Marlton, NJ

Bridget Mulroy

NJ Scam Gone Bad: FBI Wanted Men Target the Wrong Couple

Waled dedicated an entire Highlight on his Instagram to sharing the items stollen by his illegitamate moving business. New: @will_e1313Photo by[Formerly] (@Habeebz/Instagram) What would you do if you were planning a stressful move from one state to another, you hire a seemingly professional moving company, and then the company steals all of your belongings? That’s exactly what happened to Point Plesant-based tattoo artist, Sydney Smith this past Friday.
CBS Philly

School bus catalytic converter thefts: NJ police look for suspects

BLACKWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- New surveillance video from police shows people stealing catalytic converters from school buses parked overnight.The thefts occurred November 28th and 29th at the Gloucester Township Public Schools Transportation Center. Two vehicles were seen pulling up on video.During both of these incidents, the driver of an SUV dropped off the suspects while the driver of a white sedan acts as a lookout.Police say the thieves cut a hole in the fence and stole six catalytic converters.They also damaged two vehicles while unsuccessfully cutting their converters.Last month in Washington Township, Gloucester County, police warned the public about a...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Centurion

Police Search for Catalytic Converter Thieves in Bensalem

Thieves have been targeting catalytic converters on a daily basis in Bensalem, and the devices are expensive to replace. Catalytic converter thefts, which have become a national issue, are a growing trend across Bensalem. Lieutenant Michael Schum of the Bensalem Township Police Department says there have been “28 catalytic converters stolen in the month of October in Bensalem.”
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Pa state trooper charged with DUI while on duty

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty. According to PSP, Austin J. Burney, assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, in McKean County, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on November 27. Burney was charged with driving […]
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
KXRM

COS drug trafficking: 7 indicted by Federal Grand Jury

(DENVER) — A Federal Grand Jury has indicted seven people from Southern Colorado on drug and weapon charges after they allegedly “conspired to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.” According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado and following a 10-month federal investigation, all but one of the seven suspects, who […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
veronews.com

Man shot, killed in Gifford; deputies investigating

GIFFORD — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed late Saturday following a disturbance involving an unidentified shooter, officials said. “There is no threat to the public,” Indian River County sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said. “Detectives are on scene and located one firearm.”. Deputies responded...
GIFFORD, FL
WPG Talk Radio

Police Looking For NJ Man With Mental Health Issues Missing Since September

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him. Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Big Bucks: South Jersey Gets 2 NJ Lottery Winners in 3 Days

If you need some good news, South Jersey just had two big lottery winners in a span of fewer than 72 hours. And that news is even better if you are actually holding one of those winning tickets, obviously. $50,000 Powerball winner this past Saturday. Officials with the New Jersey...
Shore News Network

Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, NJ – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. According to the New Jersey Lottery, one New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, December 3, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was sold at WAWA #480, 196 Crown Point Road, Thorofare in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, December 3, drawing were: 06, 13, 33, 36, and 37. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 4X. There were 21,983 other New Jersey players who took home The post Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
