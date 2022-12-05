List of Bulldogs Who Could Take Home National Awards

While the biggest priority for Georgia remains to be winning another national championship, there are quite a few Bulldogs up for major national awards. Right now there are five different awards that Georgia has players in the running for with high chances of taking them home as well.

Here is the list of players who still remain in the running for post-season awards:

Christopher Smith - Nagurski Award

Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith was announced as a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski award, which is given to the nation's top defensive player. This past weekend, Smith provided a strong final case as he caught an interception, recorded a tackle for loss and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown against LSU in the SEC Championship game.

Smith has been one of the Bulldogs' most outstanding players on defense this year and now he stands in a good position to be awarded for his efforts on the field.

Georgia's Offensive Line - Joe Moore Award

On the other side of the ball, Georgia's offensive line remains in the running for the Joe Moore award, which is handed out to the most outstanding offensive line unit after each season. The finalists for the award will be announced on Dec. 6 and the Bulldogs' front line has more than earned their shot at the award.

This season, Georgia averaged a little over 200 rushing yards per game and averaged 5.5 yards per carry, the ninth most in the country. They also allowed just seven sacks this season which tied for second amongst all FBS schools.

Brock Bowers - Mackey Award

Sticking with the offense, Brock Bowers remains in good shape to add the Mackey Award to his list of accolades. After his remarkable freshman campaign, many national pundits felt Bowers should have won the award last season. This year, the Mackey award committee has a chance to redeem themselves as Bowers was named a finalist for the award.

Through 13 games, Bowers caught 52 passes for 726 yards and scored nine total touchdowns while also tacking on 93 yards on the ground as well. Bowers would be the first Bulldog ever to win the award.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson - Butkus Award

After not winning the award for 32 seasons, Georgia has the chance to have its third player in five seasons to take home the Butkus award, which is given to the nation's best linebacker. Roquan Smith became the first Bulldog to win the award in 2017, followed by Nakobe Dean winning it in 2021 and now Dumas-Johnson was announced as a finalist.

If Dumas-Johnson does win the award, Georgia would become the third school in the award's history to have back-to-back winners. A stat line of 64 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble gives Dumas-Johnson a commemorable shot at the award.

Stetson Bennett - Heisman Trophy

Yes, you read that correctly. Stetson Bennett has a chance to become Georgia's first Heisman winner since Herschel Walker in 1982. The finalists for the award will be announced on Dec. 5 and according to both BetMGM and sportsbettingdime , Bennett currently holds the third-best odds to win the award, only behind Caleb Williams and Max Duggan.

Going off of that, Bennett appears to have a good shot of at least receiving an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York. He put together an impressive final showing during the SEC Championship game and as a result, Bennett may have just earned him a final spot for the most decorated award in all of college football.

