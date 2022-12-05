Read full article on original website
theorcasonian.com
Project Update | Lopez Village stormwater improvement project
San Juan County Public Works is pleased to provide the public with updates on the Lopez Village Stormwater Improvement Project. The Public Works crew has completed the new stormwater channel which is currently in-use and performing well – especially during recent rains. This new channel is a major improvement for stormwater conveyance and capacity in Lopez Village. The new bridge has been installed and rock lining has been completed.
theorcasonian.com
SJC accepting applications for Marine Resources Committee
||| FROM SAM WHITRIDGE for SJC MARINE RESOURCES COMMITTEE |||. San Juan County is currently seeking qualified applicants for positions on the Marine Resources Committee (MRC). The MRC is a voluntary citizen advisory group to San Juan County Council and is managed through the County’s Department of Environmental Stewardship. The MRC’s purpose is to protect and restore the marine waters, habitats, and species of the Salish Sea to achieve ecosystem health and sustainable resource use. In addition to policy issues, the MRC supports marine research and provides education and outreach.
theorcasonian.com
Port Townsend proclaims support for legal recognition of rights of Southern Resident Orcas
||| FROM KRISS KEVORKIAN for LEGAL RIGHTS FOR THE SALISH SEA |||. Port Townsend, WA —Yesterday evening, Port Townsend’s Mayor David J. Faber signed a Proclamation describing the City of Port Townsend’s support for action by local, state, federal and tribal governments that secure and effectuate the rights of the Southern Resident Orcas.
KUOW
Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state
Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
MyNorthwest.com
I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend
We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
My Clallam County
Seagull takes out power for thousands in Port Angeles
PORT ANGELES – About 5,500 utility customers in Port Angeles lost power Wednesday morning at around 8:00, primarily on the west side and the south end of town, but utility crews were able to get everyone back on within an hour or so. The real story is what caused...
Workers at Whatcom’s third-largest employer vote on forming a union. This is what they want
“Overwhelming” results affect about 700 workers, the union said.
q13fox.com
Small business owners frustrated with Arlington students causing trouble
Business owners say kids are coming in cursing and causing disruptions, and even stealing. The trouble started last fall when the Arlington School District started an early release.
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
nwnewsradio.com
Neighborhood mayhem at a glance: Snohomish County’s new online crime dashboard
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is now publishing a daily “crime data dashboard,” graphically showing residents what crimes are committed where. Click an orange dot in Lake Stevens and learn the address of a November 11th aggravated assault. A green dot in North Everett shows a November 17th car theft at Everett Community College. The dashboard also aggregates crime rates, showing for example assaults and homicides are up for the year county wide, while rapes and robberies are down. Click to listen. (PHOTO: Snohomish County Sheriff)
myedmondsnews.com
Full northbound I-5 overnight closure in north Everett this weekend
Drivers heading northbound on Interstate 5 through Everett this weekend should plan for early morning closures, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said. After a weather delay last week, the main event in the 12th Street Bridge Project will occur from 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, to 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, and 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 to 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, when northbound I-5 closes so crews can replace a girder. The work is weather dependent.
‘By far the best restaurant.’ Poll finds the best happy hour menu in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best happy hour menu is also known for its cocktails and historic location.
KOMO News
Storm to bring mountain snow, lowland rain and wind to Puget Sound region
WASHINGTON — Winter weather is in full swing in western Washington Friday as another weather system is expected to bring lowland rain, mountain snow and gusty winds to the region. The weather system also brings a chance of wet, lowland snow to the Hood Canal area Friday afternoon into...
KOMO News
Mountain snow, lowland rain in store for western Washington Thursday
WASHINGTON — A weather system will bring mountain snow, gusty winds and widespread lowland rain to western Washington on Thursday. Another chance for lowland snow showers is still in the mix for parts of western Washington Friday and into the weekend. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Injury crash snarls evening commuter traffic at I-5 and Main Street in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound I-5 off-ramp at the Main Street interchange in Ferndale about 4:45pm today, Monday, December 5th, due to a report of an injury crash. Northbound traffic was backed up over 2 miles past the Slater Road interchange as a result...
Chronicle
Western Washington Man Claims to Be D.B. Cooper in New Feature Film
A Skagit County man is the focus of a new feature-length film after claiming to be D.B. Cooper, an unidentified man who hijacked and parachuted out of a commercial airplane on Nov. 24, 1971, with a bag of stolen cash. "I am DB Cooper" explores the assertions of 70-year-old Rodney...
ifiberone.com
Mother remains adamant that Stevens Pass is to blame for teen son's death in resort's parking lot in 2018
A Spokane woman who's son died in Stevens Pass Ski & Board Resorts parking lot in 2018 remains unwavering in her pursuit to prevent the same thing from happening to other unsuspecting ski hill workers across Washington. Tracy McKibben and her 19-year-old son Romualdo Trejo lived in Everett at the...
KING-5
Cookie maker from the San Juan Islands competes on The Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'
FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — A cookie maker from the San Juan Islands is making her national television debut on The Food Network. Gerryanne Bohn, owner of Driftless Cookies in Friday Harbor, is competing on the network’s "Christmas Cookie Challenge" Sunday, Dec. 11. Evening host Kim Holcomb talked to...
nwnewsradio.com
End of an era at Boeing: Final 747 to roll out in Everett
For over 50 years, she’s been the Queen of the Skies. Now Boeing says the last-ever 747 will roll off the Everett assembly line Tuesday night. It’s a cargo version bound for New York-based Atlas Air. Korean Air claimed the last passenger 747 in 2017. (PHOTO: Boeing)
