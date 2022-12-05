Read full article on original website
Science Focus
Artificial sweeteners found in sugar-free foods can kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria
The discovery could help turn the tide in the war against superbugs. The key to beating antibiotic-resistant bacteria could have been hiding in plain sight on our supermarket shelves. Three artificial sweeteners that are commonly used in diet drinks, yoghurts and desserts can dramatically halt the growth of multidrug-resistant bacteria,...
Popculture
Kraft Heinz Foods Recalls Ready-to-Eat Products
More than 2,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer ham products have been recalled due to a cross-contamination issue that poses a substantial health risk. The Kraft Heinz Foods Company on Dec. 5 issued a recall of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products sold under the Oscar Mayer brand name after it was discovered they were possibly cross-contaminated with under-processed products.
marthastewart.com
Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
More mushrooms linked to listeria contamination are recalled nationwide
Green Day Produce has recalled packages of its enoki mushrooms that were sold nationwide in September and October because they could be contaminated with listeria.
Oscar Mayer Recalls Over a Ton of Meat Sliced With Dirty Equipment
It is currently unknown how many stores the products ended up in, but it is known that they were shipped to two states in particular.
H-E-B Supplier Recalling Contaminated Ground Beef
On November 16, the U.S. Department of Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that near to 94,000 pounds of raw ground beef products by the Amarillo-based Tyson Dresh Meats, Inc. are being recalled after the company received feedback from customers complaining about “mirror-like” materials in the meat.
Consumer Reports.org
Listeria Outbreak in 6 States Tied to Deli Meat and Cheese
At least 16 people in six states have become infected with Listeria monocytogenes after eating meat and cheese from deli counters, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Nov. 9, 2022. Thirteen of those people have been hospitalized. One pregnant person lost their pregnancy, and one person in Maryland has died.
Children's clothing sets sold at TJ Maxx, Amazon and other retailers have been recalled for lead paint
Children's clothing manufactured by Bentex has been recalled due to lead paint, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The clothing sets feature Disney characters and were sold at TJ Maxx, Ross, DD's Discount, Burlington, Army & Airforce Exchange Service and other retail stores nationwide, according to Bentex. They were...
AOL Corp
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
Frozen red raspberries recalled because they may be contaminated with hepatitis A
Exportadora Copramar has recalled 1,260 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries because of the potential that the fruit is contaminated with hepatitis A. Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, its testing indicated hepatitis A in the raspberries with UPC code 76069501010...
Prevention
Popular Cleaning Products From the Laundress Recalled Over Bacterial Contamination
The Laundress has recalled approximately eight million units of cleaning products over bacterial contamination. Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes, and various species of Pseudomonas were discovered in the products. Those with affected products should stop use immediately and follow appropriate disposal instructions. On December 1st, The Laundress announced a voluntary...
NBC Philadelphia
Carter's Recalls Infant Pajamas Due to Puncture and Laceration Hazard
The William Carter Company is recalling thousands of footed fleece pajamas due to a puncture and laceration risk that poses safety concerns for infants, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. The CPSC announced the recall on Nov. 17 and cited a small metal wire piece in the...
Oscar Mayer products that were shipped to Ohio recalled due to possible cross-contamination
The announcement was made Monday.
Frozen raspberries have been recalled in 9 states after FDA testing found hepatitis A
FDA testing found hepatitis A in James Farms Frozen Raspberries from Chile, causing Exportadora Compramar of Ecuador to recall of 1,260 cases of the raspberries.
Frozen Stuffed Chicken Products & Microwave Ovens: A Recipe for Salmonella
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- After repeat U.S. outbreaks of salmonella tied to frozen, breaded and stuffed chicken products, researchers are now pointing to microwave cooking as a key driver of illness. Because they’re breaded, the popular products — for example, chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese, chicken...
foodsafetynews.com
Pathogens found on half of the food-safety gloves
Steve Ardagh, chief executive officer for Eagle Protect, is known as “The Glove Guy.” Food Safety News met him at the International Association for Food Protection’s 2021 trade show. It was then we learned about his multi-year microbial analysis of potential pathogenic glove contamination. Eagle Protect, which...
Sippy cup recall: Over 10K toddler cups recalled over lead poisoning fears
About 10,500 sippy cups made for toddlers are being recalled because the stainless steel cups might contain exposed lead, which might lead to lead poisoning, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Green Sprouts, which makes baby products sold at big-box retailers such as Bed Bath & Beyond...
Lidl recalls Advent calendar due to possible salmonella contamination
The recalled Advent calendars were sold at Lidl from October 12, 2022 until December 5, 2022.
People On TikTok Are Saying Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach Causes All Sorts Of Health Issues, So We Spoke To An Expert To Get The Truth
People on TikTok have claimed that drinking coffee on an empty stomach is causing painful periods, acne, hair loss, and exhaustion. So we spoke to a doctor who rebuffed many of these claims.
International Business Times
Kraft Heinz Recalls Ham And Cheese Products Over Cross-Contamination Concerns
Kraft Heinz Foods Company has voluntarily recalled certain ready-to-eat ham and cheese products because of concerns over possible cross-contamination. The recall affects certain Oscar Mayer-branded Ham & Cheese LOAF products, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a release. The problem with the affected products was they were...
