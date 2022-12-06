Redundancies help protect local power grid, GUC official said after Moore County incident

The No. 2 person at Greenville Utilities on Monday condemned the act that cut power to tens of thousands in Moore County and said redundancies in the local system are designed to protect against similar disruptions here.

A sustained effort to protect the local grid from natural disasters like floods and hurricanes also insulates it from incidents like the one Saturday in which unknown suspects broke into two Duke Power substations and fired shots at equipment, said Christopher N. Padgett, GUC assistant general manager/chief administrative officer.

The damage left close to 40,000 without power initially, and 35,000 remained without electricity on Monday, the Associated Press reported. Officials said it could be days before power was fully restored and repairs were completed.

GUC has 22 electric substations throughout its system, three of which are point-of-delivery facilities where the utility receives electricity from Duke Energy Progress, Padget said. The other substations distribute electricity throughout GUC’s system.

GUC provides electricity to not only the City of Greenville but 75 percent of rural Pitt County, he said.

The utility faces frequent weather threats and has worked steadily in recent years to build a looped system that would allow customers to continue to receive service even if an incident like the one in Moore County occurred, Padget said.

The transmission loops allow electric service to be rerouted if a substation goes down, he said. “Our goal is to ensure we have really good redundancy throughout the system.”

It doesn’t take a criminal act like what happened in Moore County to shut down a substation, Padgett said. GUC has had problems with wildlife, hurricanes and floods. “Certainly anytime there are threats against public infrastructure it gets a lot of attention,” Padgett said.

GUC has security measures at all of its electric substations and many non-electric facilities.

“When we design them, security is at the forefront, so we do have some fairly sophisticated measures in place at all these facilities,” Padgett said. He declined to provide details about the security.

“There are limitations to what you can do to protect facilities, just like there are limitations to protecting your home,” he said.

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance said on Monday her office received a memo from the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association about the incident and that she has followed news reports. She said her office would be vigilant.

“Certainly we are on heightened alert,” Dance said “We’re always on heightened alert.”

GUC focuses on preventing people from gaining access to a facility. If someone does gain access, GUC would be alerted immediately and would work with law enforcement, Padgett said.

He said it’s unclear if the Moore County incident was an act of vandalism or terrorism.

“It’s clearly a criminal act. How it’s categorized is up to law enforcement, but it appears somebody intentionally damaged a public infrastructure and that is unacceptable under any circumstances,” Padgett said.

About 100,000 people live in Moore County, southwest of Raleigh, the Associated Press reported. Home to The Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, it’s a tourist area where golf is played year-round.

Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Sunday that authorities have not determined a motive. He said someone pulled up, breached the substation gates and opened fire at the substations. He also said the substations were targeted: “It wasn’t random.”

Roughly 35,000 electric customers in the county were without power Monday, down by several thousand from the peak of the outages, according to poweroutage.us. Temperatures dropped below freezing early Monday, and lows in the 40s were expected again later in the week.

About 20 people stayed overnight Sunday into Monday at an emergency shelter at the Moore County Sports Complex in Carthage, said Phil Harris, executive director of the local American Red Cross chapter. Harris, who’s managing a team of nine volunteers, said plenty more have stopped by for food, warmth or to charge their devices.

“If you’ve got no power, you probably don’t have any heat, so with winter weather coming in, it’s a nice place to stay,” Harris said.

Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks said Sunday that multiple pieces of equipment were damaged and will have to be replaced. He said while the company is trying to restore power as quickly as possible, he braced customers for the potential of outages lasting days.

“We are looking at a pretty sophisticated repair with some fairly large equipment and so we do want citizens of the town to be prepared that this will be a multiday restoration for most customers, extending potentially as long as Thursday,” Brooks said at a news conference.