Kansas City, MO

Two people injured in South Kansas City house fire

By Heidi Schmidt, Marcus Officer
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are recovering after being hospitalized following an early morning fire Monday morning.

The Kansas City Fire Department said neighbors living near Belleview Avenue and West Bannister Road called 911 after noticing smoke and fire coming from a house in the area.

When firefighters arrived around 3:30 a.m., they found the house on fire.

Crews were able to rescue the couple living inside the home. The fire department said the two people were transported to hospitals to be treated for smoke inhalation and other minor injuries.

Firefighters said the couple’s cats did not survive the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

