ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

Why a weapon of war found in a Mt. Juliet neighborhood warranted a military call

By Kelsey Gibbs
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AGXVT_0jYLyViM00

It was a scary discovery in a mid-state backyard, and fortunately, the weapon of war discovered by a Mt. Juliet building inspector was inactive.

However, it was enough to send the military to an Mt. Juliet neighborhood.

A city building inspector typically looks at the foundation of a home to make sure the walls are safe but the chief deputy codes inspector instead found the military device sitting inside a shed in a backyard on Belinda Parkway.

It was just after 11:30 a.m. when the police were quickly called as officers created a perimeter around the home.

The next call was to the Tennessee Highway Patrol's bomb squad and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal or EOD Group at Fort Campbell.

"We had one of our building inspectors, our deputy chief codes official, doing an inspection on some residential construction down the street here around 300 block, and he came across what appears to be some type of tank ordnance — a bomb. It has all the bomb features that you see plus some fins on the back end of it," said Fire Chief Jamie Luffman.

Luffman says the home is being renovated.

"It's in very bad shape, rusted. It's got some holes drilled through it. We're hopeful that the core is empty. But the cap is still on."

The device dating as far back as Vietnam or Korean War shocked the neighborhood.

"A 60- or 70-year-old antiwar type and missile or attack or explodable device, yes. It is not a good description of this neighborhood in the 30 years that I've lived here," said Joe Shibley.

Shibley has lived here for 30 years and he says this is a first.

"This is very strange, unpredictable sort of a thing, but I think life is full of those in my age. What I've been through and others my age and even others younger."

EOD group from Fort Campbell gave the all-clear as the device was determined to be inactive, and it was collected.

Luffman says the device is a collector's item and EOD determined it was disarmed in a professional manner.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 3

Jack
2d ago

The holes drilled through it should have been the first clue it was safe. You can get these collector items all over the place. Are the police, fire department, and city employees all so incompetent that they had to waste all this time and money?

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Video: Violent smash and grab attempt interrupted by undercover officer

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery, felony vandalism and evading arrest in Tennessee after robbing a business, police said. This comes in the wake of five similar incidents in Tennessee and Arkansas with losses totaling more than $1.5 million, one of the crimes happening just a month prior at a Macy's at the same mall.
FRANKLIN, TN
Wilson County Source

Mt. Juliet Police Looking for Indecent Exposure Suspect

From Mt. Juliet Police Mt. Juliet Police Department is looking to ID this indecent exposure suspect that happened on 11-4-2022 at Bargain Hunt located at 1241 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. Tip anonymously at www.mjpd.org or 615-754-8477 MORE CRIME NEWS The post Mt. Juliet Police Looking for Indecent Exposure Suspect appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio

OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Action News Jax

Crash in St. Johns leaves one in critical condition

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, two Sedans were traveling on State Road 2016 at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday night when they collided in the middle of an intersection. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The collision occurred when one driver,...
SAINT JOHNS, FL
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS TODAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: HICKMAN COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 WEST AT THE 8.4 MILE MARKER. ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS WILL FRIDAY DECEMBER 9TH IN MAURY COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 POINT 4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG HIGHWAY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

'A threat to national security'

Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste …. The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space,...
TENNESSEE STATE
KAT Adventures

Explore Tennesse - Ozone Falls

Tennessee is full of beautiful waterfalls. Whether you live in Tennessee or are visiting for the first time, Ozone Falls is a must-see! Ozone Falls is an impressive 110-foot waterfall, just a short jog from Interstate 40 in Cumberland County. It is easily accessible but I will note here that one downfall is the small parking area. If you go at an off time, you'll have a more accessible time parking and have some quiet time at the waterfall as well. The absolute best part of this waterfall is you can get so many different views of this breathtaking waterfall! A photographer's dream is what Ozone Falls truly is! Views from the top, side, bottom, and for some months out of the year even behind! A very cool side note was that Ozone Falls was one of the waterfalls features in the 1994 movie, The Jungle Book! When you hike to the bottom, you do definitely get that Jungle Book vibe and can definitely understand why this was one of the waterfalls chosen for the movie.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy