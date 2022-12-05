Read full article on original website
Obituary: Randall F. Stephenson
Randall F. Stephenson, 82 of Ellison Bay, died Tuesday, December 7, 2022, at the Pete and Julaine Horton Skilled Nursing Facility in Sturgeon Bay. He was born June 23, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late Ralph and Esther (Oberg) Stephenson. Randy graduated from Carl Shurz High School in 1958 before attending Wright Jr. College. On July 20, 1959, he married Bonnie Lou Murphy at Midwest Bible Church in Chicago. They moved to Door County in 1999. Randy served as the Fire Captain for Hoffman Estates for many years and worked as a carpenter-home designer.
Peninsula Pulse Dec. 2-9, 2022
Beacon Merger Creates Boat House of Door County
Deal keeps business local, increases brands, employment. A collegial relationship in a business-owners group evolved into a friendship and then a partnership that will help a Door County dealership expand its presence and employment. Beacon Marine this fall merged with The Boat House, a boat sales and service company with...
Obituary: Manfred “Fred” Ernest Burgbacher
Manfred “Fred” Burgbacher, 79, of Sister Bay, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at Scandia Village as result of Parkinson’s disease. Fred was born on July 11, 1943, in Oak Park, Illinois, the son of the late Ernest and Caroline (Woessner) Burgbacher. He grew up in Chicago and graduated from Carl Schurz High School in 1961. Fred graduated from the University of Illinois specializing in mathematics. He became a computer programmer and during his career worked for Western Electric, Continental Bank, Cook County, and Kemper Financial Services. During his service to our country in the U.S. Navy, Fred was a programmer stationed in Washington, D.C., from 1967-1969.
Pearl Harbor Remembrance in Sturgeon Bay
Be a part of history as Wisconsin’s only official U.S. Coast Guard City presents its inaugural Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony along Sturgeon Bay’s West Waterfront promenade. The Sturgeon Bay Fire and Police Department’s will have a joint color guard, a U.S. Coast Guard Honor Guard will ring eight...
Taking on the Ice Age Trail
Emily Steuer of Ellison Bay is tackling a historic expedition this winter by thru-hiking Wisconsin’s National Scenic Ice Age Trail. This 1,200-mile trail has been completed only two other times during the winter, first by Mike Summers in 2017, then by Emily Ford in 2021. She will begin her...
A Final Christmas Show for Kuhns and Friends
A traditional Door County Christmas event will be performed for one final time this holiday season. The Small Forest Christmas show, which has been a fixture in Door County for 15 years, will offer its final performance at 7 pm Dec. 16 at the Kress Pavilion in Egg Harbor. Jeanne Kuhns, the singer-songwriter who formed the group with George Sawyn, MaryBeth Mattson and Patrick Palmer, is moving to Oregon and while she plans to return to Door County for summer performances, this will be her final Christmas show.
Obituary: Valerie Florence (Thomas) Murre-Schlick
Valerie Florence (Thomas) Murre-Schlick was born August 26, 1949, and died peacefully November 22, 2022, surrounded by her sons, after a courageous battle with cancer. Valerie was born in Chicago to Ralph and JoAnn (Hedeen) Thomas. At two years old, she and her family moved to Sister Bay. There she was raised with her two brothers and the family was involved in the Hedeen family’s Crescent Orchards. They were members of the Sister Bay Moravian Church. Valerie attended Wildwood Elementary and graduated from Gibraltar High School in 1967. She went on to study at the University of WI-Madison before starting a family of her own.
Drawing a Line
It’s a phrase we use a lot on the peninsula in casual conversation, in county government deliberations or just giving directions. We use it so often that we rarely stop to think about what specifically we’re referring to when we say “Northern Door.”. I didn’t realize this...
Independent Living with Parkinson’s
The Door County Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will host Options for Independent Living of Green Bay for a special program Dec. 14, 1 pm, at Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church, 836 Michigan St. The organization will share ways to help people to live independently, discuss what it offers to...
Hensge Releases Cozy Mystery Novel
Sturgeon Bay resident Jane Hensge has published her first book, a cozy mystery that readers will find suspenseful and humorous. Do Over In Pearl Center is the story of Jen Miller who leaves her suburban Chicago life to return to small town Iowa roots to reopen her family’s long shuttered grocery store. She re-establishes old friendships and reignites a high school romance. The sabotage begins right away with the midnight sound of shattering glass. In her typical “everything will be fine attitude” she tries to ignore the escalating events. Despite the sinister plot, the novel is lighthearted and humorous. Readers will recognize landmarks that the characters visit while on the peninsula.
DiMaio Up Next for Poetry Series
Edward DiMaio is the next featured poet for the Dickinson Poetry Series, presented by the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Door County (UUFDC). DiMaio is a self-trained poet who came to find his poetic voice through journaling. Since the 1990s, DiMaio has run various poetry groups and organized readings in Indiana, Milwaukee and the Door County Jail. Early in 2022, DiMaio started taking classes at Write On, Door County and is in the process of publishing a second book of poetry that he hopes to have out by Sept. 2023.
FAIRWAYS: Oh, How the 19th Hole Has Changed
You don’t play the clubhouse – you play the course. That rings true for some golf purists, but facilities that provide a place to mingle, dine, sip a cocktail or enjoy a great view also attract those who’ve never teed it up on Door County golf courses.
City May Partner with County for Sober Living Facility
The County of Door has been looking for a building to use as a sober living facility to provide a clean and sober living option for those transitioning off addiction and alcoholism. It may now have a partner in the City of Sturgeon Bay. The city’s Finance/Purchasing and Building Committee...
Door County Carolers Spread Christmas Cheer
Singing in choirs and caroling around the holidays, Carra Augustine always thought she’d be a singer when she grew up. Life had different plans. A long-time visitor to Door County, Augustine is now a Sturgeon Bay native, working as a visual artist and stay-at-home mom. But she still finds time to sing. At first, to her infant daughter, lulling her to sleep with a favorite Christmas carol, “Silent Night.” Her daughter is now eight-years-old, and “done with my singing,” but that hasn’t stopped Augustine.
Final Weekend for Christkindlmarkt
Cozy fires helped warm those who turned out for the cold Saturday of weekend number two of the Christkindlmarkt in Sister Bay. The European-style Christmas market on the grounds of the Corner of the Past Museum showcases vendors selling handcrafted, locally made goods, plus food booths selling German and Nordic fare and drinks. This weekend, Dec. 9-11, is the final one for the Sister Bay Historical Society event.
Removal of Abandoned Tugboat Stalled
Though it was supposed to be removed on Dec. 4, an abandoned tugboat remains a fixture on the water near Baileys Harbor Yacht Club. The 143-foot-long Donny S has been moored in Baileys Harbor for over a year, according to Mike Kahr, who owns property nearby. Kahr has watched the boat being battered by storms and was concerned it would eventually end up as wreckage on the beach.
DCHS Featured Pet: Home Ec
Home Ec is a beautiful, little 1-year-old bunny available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus. This super soft gal weighs just four pounds and is ready to hop her way into your heart. Like all rabbits at WHS, Home Ec (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51400437) has been spayed, received a...
Peninsula Poetry: Chera Van Burg
Though a recent migrant to Door County, Chera Van Burg first came to the county over 30 years ago. Van Burg began writing poetry at a young age, and at 10 years old, her poem won a countywide contest and was published in her hometown newspaper. She has written song...
A Return to the Canvas
Caitlin Leline-Hatch’s Door County roots emerge through watercolors. Caitlin Leline-Hatch grew up surrounded by horses. “We didn’t have the tablets and the screens to distract us, so I just spent a lot of time in the barn, sitting on the hay bales next to the horses, sharing my popsicles with them,” Leline-Hatch said.
