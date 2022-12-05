ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

NBC New York

Candy Maker Ferrero to Buy Halo Top Owner, Expanding North American Business

Candymaker Ferrero is buying Wells Enterprises, the ice cream giant that owns Blue Bunny, Blue Ribbon Classics and Halo Top. Wells Enterprises was founded in 1913 and has grown to be the second-largest ice cream company in the U.S., trailing only Ben & Jerry's owner Unilever. The two privately held...
NBC Los Angeles

The Industries With the Most—and Least—Salary Transparency

As the trend toward pay transparency continues, companies across the nation are starting to include salary ranges in their job postings – but there are some industries and organizations that lead the pack. Workers are increasingly adding salary transparency to their list of job requirements, as it allows them...
Mashed

PepsiCo Is About To Lay Off Hundreds Of People

The company behind such popular products as Cheetos, Gatorade, and of course, Pepsi, is expected to lay off hundreds of workers in a not-too-appetizing move, per The Wall Street Journal. This, despite the fact that PepsiCo's third-quarter report showed an expected full-year organic revenue growth of 12 percent, according to a report released in October of 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
Popculture

Coca-Cola Issues Recall

You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
Glamour

The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?

Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Costco Closings in 2023

Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Costco closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FOX19.com, Forbes.com, and Finance.Yahoo.com.
SPRINGDALE, OH
R.A. Heim

Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families

holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Kraft Heinz Foods Recalls Ready-to-Eat Products

More than 2,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer ham products have been recalled due to a cross-contamination issue that poses a substantial health risk. The Kraft Heinz Foods Company on Dec. 5 issued a recall of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products sold under the Oscar Mayer brand name after it was discovered they were possibly cross-contaminated with under-processed products.
OHIO STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Rent the Runway Shares Surge After Fashion Rental Company Reports Stronger Quarterly Sales

Rent the Runway beat quarterly revenue expectations, as customers opted to borrow designer clothes instead of buying them. The fashion rental and subscription service raised its financial outlook for the year. During the quarter, 28% of its subscribers paid more to add at least one additional rental item each month.
NBC Los Angeles

33-Year-Old Jewelry Designer Ditched Amazon and Walmart, Now Brings in $4.8 Mil/Year: Big Companies ‘Make Such Stupid Mistakes'

Al Sandimirova knew their jewelry designs made an impact when two women proposed to each other with engagement rings from their business, Automic Gold. The New York City-based company, which designs and markets jewelry for the LGBTQ community, is only 6 years old — but it brought in $4.8 million in revenue last year, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.
MARYLAND STATE
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu 'McHack' Shows a Way to Get a Cheap McMeal

With inflation sending the cost of both groceries and eating out to new heights, more people who may have otherwise gone somewhere else are turning to fast food as the cheapest available option. Placer.ai researchers calculated that even though restaurant visits fell by 7.6% in July and 13.7% in August,...
Business Insider

Sam's Club just lowered the price on its hot dog and soda combo and undercut Costco

Sam's Club is lowering the price of its hot dog and soda combination from $1.50 to $1.38, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told investors in a third-quarter earnings call. Sam's Club's hot dog is famously in competition with Costco's version of the deal, still priced at $1.50. Neither grocery chain raised the price despite historic inflation over the past year, and Costco CEO Craig Jelinek repeatedly confirmed that there were no plans to raise the price.
PYMNTS

Amazon Warehouse Robot Will Support and Eventually Replace Workers

Automated fulfillment solutions represent a compelling next-step evolution for retailers. At least for the giant players. Fresh off the news in October that Walmart had acquired Alert Innovation, a robotics automation company that “develops material-handling technology for automating order fulfillment in retail supply chains,” Amazon has just announced the launch of Sparrow, which it calls “an intelligent robotic system that streamlines the fulfillment process.”

