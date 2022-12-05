Manfred “Fred” Burgbacher, 79, of Sister Bay, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at Scandia Village as result of Parkinson’s disease. Fred was born on July 11, 1943, in Oak Park, Illinois, the son of the late Ernest and Caroline (Woessner) Burgbacher. He grew up in Chicago and graduated from Carl Schurz High School in 1961. Fred graduated from the University of Illinois specializing in mathematics. He became a computer programmer and during his career worked for Western Electric, Continental Bank, Cook County, and Kemper Financial Services. During his service to our country in the U.S. Navy, Fred was a programmer stationed in Washington, D.C., from 1967-1969.

