ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
theorcasonian.com

Project Update | Lopez Village stormwater improvement project

San Juan County Public Works is pleased to provide the public with updates on the Lopez Village Stormwater Improvement Project. The Public Works crew has completed the new stormwater channel which is currently in-use and performing well – especially during recent rains. This new channel is a major improvement for stormwater conveyance and capacity in Lopez Village. The new bridge has been installed and rock lining has been completed.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
theorcasonian.com

SJC accepting applications for Marine Resources Committee

||| FROM SAM WHITRIDGE for SJC MARINE RESOURCES COMMITTEE |||. San Juan County is currently seeking qualified applicants for positions on the Marine Resources Committee (MRC). The MRC is a voluntary citizen advisory group to San Juan County Council and is managed through the County’s Department of Environmental Stewardship. The MRC’s purpose is to protect and restore the marine waters, habitats, and species of the Salish Sea to achieve ecosystem health and sustainable resource use. In addition to policy issues, the MRC supports marine research and provides education and outreach.
KUOW

Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state

Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend

We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
EVERETT, WA
My Clallam County

Seagull takes out power for thousands in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES – About 5,500 utility customers in Port Angeles lost power Wednesday morning at around 8:00, primarily on the west side and the south end of town, but utility crews were able to get everyone back on within an hour or so. The real story is what caused...
PORT ANGELES, WA
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
nwnewsradio.com

Neighborhood mayhem at a glance: Snohomish County’s new online crime dashboard

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is now publishing a daily “crime data dashboard,” graphically showing residents what crimes are committed where. Click an orange dot in Lake Stevens and learn the address of a November 11th aggravated assault. A green dot in North Everett shows a November 17th car theft at Everett Community College. The dashboard also aggregates crime rates, showing for example assaults and homicides are up for the year county wide, while rapes and robberies are down. Click to listen. (PHOTO: Snohomish County Sheriff)
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Full northbound I-5 overnight closure in north Everett this weekend

Drivers heading northbound on Interstate 5 through Everett this weekend should plan for early morning closures, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said. After a weather delay last week, the main event in the 12th Street Bridge Project will occur from 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, to 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, and 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 to 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, when northbound I-5 closes so crews can replace a girder. The work is weather dependent.
EVERETT, WA
nwnewsradio.com

End of an era at Boeing: Final 747 to roll out in Everett

For over 50 years, she’s been the Queen of the Skies. Now Boeing says the last-ever 747 will roll off the Everett assembly line Tuesday night. It’s a cargo version bound for New York-based Atlas Air. Korean Air claimed the last passenger 747 in 2017. (PHOTO: Boeing)
EVERETT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy