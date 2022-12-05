Read full article on original website
People experiencing homelessness ask Denver to end winter sweepsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Woman Who Never Had LGBTQ Clients is Suing for the Right to Turn Them Away from Her Business, You Know- Just in Case.Matthew C. WoodruffDenver, CO
Christmas tiki bar open in DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
When is the cheapest month to fly out of DIA?Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver Welcomed Dozens of Migrants Who Arrived OvernightTom HandyDenver, CO
College Head Coach Steps Down To Join Deion Sanders' Staff
It appears college football coaches are eager to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Mississippi Valley State announced on Thursday that head coach Vincent Dancy has resigned. He's leaving the program behind so he can make an impact on Colorado's staff. Jerryl Briggs, the president of Mississippi Valley State, released...
Look: Top Jackson State Recruit Announces His Decision
Over the weekend, the football world learned that Deion Sanders was leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Sanders' decision to leaving Jackson State for Colorado also made an immediate impact on the transfer portal. Some Buffaloes...
Mississippi Link
Coach Prime tells University of Colorado PAC-12 players get to packing
Before the dust could barely settle from JSU’s record-setting football season and before the thought of them being 2022 SWAC Champions could fully sink in, coach Deion Sanders held his introductory meeting Sunday, December 4 with University of Colorado officials and players from the football team. To many sports...
Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report
A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
Football World Reacts To Colorado's Major Transfer
Deion Sanders will need to shake up the secondary at Colorado. On Thursday afternoon, sophomore cornerback Kaylin Moore announced that he'll enter the transfer portal. "To my Buffs teammates, thanks for all the memories and all the brothers I have gained! Buffs fans, thank you," Moore wrote. "After prayer and thoughtful consideration with my family, I have decided I will be entering the transfer portal."
Colorado Starter Transferring After Deion Sanders' Arrival
The Pac-12 will be one of the most interesting conferences in college football over the next few years. With the impending departure of UCLA and USC and the arrival of Deion Sanders at Colorado, there will be plenty of change. That includes to the Buffaloes roster over the next few weeks and months.
Jeremy Bloom: ‘I was a cog in the wheel’ getting Coach Prime
Jeremy Bloom is a man of many accomplishments: All-American wide receiver at the University of Colorado, two-time Olympic skier and his most recent feat, landing Coach Prime at CU.
Former Colorado recruit puts Deion Sanders on blast
The drama surrounding Deion Sanders‘s hire at Colorado continues as we’ve seen some current players and incoming recruits react to the news. Carson Mott, a three-star edge rusher previously committed to play for the Buffaloes, now says that Sanders pulled his offer off the table after he was hired. Just spoke to the new Colorado Read more... The post Former Colorado recruit puts Deion Sanders on blast appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Deion Sanders Is Trying To Flip A Prominent Recruit
Deion Sanders has proven himself as a master recruiter during his time as a college football head coach. And coach Prime, now leader of the Colorado Buffaloes, is already getting to work at his new gig. Five-star Clemson commit Peter Woods recently revealed that Sanders is "trying to holler at...
Deion Sanders trying to flip Derby recruit Dylan Edwards from Notre Dame to Colorado
‘Coach Prime’ isn’t done recruiting Derby running back Dylan Edwards.
Look: Deion Sanders' Message To Recruits Is Going Viral
Deion Sanders is ready for great players to commit to his program. Sanders just accepted the head-coaching position at Colorado over the weekend following three very successful seasons at Jackson State. In those seasons, he won 27 of 32 games and just led the program to its first 12-0 season in history.
voiceofmotown.com
Colorado Could Soon Join Big 12
Morgantown, West Virginia – Deion Sanders was recently hired as the next head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes and one sportscaster believes that this could lead to the school moving conferences. Tim Brando, who has had a long, distinguished career at CBS Sports, ESPN and SiriusXM, recently said that...
BYU assistant Ed Lamb announced as next head football coach at Northern Colorado
Lamb will become the second BYU assistant coach to leave the program, joining defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki, who stepped down after the 35-26 win over Stanford.
Broncos' Likely Decision On General Manager Revealed
It's widely expected that the Denver Broncos will part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett after one season, but general manager George Paton is a different story. Paton's future isn't as cut and dried. He's in only his second season as GM, but wasn't hired by the new ownership group that purchased the team this offseason.
Two Colorado cities ranked among top spots for 'car-free life'
How easy would it be to get around your Colorado city or town without a personal vehicle?. By taking a look at 19 key indicators in categories of 'access', 'commute culture', 'safety', and 'climate', a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine what cities around the country were the best places for a car-free life. Two Colorado spots landed in the top 50 nationwide, with one of those cities getting ranked in the top 10.
Arvada, December 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
coloradosun.com
100 migrants arrived in Denver by bus, prompting city to activate an emergency shelter
Denver has activated an emergency shelter to accommodate the arrival of 100 migrants, the city said Wednesday in a news release. The group arrived on a bus Monday night at a homeless shelter in the city, according to Mikayla Ortega, communications manager for the city’s Office of Emergency Management. The shelter reached capacity Tuesday, Ortega said, prompting the city to activate an emergency shelter at a city-owned recreation center to house the migrants.
