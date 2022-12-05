ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Marietta angel tree program sees no significant decrease in donations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In Marietta the angel tree program is coming to an end. All angel tree donations must be in by December 9. Major Rosemary Hughes says despite inflation and other economic factors they have seen little to no difference in donations compared to years past. Hughes added...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Veterans come together on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - December 7th is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, a day to remember and honor the over 2,403 Americans killed this day 81 years ago. Veterans and people from the community were at the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony in Parkersburg and Marietta. The Parkersburg Ceremony...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Fire safety for Christmas trees - Local fire chief gives tips

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Christmas trees are a staple of the holiday season. Still, real trees are extremely flammable and can be quite the fire hazard. WTAP caught up with Vienna Volunteer Fire Department’s Fire Chief Steve Scholl to get some safety tips. First off, make sure your tree...
VIENNA, WV
WTRF- 7News

Swatting threat call made to an Ohio County school

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer for the Wheeling Police Department, confirms that the department received a threat call to its non-emergency dispatch line Wednesday. The call was an automated message making a threat to an area high school, but did not name the school. Public Resource Officers were notified in the […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg woman pleads guilty to fentanyl crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg woman plead guilty on Wednesday, December 7, to possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl, according to a news release. On April 27, 2021, Mary Elizabeth Curran, 37, obtained a quantity of fentanyl in Columbus, Ohio, which she intended to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Man on bike was hit by vehicle in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, the call came in around 8:45 this evening of an adult male being hit by a car while on a bicycle. The accident occurred on the 1400 block of Staunton Avenue in Parkersburg. The bicycle rider, was transported to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Traffic flagger hit, thrown over guardrail by semi, police say

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he hit a traffic flagger and left the scene in Lewis County. 29-year-old Catlin Bish was driving a tractor trailer on Route 19 in Lewis County as he approached a vehicle being loaded onto a flatbed in the opposite lane on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three local people among latest COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Jefferson, Braxton, and Jackson Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV

