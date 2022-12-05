Sturgeon Bay resident Jane Hensge has published her first book, a cozy mystery that readers will find suspenseful and humorous. Do Over In Pearl Center is the story of Jen Miller who leaves her suburban Chicago life to return to small town Iowa roots to reopen her family’s long shuttered grocery store. She re-establishes old friendships and reignites a high school romance. The sabotage begins right away with the midnight sound of shattering glass. In her typical “everything will be fine attitude” she tries to ignore the escalating events. Despite the sinister plot, the novel is lighthearted and humorous. Readers will recognize landmarks that the characters visit while on the peninsula.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO