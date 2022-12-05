Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 7-year-old boy shot near 91st and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 7-year-old boy was hurt when shots were fired into a home near 91st and Hampton Wednesday night, Dec. 7. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Police said the boy was shot in the leg as he sat in his bedroom. No arrests have been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; woman dead near 19th and Wright
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 7 near 19th and Wright. It happened at approximately 9:45 p.m. Police say the victim, a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee police have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 7-year-old boy shot near 91st and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 7-year-old boy was hurt when shots were fired into a home near 91st and Silver Spring Wednesday night, Dec. 7. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Police said the boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale police chase, U-Haul driver got away
GLENDALE, Wis. - A U-Haul driver took police on a chase that ended with a crash. It started in Glendale and ended in Milwaukee. The driver still has not been caught. This chase happened back in October. Police released footage of their search for the driver that came up empty.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings injure man, woman, 15-year-old
MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee Monday afternoon, Dec. 5. The first shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. near 6th and Locust. Police said someone fired shots at a Milwaukee woman, 30, who was driving. She showed up at the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Around 4 p.m.,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walker's Point shooting, Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man shot and killed in the city's Walker's Point neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7. Police said the 19-year-old victim was shot near 8th and Madison just before 3 p.m. What led to the shooting isn't yet known. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Female killed in Milwaukee, man found dead days later
A female was killed in Milwaukee Sunday morning near 107th and Wabash. Police said on Tuesday, officers found a man, 50, dead from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle wanted in connection with Sunday's homicide.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee reckless driving pursuit, crash, driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested after a pursuit and crash Tuesday, Dec. 6. It happened around 7 p.m. Police said the vehicle was taken in a burglary. Police started chasing the driver near Muskego and Burnham. The chase ended near I-43 NB and Fond du Lac. The driver...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale police pursuit; teen sentenced to 1 year probation
GLENDALE, Wis. - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Nasir Askerneese on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to one year probation just after Askerneese pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of fleeing an officer. Online court records show the court initially sentenced Askerneese on Tuesday to 90 days in the House of Correction,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Drewveon Portis sentenced; 5 years for 2020 Milwaukee shooting incident
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Drewveon Portis on Monday, Dec. 5 to five years in prison plus another five years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting incident that happened near 75th and Brown Deer Road in July 2020. Portis pleaded guilty on Aug. 8 to an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee road rage shooting near 13th and Windlake
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 39, was hurt in a road rage shooting near 13th and Windlake Monday afternoon, Dec. 5. Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Lake incident; medical examiner called
MILWAUKEE - There is a heavy police presence and fire personnel response at Northridge Lake near Milwaukee's northwest side on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed they were called to the scene for two people. This is a developing story check back for updates.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run crash at 60th and Hampton, 1 injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a person responsible for a hit-and-run crash that happened at 60th and Hampton on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6. Officials say around 6:45 p.m., the driver that caused the wreck made a left turn and struck a second vehicle, which caused that second vehicle to hit a light pole. The striking vehicle then fled the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Riverwest reckless driving crash, 3 got away
MILWAUKEE - A wild crash in Milwaukee was captured by a dash camera. The video shows a speeding car winding through a Riverwest street before the driver flipped the stolen SUV. A witness said three guys ran from the scene. "This is horrible," said Joyce Broadnax. "This is horrible." When...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek man accused of stabbing in-laws
An Oak Creek man is accused of driving to Illinois and stabbing his in-laws. The man had just been sentenced in Waukesha.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Wauwatosa student with autism; last seen Tuesday, Dec. 6
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are asking for the public's help in their search for 18-year-old August Prigge, who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6. Prigge's family says their son has autism. Prigge, a senior at Wauwatosa East High School, was last seen in Wauwatosa around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. He is described as a male, white, 5'10" tall, weighing 250 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. NOTE: He does not have a beard (as pictured) at this time.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County traffic stop; guns, drugs located in suspect vehicle
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies conducting a traffic stop on Wednesday, Dec. 7 came across a cache of illegal firearms and drugs. According to a Facebook post by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, the traffic stop was initiated shortly around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday – for a traffic violation on County Highway S.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Burlington missing person; new clues sought in 33-year-old case
BURLINGTON, Wis. - December 6, 2022 marks the 33rd anniversary of Kerry Aileen O’Brien Krueger’s disappearance. Racine County investigators wish to speak with anyone who knew Kerry when she lived in Burlington, Wisconsin in the 1980s. Officials say on Dec. 7, 1989, O'Brien Krueger was reported missing by...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee robbery, police chase ends with arrest near 77th and Lisbon
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police pursued a vehicle taken in an armed robbery on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6 – and it ended with an arrest. Officials say the pursuit began around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near 38th and Wright. The chase ended near 77th and Lisbon. A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marshals, Racine police seek fugitive Adrian Harlan, 'armed and dangerous'
RACINE, Wis. - Police say a man shot at a group of people in downtown Racine, and they are trying to find him. Adrian Harlan, 34, is wanted for recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon and a parole violation. U.S. Marshals say Harlan was last seen...
