such as fast-paced beat-em-up Kawaii Deathu Desu and high-speed mech action-blaster Project Nimbus.
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Introduces New XXS And XXL Pokemon Variants
Pokemon Go players will soon have another way to catch unique Pokemon, as Niantic has announced the addition of XXS and XXL Pokemon to the mix. The two new Pokemon sizes will be featured with three Pokemon to begin with: Poochyena, Mightyena, and Mawile. Encounters with the specially-sized Pokemon will look different than normal encounters, and Pokedex entries will now track the extra sizes as they are caught.
Gamespot
GTA Online December Update Adds Quality-Of-Life Improvements
Rockstar has announced new improvements are coming to GTA Online in this month's update. The upcoming update will focus on criminals, creators, and competitors in Grand Theft Auto Online and more. Last month the GTA Online community was able to earn $4 trillion via The Heists Challenge. Because of that,...
Gamespot
2 Free Games Are Available Now On The Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet: How To Get The Lucky Egg
The Lucky Egg is back in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and there’s not much you have to do to get it. The experience boosting item is free for the taking after you pass a certain milestone. This guide explains how to get the Lucky Egg and what to do with it once it’s all yours.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Leak Suggests A Punishing New LTM For Hardcore Players Is On The Way
The popular YouTuber and prolific Apex Legends dataminer known as Thordansmash is now claiming he's discovered a new limited-time mode--one that's unlike anything players have seen before. The new LTM (which the leaker refers to as "Hardcore mode") allegedly pits players against each other in squads of three, just like the standard battle royale mode. There's a catch, however: Players will land with no visible HUD, a Common-tier body shield, and ammo will spawn less frequently.
Gamespot
Elden Ring Free Colosseum Update Adds Multiplayer This Week
Out of nowhere, Bandai Namco and From Software have announced that multiplayer is coming to Elden Ring, and it's launching this week in a free update. The Colosseum update, which arrives December 7, invites players into the colosseums of Limgrave, Leyndell, and Caelid where they can fight in 1v1 duels, as part of a team, or in free-for-all matches. All of this comes to Elden Ring in update 1.08, but the full patch notes haven't been announced yet.
