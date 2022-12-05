Read full article on original website
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
New Jersey couple questions orange lights moving northbound near Ben Franklin BridgeRoger MarshCamden, NJ
Prosecutor: 3 Charged for Murdering Mays Landing, NJ, Man; 1 Remains on the Run
Three people have been charged in connection to the death of a Mays Landing man in October. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 33-year-old Rahmir Bethea and 39-year-old Rasabohyt Bethea, both of Atlantic City, and 23-year-old David Santiago of Westville, OH, are responsible for the death of 21-year-old Tyrone Ford.
South Jersey Man Arrested With Pound Of Crystal Meth: Prosecutor
A Burlington County man has been sentenced to seven years in New Jersey State Prison for selling crystal methamphetamine, authorities said. Richard Mallinson, 54, of Mount Holly previously pleaded guilty to drug possession with the intent to distribute, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. This was a result of...
Office Manager Charged With Stealing $146K From Jersey Shore Employer: Prosecutor
A woman from Neptune Township has been charged with stealing more than $146,000 from her former employer, authorities said.Jodi L. Vanaman, 47, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. The charge is the result of an inves…
NJ Scam Gone Bad: FBI Wanted Men Target the Wrong Couple
Waled dedicated an entire Highlight on his Instagram to sharing the items stollen by his illegitamate moving business. New: @will_e1313Photo by[Formerly] (@Habeebz/Instagram) What would you do if you were planning a stressful move from one state to another, you hire a seemingly professional moving company, and then the company steals all of your belongings? That’s exactly what happened to Point Plesant-based tattoo artist, Sydney Smith this past Friday.
School bus catalytic converter thefts: NJ police look for suspects
BLACKWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- New surveillance video from police shows people stealing catalytic converters from school buses parked overnight.The thefts occurred November 28th and 29th at the Gloucester Township Public Schools Transportation Center. Two vehicles were seen pulling up on video.During both of these incidents, the driver of an SUV dropped off the suspects while the driver of a white sedan acts as a lookout.Police say the thieves cut a hole in the fence and stole six catalytic converters.They also damaged two vehicles while unsuccessfully cutting their converters.Last month in Washington Township, Gloucester County, police warned the public about a...
Police Search for Catalytic Converter Thieves in Bensalem
Thieves have been targeting catalytic converters on a daily basis in Bensalem, and the devices are expensive to replace. Catalytic converter thefts, which have become a national issue, are a growing trend across Bensalem. Lieutenant Michael Schum of the Bensalem Township Police Department says there have been “28 catalytic converters stolen in the month of October in Bensalem.”
Pa state trooper charged with DUI while on duty
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty. According to PSP, Austin J. Burney, assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, in McKean County, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on November 27. Burney was charged with driving […]
Police in Florida arrest man accused of bludgeoning elderly couple to death in Massachusetts
Authorities said a man wanted for bludgeoning an elderly couple to death at their Massachusetts home early last week was arrested over the weekend in Florida.
Mount Dora police search for woman who allegedly stole more than $19K from Walmart
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police in Mount Dora are looking for a woman who reportedly stole thousands of dollars from a Walmart. Officials said the woman walked into the Walmart store on U.S. 441 on Sunday night and left with a load of cash. Officials said she stole more...
COS drug trafficking: 7 indicted by Federal Grand Jury
(DENVER) — A Federal Grand Jury has indicted seven people from Southern Colorado on drug and weapon charges after they allegedly “conspired to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.” According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado and following a 10-month federal investigation, all but one of the seven suspects, who […]
Man shot, killed in Gifford; deputies investigating
GIFFORD — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed late Saturday following a disturbance involving an unidentified shooter, officials said. “There is no threat to the public,” Indian River County sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said. “Detectives are on scene and located one firearm.”. Deputies responded...
Woman Falls from Atlantic City Expressway Overpass in Winslow Twp., NJ in Broad Daylight
It was a tense situation above the Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp. for woman who fell from an overpass and the first responders hoping to save her. The incident took place around 1:30 in the afternoon last Thursday near Exit 41 on the Expressway after police received reports of a woman sitting on the ledge of the overpass.
New Jersey considers law to require adults to wear bike helmets
A new proposed bill could require adults in New Jersey to wear bike helmets.
Police Looking For NJ Man With Mental Health Issues Missing Since September
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him. Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.
New Jersey Schools Reopen After an “Unauthorized Third Party” Caused Internet Problems.
NEW JERSEY (WPVI) — MONROE TWP. Following allegations that an unauthorized entity penetrated the district’s network, students, teachers, and staff members at Monroe Township Public Schools returned to class on Friday. When asked by Action News, some concerned parents expressed confusion over the events. They caught whatever it...
Big Bucks: South Jersey Gets 2 NJ Lottery Winners in 3 Days
If you need some good news, South Jersey just had two big lottery winners in a span of fewer than 72 hours. And that news is even better if you are actually holding one of those winning tickets, obviously. $50,000 Powerball winner this past Saturday. Officials with the New Jersey...
N.J. lawmakers push to pass concealed carry permit legislation by end of the year, cueing up legal fight
After a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling effectively invalidated key portions of New Jersey’s restrictive permitting system for the concealed carry of guns, lawmakers in the state Legislature are moving to pass a new version of the law by the end of the year. The measure (A4769), supported by...
Regional Pizza Restaurant Chain With NJ, PA Locations Declares Bankruptcy
Just because you sell food that just about everyone enjoys doesn't mean you'll have an easy time running a business. Just ask the folks to run a chain of pizza restaurants across our region as they have just filed for bankruptcy protection for a second time. No easy go. This...
Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County
GLOUCESTER, NJ – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. According to the New Jersey Lottery, one New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, December 3, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was sold at WAWA #480, 196 Crown Point Road, Thorofare in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, December 3, drawing were: 06, 13, 33, 36, and 37. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 4X. There were 21,983 other New Jersey players who took home The post Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County appeared first on Shore News Network.
St. Johns County deputies investigating suspicious Facebook page displaying photos of females
The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious Facebook page displaying photos of females at various retail and public locations around St. Augustine. After numerous calls of concern from the public to local news and authorities, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is working on the investigation.
