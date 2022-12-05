Read full article on original website
Obituary: Randall F. Stephenson
Randall F. Stephenson, 82 of Ellison Bay, died Tuesday, December 7, 2022, at the Pete and Julaine Horton Skilled Nursing Facility in Sturgeon Bay. He was born June 23, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late Ralph and Esther (Oberg) Stephenson. Randy graduated from Carl Shurz High School in 1958 before attending Wright Jr. College. On July 20, 1959, he married Bonnie Lou Murphy at Midwest Bible Church in Chicago. They moved to Door County in 1999. Randy served as the Fire Captain for Hoffman Estates for many years and worked as a carpenter-home designer.
Obituary: Noel A. Fischer
Noel A. Fischer, 81, of Baileys Harbor, peacefully died at home on December 7, 2022, with loved ones by her side. She was a beautiful person who will be missed by many. She is survived by her daughter Darcy Fischer; son Robb (Dawn) Fischer; grandchildren, Alec and Anna Fischer. She was preceded by her parents, Paul and Evelyn McClees; and her husband Robert F. Fischer Sr.
Obituary: Ann Marie Ostrand
Ann Marie Ostrand, 73, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Dec. 4, 2022, at Aurora Bay Care Medical Center in Green Bay. She was born Aug. 8, 1949, in Algoma to Arnold Johnsrud Sr. and Nedra Nelson. After graduation from Southern Door High School, Ann went to work for The Plumbers...
Peninsula Pulse Dec. 2-9, 2022
August 26, 1949 ~ November 22, 2022 Valerie Florence (Thomas) Murre-Schlick was born August 26, 1949, and died peacefully November 22, 2022, surrounded by her sons, after a courageous battle with cancer. Valerie was born in Chicago to Ralph and JoAnn (Hedeen) Thomas. At two years old, she and her family moved to Sister Bay. […]
Three Music Programs, One Goal
The Griffon String Quartet aims to make classical music accessible to all. Community outreach wasn’t always a top priority for Midsummer’s Music. That changed in 2018 when the Griffon String Quartet came together. “Since this group has been formed, [community involvement] has really just skyrocketed,” said Russ Warren,...
Independent Living with Parkinson’s
The Door County Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will host Options for Independent Living of Green Bay for a special program Dec. 14, 1 pm, at Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church, 836 Michigan St. The organization will share ways to help people to live independently, discuss what it offers to...
Obituary: Manfred “Fred” Ernest Burgbacher
Manfred “Fred” Burgbacher, 79, of Sister Bay, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at Scandia Village as result of Parkinson’s disease. Fred was born on July 11, 1943, in Oak Park, Illinois, the son of the late Ernest and Caroline (Woessner) Burgbacher. He grew up in Chicago and graduated from Carl Schurz High School in 1961. Fred graduated from the University of Illinois specializing in mathematics. He became a computer programmer and during his career worked for Western Electric, Continental Bank, Cook County, and Kemper Financial Services. During his service to our country in the U.S. Navy, Fred was a programmer stationed in Washington, D.C., from 1967-1969.
Christmas Concert and Sing-Along
The Algoma Community Band and Lakeshore Singers present ‘A Winter Wonderland’ concert at the Algoma Elementary School PAC. The community band performs several Christmas medleys and will be joined by the Lakeshore Singers for the “Hallelujah Chorus.” The community band is directed by Jennifer Massey and David Kopetsky.
Soup Day at the YMCA
Mark your calendars for the Sturgeon Bay YMCA’s Soup Day. Grab lunch for the whole week or just a quick dinner. All soups are served cold and in to-go containers ready to heat up and eat whenever you want. Soup is $7 per 16-oz container. The sale starts Dec....
Pearl Harbor Remembrance in Sturgeon Bay
Be a part of history as Wisconsin’s only official U.S. Coast Guard City presents its inaugural Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony along Sturgeon Bay’s West Waterfront promenade. The Sturgeon Bay Fire and Police Department’s will have a joint color guard, a U.S. Coast Guard Honor Guard will ring eight...
DCHS Featured Pet: Home Ec
Home Ec is a beautiful, little 1-year-old bunny available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus. This super soft gal weighs just four pounds and is ready to hop her way into your heart. Like all rabbits at WHS, Home Ec (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51400437) has been spayed, received a...
Mix and Mingle at DCMM’s Jingle Mixer
The community is invited to the Door County Maritime Museum’s (DCMM) Jingle Mixer to mix and mingle through the museum’s “Merry-Time” winter wonderland. During the Mixer, explore decorated trees, wreaths and holiday displays twinkling around the museum. Enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, hot beverage bars, live music, a photo booth, auctions and lively conversation.
A Final Christmas Show for Kuhns and Friends
A traditional Door County Christmas event will be performed for one final time this holiday season. The Small Forest Christmas show, which has been a fixture in Door County for 15 years, will offer its final performance at 7 pm Dec. 16 at the Kress Pavilion in Egg Harbor. Jeanne Kuhns, the singer-songwriter who formed the group with George Sawyn, MaryBeth Mattson and Patrick Palmer, is moving to Oregon and while she plans to return to Door County for summer performances, this will be her final Christmas show.
Chop ‘n Shop With a Cop
The Annual Chop ‘n Shop with a Cop event took place Dec. 3, with 30 children from Door County schools treated to a day of tree cutting and shopping and wrapping Christmast gifts for family members. Area schools assist in selecting the participating children from grades K-5. Each child...
Holiday Donation Drive in Kewaunee
The Giving for Sara Food and Hygiene Drive, organized by Kewaunee County Public Health and Human Services, is in its 10th year of collecting donations of healthful, nonperishable foods and personal-hygiene products, as well as monetary funds. The donations help to stock the shelves at area food pantries and assist community members in need.
Book Recommendation: ‘The Christmas Book Flood’ by Emily Kilgore
Recommended by LIZ WELTER, Co-owner, Novel Bay Booksellers. A delightful Christmas tradition that started in Iceland is slowly spreading around the world, and you can learn more about it in a new picture book that’s designed for children but is wonderfully inspiring for anyone. The Christmas Book Flood describes...
Holiday Pop-Up at OneEighty Petals
The elves at OneEighty Petals Flower Farm & Studio, 8999 S Highland Road in Fish Creek, have been busy creating a variety of handcrafted holiday gifts that bring a piece of the flower farm to your home all year long. Enjoy two Holiday Shop Pop-Ups, Dec. 10, 12-3 pm, and...
FAIRWAYS: Oh, How the 19th Hole Has Changed
You don’t play the clubhouse – you play the course. That rings true for some golf purists, but facilities that provide a place to mingle, dine, sip a cocktail or enjoy a great view also attract those who’ve never teed it up on Door County golf courses.
Discussion Group About Death
Steve Freier, who has over 20 years experience researching the afterlife, will host an open discussion group that discusses death and the afterlife. All beliefs are welcomed and respected. The group meets at the ADRC of Door County, 916 N. 14th Ave, on Dec. 15, 1-2:30 pm. The program is...
