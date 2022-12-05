ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Science Focus

Artificial sweeteners found in sugar-free foods can kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria

The discovery could help turn the tide in the war against superbugs. The key to beating antibiotic-resistant bacteria could have been hiding in plain sight on our supermarket shelves. Three artificial sweeteners that are commonly used in diet drinks, yoghurts and desserts can dramatically halt the growth of multidrug-resistant bacteria,...
Popculture

Kraft Heinz Foods Recalls Ready-to-Eat Products

More than 2,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer ham products have been recalled due to a cross-contamination issue that poses a substantial health risk. The Kraft Heinz Foods Company on Dec. 5 issued a recall of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products sold under the Oscar Mayer brand name after it was discovered they were possibly cross-contaminated with under-processed products.
marthastewart.com

Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
Local Profile

H-E-B Supplier Recalling Contaminated Ground Beef

On November 16, the U.S. Department of Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that near to 94,000 pounds of raw ground beef products by the Amarillo-based Tyson Dresh Meats, Inc. are being recalled after the company received feedback from customers complaining about “mirror-like” materials in the meat.
Consumer Reports.org

Listeria Outbreak in 6 States Tied to Deli Meat and Cheese

At least 16 people in six states have become infected with Listeria monocytogenes after eating meat and cheese from deli counters, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Nov. 9, 2022. Thirteen of those people have been hospitalized. One pregnant person lost their pregnancy, and one person in Maryland has died.
Prevention

Popular Cleaning Products From the Laundress Recalled Over Bacterial Contamination

The Laundress has recalled approximately eight million units of cleaning products over bacterial contamination. Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes, and various species of Pseudomonas were discovered in the products. Those with affected products should stop use immediately and follow appropriate disposal instructions. On December 1st, The Laundress announced a voluntary...
NBC Philadelphia

Carter's Recalls Infant Pajamas Due to Puncture and Laceration Hazard

The William Carter Company is recalling thousands of footed fleece pajamas due to a puncture and laceration risk that poses safety concerns for infants, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. The CPSC announced the recall on Nov. 17 and cited a small metal wire piece in the...
foodsafetynews.com

Pathogens found on half of the food-safety gloves

Steve Ardagh, chief executive officer for Eagle Protect, is known as “The Glove Guy.” Food Safety News met him at the International Association for Food Protection’s 2021 trade show. It was then we learned about his multi-year microbial analysis of potential pathogenic glove contamination. Eagle Protect, which...
NJ.com

Sippy cup recall: Over 10K toddler cups recalled over lead poisoning fears

About 10,500 sippy cups made for toddlers are being recalled because the stainless steel cups might contain exposed lead, which might lead to lead poisoning, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Green Sprouts, which makes baby products sold at big-box retailers such as Bed Bath & Beyond...
International Business Times

Kraft Heinz Recalls Ham And Cheese Products Over Cross-Contamination Concerns

Kraft Heinz Foods Company has voluntarily recalled certain ready-to-eat ham and cheese products because of concerns over possible cross-contamination. The recall affects certain Oscar Mayer-branded Ham & Cheese LOAF products, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a release. The problem with the affected products was they were...
