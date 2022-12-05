Read full article on original website
Related
fortatkinsononline.com
John Nichols addresses Jefferson County Democrats at Fort Community Club
John Nichols, a progressive journalist and author, was the keynote speaker Sunday at a reception hosted by the Jefferson County Democratic Party called “Forward Together.”. The reception, which was attended by some 45 people, was described in a news release by its organizers as an opportunity to thank those participating as volunteers during the November election.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Lizard Mound listed; Wisconsin Register of Historic Places
TOWN OF FARMINGTON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Historical Society announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7 the revised listing of Lizard Mound in the Town of Farmington, Washington County, on the State Register of Historic Places. A news release says the Lizard Mound site is a Native ceremonial center and cemetery that...
captimes.com
Wisconsin’s Assembly maps are more skewed than ever. What happens now?
It’s Election Day 2022 in Sheboygan, and voters in this majority blue city once again have no chance of electing a Democrat to legislative office. That wasn’t always the case. New Deal Democrats, running in the wake of a bitter Kohler Co. strike, held the local Senate seat in the 1930s and again from 1983 until 2003. They also held an Assembly seat concentrated on the city in all but four years between 1959 and 2011.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha water setback, Milwaukee County pipeline plan rejected
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Construction has spanned nearly three years, and it’s cost Waukesha taxpayers $286 million. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the city’s efforts to get clean drinking water from Lake Michigan took an unexpected turn. City leaders say the water project is ahead of schedule, 85% complete as...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Letter to the Editor | Senior citizens fear Washington County government to end Samaritan Home | By Kathleen Roecker
December 6, 2022 – West Bend, WI – I’m a senior citizen and I live in West Bend Wisconsin. I was born and raised here. I attended Barton Grade School, St. John’s Lutheran School, and West Bend High School. I worked for the West Bend Company, Mallard Coach and Bend Industries.
seehafernews.com
Former Milwaukee Elections Official Defended By Gableman-Linked Firm
The former Milwaukee election official charged with ballot fraud is getting some help from the law firm with ties to Michael Gableman. Kimberly Zapata was in court on Friday, she was formally charged with one felony count of misconduct in public office, and three misdemeanor counts of making a false statement to obtain an absentee ballot.
discoverhometown.com
Walz selected as Menomonee Falls village president
Jeremy Walz was selected as Menomonee Falls Village President by the rest of the Village Board during the Dec. 5 board meeting. Walz, a trustee on the board, replaces David Glasgow. Glasgow resigned from the board after accepting a job position in Germany. The board action opened Walz’s trustee seat...
whbl.com
Fundraiser to Support City Administrator Wolf, Family Now Online
Sheboygan City Administrator Todd Wolf is being given support through an online fundraiser as his job status remains in limbo. Wolf was put on administrative leave with pay a month ago by an 8-2 vote in the Common Council while an investigation into his performance is conducted. As of yet there have been no formal accusations or charges issued, however upcoming legal actions are anticipated which are likely to strain both the family budget and spirit. The fundraiser for Wolf and his family was posted on GiveSendGo, a crowdfunding page that offers both financial and spiritual support.
shepherdexpress.com
The New Sheriff in Town
Over the past generation, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has been controversial. Sheriff David Clarke served from 2002-2017 and took a hard-nosed approach to law enforcement. In late 2018, Earnell Lucas was elected sheriff, and had to deal with protests and unrest over the George Floyd murder and a creeping critique of police officers. Lucas chose not to run for reelection. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Sheriff’s Office faces the challenge of increasing criminal activity, speeding, and reckless driving.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Burlington's Echo Lake Dam saved with unanimous Council vote
BURLINGTON, Wis. - Burlington's Echo Lake Dam will be modified instead of removed. A group has been fighting for years to save it, and the final decision was made Tuesday night, Dec. 6. Echo Lake has been there since 1835. After Tuesday's vote, it will be there for generations to...
wpr.org
Wauwatosa school board member sues his own board after it approved new gender identity curriculum
A Wauwatosa school board member who hopes to rescind the district's updated human growth and development curriculum is now suing the school board he serves on, alleging the board broke open meeting laws while working on adoption of the curriculum. It's the latest move by Mike Meier in his efforts...
wwisradio.com
Wisconsin State Senator Unhappy with We Energies Rate Hike
(Milwaukee, WI) — One of Milwaukee’s Democratic lawmakers is furious with We Energies latest rate hike. State Senator Chris Larson says We Energies customers are ‘losing’ because of the 11 percent rate hike approved last week by the state’s Public Service Commission. We Energies originally wanted a 13 percent hike but regulators lowered it. Larson says the state should not give a for-profit company an energy monopoly over a third of Wisconsin’s population. He is also complaining that We Energies is dragging its feet on green energy. The move to green energy is one of the reasons that We Energies says it needs to charge more for electricity.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha City Council imposes fees, regulations on waste tire tickets
The Kenosha City Council overwhelmingly voted to begin imposing fees on waste tire tickets for the recycling drop-off facility. The Kenosha City Council overwhelmingly voted to begin imposing fees charged for waste tire tickets for recycling. The City Council voted Monday evening 14 to 3 to amend sections of the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
6 departments respond to house fire in Hartford, WI
December 7, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Six fire departments from the Washington County area have responded to a house fire, 1071 Huron Way, in Hartford, WI. Fire departments on scene include Hartford, Slinger, Neosho, Richfield, St. Lawrence, and Jackson. The call came in around 8 p.m. This...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marshals, Racine police seek fugitive Adrian Harlan, 'armed and dangerous'
RACINE, Wis. - Police say a man shot at a group of people in downtown Racine, and they are trying to find him. Adrian Harlan, 34, is wanted for recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon and a parole violation. U.S. Marshals say Harlan was last seen...
Replacing I-794 with something better? Public meeting considers proposal
Among the projects being showcased at a meeting Wednesday night is a proposal to tear down part of Milwaukee's freeway system and replace it with high-density housing and pedestrian walkways.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Hop streetcar expansion stalls
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's leaders have talked for years about expanding the city's streetcar north and south. One plan is now a step away from being shelved, but that doesn’t mean the Hop expansion is permanently stalled. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Wednesday, Dec. 7, said he still wants to...
The 2 deadliest streets in the county intersect on Milwaukee’s north side
Alderman Murphy says a traffic calming solution is coming in the new year to discourage drivers from using the parking lane to illegally pass on the right.
CBS 58
Second Timothy Olson death investigation: Woman found dead in Olson's bed, per law enforcement source
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A law enforcement source confirmed to CBS 58 that Timothy Olson's mother found a woman dead in Olson's bed Nov. 8, in her home where Olson also lived. The law enforcement source also confirmed Olson then took the dead woman's car and drove it to northern Illinois where he abandoned it Nov. 9.
wisfarmer.com
Longtime owner of Johnson Sausage Shop headed to prison for failing to pay taxes
Christa Johnson, longtime owner of Johnson Sausage Shoppe in Rio was sentenced to federal prison for failing to pay the IRS $326,905 in unpaid taxes. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Johnson, 57, of Cambria, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to tax avoidance and was ordered to pay $326,905 in restitution to the IRS and serve 1 year in prison. She was also assessed a $25,000 fine.
Comments / 1