Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 7-year-old boy shot near 91st and Hampton

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 7-year-old boy was hurt when shots were fired into a home near 91st and Hampton Wednesday night, Dec. 7. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Police said the boy was shot in the leg as he sat in his bedroom. No arrests have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; woman dead near 19th and Wright

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 7 near 19th and Wright. It happened at approximately 9:45 p.m. Police say the victim, a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee police have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 7-year-old boy shot near 91st and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 7-year-old boy was hurt when shots were fired into a home near 91st and Silver Spring Wednesday night, Dec. 7. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Police said the boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale police chase, U-Haul driver got away

GLENDALE, Wis. - A U-Haul driver took police on a chase that ended with a crash. It started in Glendale and ended in Milwaukee. The driver still has not been caught. This chase happened back in October. Police released footage of their search for the driver that came up empty.
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings injure man, woman, 15-year-old

MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee Monday afternoon, Dec. 5. The first shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. near 6th and Locust. Police said someone fired shots at a Milwaukee woman, 30, who was driving. She showed up at the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Around 4 p.m.,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walker's Point shooting, Milwaukee man dead

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man shot and killed in the city's Walker's Point neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7. Police said the 19-year-old victim was shot near 8th and Madison just before 3 p.m. What led to the shooting isn't yet known. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee reckless driving pursuit, crash, driver arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested after a pursuit and crash Tuesday, Dec. 6. It happened around 7 p.m. Police said the vehicle was taken in a burglary. Police started chasing the driver near Muskego and Burnham. The chase ended near I-43 NB and Fond du Lac. The driver...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale police pursuit; teen sentenced to 1 year probation

GLENDALE, Wis. - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Nasir Askerneese on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to one year probation just after Askerneese pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of fleeing an officer. Online court records show the court initially sentenced Askerneese on Tuesday to 90 days in the House of Correction,...
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee road rage shooting near 13th and Windlake

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 39, was hurt in a road rage shooting near 13th and Windlake Monday afternoon, Dec. 5. Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northridge Lake incident; medical examiner called

MILWAUKEE - There is a heavy police presence and fire personnel response at Northridge Lake near Milwaukee's northwest side on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed they were called to the scene for two people. This is a developing story check back for updates.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hit-and-run crash at 60th and Hampton, 1 injured

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a person responsible for a hit-and-run crash that happened at 60th and Hampton on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6. Officials say around 6:45 p.m., the driver that caused the wreck made a left turn and struck a second vehicle, which caused that second vehicle to hit a light pole. The striking vehicle then fled the scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Riverwest reckless driving crash, 3 got away

MILWAUKEE - A wild crash in Milwaukee was captured by a dash camera. The video shows a speeding car winding through a Riverwest street before the driver flipped the stolen SUV. A witness said three guys ran from the scene. "This is horrible," said Joyce Broadnax. "This is horrible." When...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing Wauwatosa student with autism; last seen Tuesday, Dec. 6

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are asking for the public's help in their search for 18-year-old August Prigge, who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6. Prigge's family says their son has autism. Prigge, a senior at Wauwatosa East High School, was last seen in Wauwatosa around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. He is described as a male, white, 5'10" tall, weighing 250 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. NOTE: He does not have a beard (as pictured) at this time.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha County traffic stop; guns, drugs located in suspect vehicle

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies conducting a traffic stop on Wednesday, Dec. 7 came across a cache of illegal firearms and drugs. According to a Facebook post by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, the traffic stop was initiated shortly around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday – for a traffic violation on County Highway S.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burlington missing person; new clues sought in 33-year-old case

BURLINGTON, Wis. - December 6, 2022 marks the 33rd anniversary of Kerry Aileen O’Brien Krueger’s disappearance. Racine County investigators wish to speak with anyone who knew Kerry when she lived in Burlington, Wisconsin in the 1980s. Officials say on Dec. 7, 1989, O'Brien Krueger was reported missing by...
BURLINGTON, WI

