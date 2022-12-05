Read full article on original website
Pacelli Throttles Tri-County
The Pacelli Cardinals throttled Tri-County in CWC Boys basketball, 84-24. Pacelli scoring: Beduhn 3, Van Order 3, Birrenkott 7, Burch 4, Mayer 12, Haemmerle 4, Jeidy 2, Schurk 14, Awe 18, Miller 5, Flaker 2, Eckendorf 2, Flees 8. Tri-County stats not reported.
Appleton North Edges Stevens Point Girls
SPASH vs Appleton North at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. SPASH is 3-3 on the season and is 0-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.
2022-23 Marshfield Tigers Boys Swimming Schedule
1st Day of practice 11-14-22 TBD Marshfield High School TBA.
Medford Raiders Escape New Richmond with Win
The Medford Raiders Boys Basketball Team escaped New Richmond with a 74-73 win over the New Richmond Tigers. Medford was led by Logan Baumgartner with 35 points, and 14 rebounds, Tanner Hraby added 22 points, and Charlie Kleist added 10. New Richmond was led by Brady Barlow-Sager with 27 points.
Cyclones split series with defending champion Rochester Grizzlies
Cyclones split series with defending champion Rochester Grizzlies. (Wausau, WI) –The Wausau Cyclones took on the Rochester Grizzlies over the weekend as the Cyclones took on the top team in the Central Division. Wausau fell 2-0 Friday night and won 3-2 in the final seconds on Saturday, which moved their season record to (5-12-3-0).
Stratford Boys Basketball Defeats Greenwood
The Stratford Tigers made easy work of Greenwood, picking up a 79-45 win in nonconference boys basketball. Stratford scoring: Schueller 6, Seitz 5, Miller 4, Wrensch 22, Bruesewitz 13, Zuelke 4, Zaleski 7, Glenn 5, Hadlock 3, Schmidt 9, Gebelein 1. Report (2) Greenwood stats not provided.
Four area teams pick up wins in Dec. 6 prep highlights
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH boys basketball picked up a win, while Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids girls basketball picked up wins on the court in Dec. 6 prep highlights. The Central Wisconsin Storm took down Medford, 5-0. SPASH got off to a quick start against Chippewa Falls, jumping out to a 17-5 lead in the first half. They finished a tight victory, 60-59.
Medford Boys Hockey Blows Out Team SEAL 12-2
The Raider Boys Hockey team got a big win with a 12-2 win over Team SEAL behind a pair of hat tricks from Connor Gowey and Miles Searles. Miles Searles and Connor Gowey each had eight points. Searles had three goals and five assists, Gowey had four goals and four assists. Issac Schafer added three assists, Noah Machon added two goals, Jacob Noland added a goal and assist, and Tucker Phillps and Cameron Bull added a goal each.
2022-23 Wausau West Warriors Boys Wrestling Schedule
Invitational 12-10-22 9:00AM Bay Port Away vs. Bay Port, Beaver Dam, Oconomowoc, West Bend East, West Bend West, Elkhorn, Appleton North, Oshkosh West, Germantown, West De Pere, Pewaukee, Luxemburg-Casco, Seymour, Ashwaubenon, De Pere, East Troy, Green Bay Preble, Green Bay West, Kiel, Mishicot, Mukwonago, Oconto Falls Panthers, Plymouth School District, Shawano Community, Winneconne, Escanaba, Southern Door, Brookfield East, Denmark, Wrightstown, Franklin.
Paper cuts deep: The evolution of Wisconsin’s paper industry
When Mike Grosskreutz started working at the Wisconsin Rapids paper mill in 1980, he thought his job would last until retirement. After all, the paper mill was the place everyone in the area wanted to work. Forty years later, Verso, the then owner of the Wisconsin Rapids paper mill, announced their plan to shut down the mill in June 2020.
Obituary for Frederick Heier
Frederick C. Heier, 83, Marshfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church in Marshfield. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 am until service time. Rev. Andrew Belt will officiate.
Obituary for Duane Warren
Duane J. Warren, 66, Marshfield, passed away with family by his side on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at House of the Dove in Marshfield. A celebration of life will be held from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Rembs Funeral Home in Marshfield.
General Motors Recognizes Wheelers for Installing First GM EV Charger in Nation
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – General Motors recognized Wheelers Family Auto Group this week for being the first dealership in the nation to participate in General Motors' new Dealer Community Charging Program. The story was featured on the GM home page and national news outlets including CNN.
Obituary for Edward Fandry
Edward F. Fandry, 90, Marshfield, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 11:00 am until service time. Military rites will be conducted at the funeral home by the American Legion Post 54 following the service.
Obituary for Tiffany Hainz
Tiffany A. Hainz, 40, Marshfield, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at House of the Dove. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Northridge Church, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Pastor Aimee Tippen will officiate. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Burial will be in Corpus Christy Cemetery, Bakerville. Serving as pallbearers will be Keith Hainz, Andy Gingerich, Gabrielle Gallagher, Ron Wells, Cody Vruwink and Jason Snapp. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Stevens Point struggling to get mail delivered on time
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Postal Service is feeling the crunch of staffing shortages like the private sector, and communities like Stevens Point are seeing gaps in service. Stevens Point's Warren Rudy says he went nine business days without getting mail, "I have to pay my bills.
3 vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Drive just north of Marathon City
MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A three-vehicle, head-on collision occurred on Wisconsin Highway 107 at Highland Drive around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Multiple individuals were transported by Wausau Medical and SAFER to a nearby hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. All north and southbound lanes were blocked for nearly three...
Marshfield Clinic Health System Clarifies Their Stance on Telehealth Services
Marshfield Clinic Health System has clarified some misinformation regarding their telehealth services. Some media outlets have reported that Marshfield Clinic Health System was dissolving their telehealth services for financial reasons. However, that isn’t true. In a statement Marshfield Clinic Health System said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the value of delivering care when and where our patients need and want to receive it, whether that’s telehealth or at the nearest health care facility."
Tax levy being raised in Merrill to keep the public services operational
MERRILL (WJFW) - The City of Merrill will raise the tax levy in order to continue to offer residents public services. The tax levy for operations increased by more than $450,000, mainly because of operational costs.
Weiler Convenience Stores Selling Custom Shirts to Support Local Animal Shelters
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Weiler Convenience Stores in Marshfield are selling specially designed t-shirts to raise funds for local animal welfare organizations Marshfield Area Pet Shelter (MAPS) and the Midwest Horse Welfare Foundation. "Our local shelters do so much and are always in need of donations," said Kelly Weiler,
