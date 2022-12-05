Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State improves to 3-0, cruises to 86-56 win over OhioThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring the old Anchorage Mansion.Rooted ExpeditionsAnchorage, AK
No One Could Erase the Decomposed Body Stain of Margaret Schilling off the Asylum Floorjustpene50Athens, OH
WTAP
Marietta angel tree program sees no significant decrease in donations
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In Marietta the angel tree program is coming to an end. All angel tree donations must be in by December 9. Major Rosemary Hughes says despite inflation and other economic factors they have seen little to no difference in donations compared to years past. Hughes added...
WTAP
Toys for Tots of the Mid-Ohio Valley is expecting to see another big year in gifts
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a significant amount of toys donated to Toys for Tots in the Mid-Ohio Valley in 2021, the organization is already seeing another big holiday season. Last year, the Toys for Tots group were able to distribute roughly 63 thousand toys in the Mid-Ohio Valley...
WTAP
Impact Realty Group gives out checks adding up to $16 thousand for different organizations
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A realty group is looking to give back to organizations specializing in helping children. Impact realty group is in the giving spirit! As the group is handing out $16 thousand through several checks to different organizations and charities that work with children. Some including Shop with...
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Dept. gives No Shave November funds to W.Va. Kids Cancer Crusaders
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time in the Parkersburg Police Department’s history, the officers took part in No Shave November. Police chief, Matt Board says that any officer who wanted to grow their facial hair out would have to pay up for charity. “The guys were receptive,”...
WTAP
Name of man that died after ATV rolled on him released by officials
BURNT HOUSE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A name of a name that died in an ATV accident in Ritchie County has been released by West Virginia State Police. They say an ATV rolled over on Dayton Bussey while he was recovering a deer. He was a 73-year-old man from Vienna. He died on November 21, 2022.
WTAP
Veterans come together on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - December 7th is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, a day to remember and honor the over 2,403 Americans killed this day 81 years ago. Veterans and people from the community were at the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony in Parkersburg and Marietta. The Parkersburg Ceremony...
WTAP
Fire safety for Christmas trees - Local fire chief gives tips
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Christmas trees are a staple of the holiday season. Still, real trees are extremely flammable and can be quite the fire hazard. WTAP caught up with Vienna Volunteer Fire Department’s Fire Chief Steve Scholl to get some safety tips. First off, make sure your tree...
WTAP
Parkersburg Police officer presented the 2022 Extra Mile Award during Wood County Schools B.O.E. meeting
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education presented the 2022 Extra Mile Award to Officer Jeremy Bell of the Parkersburg Police Department on Tuesday, December 6. Officer Bell serves as the prevention resource officer for Parkersburg High School. Bell received this award from the Handle with Care...
ycitynews.com
Recent I-70 closure’s traffic congestion partly due to local 1956 vote for bridges, highway
A construction incident that trapped a worker for hours and closed both east and west bound lanes of Interstate 70 through Zanesville demonstrated Wednesday how a nearly 60 year old decision to run the interstate through the town’s core, which had good intentions, also has the capability to essentially shut the city down in times of crisis.
WHIZ
Muskingum Co. Sheriffs Office Provide Tips for Safe Holiday Shopping
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Holiday shopping is in full swing, with many heading out to find those perfect gifts for everyone on their lists. And the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office wants to ensure you tay safe as you head out to find all the jolly good deals,. Sheriff Matt...
WTAP
City of Marietta will provide free mental health services for first responders
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Marietta is currently putting together a program that will provide free mental health support for first responders. WTAP talked to a first responder and the city about the program and its potential impact. First responders are with people on their worst days. Long-time...
WOUB
Ceiling collapse at Athens rental reveals a gap in code enforcement inspections
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — A ceiling collapsed at a rental unit on North Shafer Street in Athens this summer because of a roof leak. No one was hurt, but the tenants were relocated and the home could not be reoccupied until it was deemed safe. The city’s code enforcement...
Swatting threat call made to an Ohio County school
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer for the Wheeling Police Department, confirms that the department received a threat call to its non-emergency dispatch line Wednesday. The call was an automated message making a threat to an area high school, but did not name the school. Public Resource Officers were notified in the […]
WTAP
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty to fentanyl crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg woman plead guilty on Wednesday, December 7, to possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl, according to a news release. On April 27, 2021, Mary Elizabeth Curran, 37, obtained a quantity of fentanyl in Columbus, Ohio, which she intended to...
WTAP
Man on bike was hit by vehicle in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, the call came in around 8:45 this evening of an adult male being hit by a car while on a bicycle. The accident occurred on the 1400 block of Staunton Avenue in Parkersburg. The bicycle rider, was transported to...
WTAP
Marietta AMVETS will host Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony on Putnam St. bridge
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wednesday evening Marietta AMVETS will shut down the Putnam St. bridge from 4:45-6 p.m. They will be hosting a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony to honor those who were lost in the Pearl Harbor attack. In Parkersburg a similar ceremony will be held on December 7 at...
WTAP
Traffic flagger hit, thrown over guardrail by semi, police say
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he hit a traffic flagger and left the scene in Lewis County. 29-year-old Catlin Bish was driving a tractor trailer on Route 19 in Lewis County as he approached a vehicle being loaded onto a flatbed in the opposite lane on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three local people among latest COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
WTOV 9
No one injured, home likely a loss after overnight fire in Wheeling
The Wheeling Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened overnight and resulted in the loss of home along Frances Avenue in the Pleasanton area of the city. While No one was injured, not every animal made it out. The dog and one of two cats are safe, but the...
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Jefferson, Braxton, and Jackson Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Comments / 1