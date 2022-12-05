Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian Restaurant
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their students
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Chimes
NOLA.com
Barred from teaching in Florida, an instructor was hired by two New Orleans schools
A woman barred from teaching in Florida because she had an inappropriate relationship with a student was hired by two New Orleans charter schools this year, exposing a flaw in the hiring system at a time when many schools have been scrambling to fill empty positions amid a national teacher shortage.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man caught with around 300 pieces of mail and packages, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 6, when something caught their eye. A person was seen “squatted down next to a garbage bin next to the roadway,” according to...
brproud.com
LSU student supports moms facing food insecurities
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) Kristina Dezendorf is the founder of The Baton Rouge Moms Network. It’s a resource helping to tackle food insecurity. “We have really grown since we first started,” said Dezendorf. Dezendorf is a graduate student at Louisiana State University. In January 2021, she was searching...
1 killed in shooting on Winbourne Avenue overnight, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot and killed in Baton Rouge overnight, according to emergency officials. Police units and caution tape could be seen in the area of Winbourne Avenue and N. Foster Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. The victim was pronounced dead once officials...
Violent night in New Orleans
Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
3 Members of Beloved College Marching Band Killed When Hit by Semi Truck While Fixing Flat Tire
"Human Jukebox" band members Tyran Williams, 19, Broderick Moore, 19, and Dylan Young, 21, were struck as the truck drifted onto the shoulder of Interstate 49, according to police A Louisiana college community is mourning the deaths of three marching band members, who were hit and killed by a semi truck earlier this week. The victims — Tyran Williams, 19, Broderick Moore, 19, and Dylan Young, 21— were struck Tuesday evening by a 1997 Freightliner that had drifted onto the northbound shoulder of Interstate 49 north of Natchitoches, according to the Louisiana...
brproud.com
Driver accused of fleeing from Baton Rouge deputies, crashing into local elementary school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputies and crashing into one of Claiborne Elementary School’s brick walls, an incident that left the school with noticeable damage. According to an official report from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO),...
brproud.com
Louisiana ‘tripledemic’ COVID-19, RSV and flu cases increase across the state
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The ‘tripledemic’ across the nation is spreading cases such as COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza into Louisiana causing an increase in occupied hospital beds and a decrease in Tamiflu treatment. With COVID-19 still lingering in the capital city, LDH State Health Officer Dr....
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's Unveils New Prototype in Central, Louisiana
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux continues to build on its winning streak with exciting franchise development and a new modern design is set to debut in Central, Louisiana. The award-winning brand today announced the unveiling of a new restaurant prototype – the Wildcat – which will debut with longtime partner DMBC’s newest location that is slated to open on Sullivan Road, near Grand Settlement Boulevard, in the Baton Rouge suburb of Central. This will be the first location to feature the Wildcat and will be used as the blueprint for DMBC’s remaining six Walk-On’s that are still in development.
Crash kills two Covington residents
A fatal crash in in Tangipahoa Parish claims that life of two Covington natives.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish man nicknamed “Bub” accused of home improvement fraud
HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for Leche “Bub” Gatlin, 28, of Springfield. Gatlin is wanted “in connection with two different incidents in 2021 and 2022,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. The 28-year-old is accused of...
brproud.com
WBR work release inmate charged with Terrorizing after walking into bank and demanding ‘all the money’
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A work release inmate named Darrick Arceneaux, 39, of Lake Charles apparently decided to walk off from a work release program on Tuesday, December 6. After walking off, Arceneaux was said to have made his way to the Cottonport Bank in Brusly. While at the...
NOPD on scene of double homicide in Gentilly
The NOPD says just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene at the corner of Elysian Fields and Gentilly Boulevard.
Double homicide on Elysian Fields in mid-afternoon
The New Orleans Police Department says two people, a man and a woman, were shot dead this afternoon in Gentilly. The homicide happened at Elysian Fields Ave. and Gentilly Blvd. around 4:30 p.m.
brproud.com
‘What were you thinking?,’ Louisiana man arrested at apartment complex in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Honda Accord was seen speeding on Burbank Dr. in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 4. Jaylen White, 22, of St. Francisville, was caught going 20 mph over the speed limit. The responding trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop but White...
postsouth.com
Convicted murderer, 'believed to be dangerous,' released from prison
A Donaldsonville man convicted of murder five years ago and set to serve a mandatory life sentence was released from prison Nov. 30, leaving family members fearful and Ascension Parish officials puzzled as to how it happened. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre stated in a news release Dec. 6 that...
brproud.com
Pedestrian walking on highway struck, killed by truck
CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) — A pedestrian from Denham Springs was killed after being hit by a pickup truck on an East Feliciana Parish highway. Louisiana State Police (LSP) said 44-year-old Carly Kennison died after being hit by a truck on LA 63 Wednesday night. She was pronounced dead on the scene while the truck’s driver was not injured, State Police said.
wbrz.com
Police swarm levee near downtown Baton Rouge after person reportedly vanished in Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE - Several law enforcement officials rushed to the levee along downtown Baton Rouge after getting reports that a person disappeared in the Mississippi River. Witnesses said that person went into the water late Wednesday morning in the area of North Street and River Road. Several police officers were seen searching along the water's edge just before noon.
Woman shot dead in N.O. East, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating what led to a shooting that left a woman dead in New Orleans East. It happened Wednesday at about 9:17 a.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. “NOPD Seventh District officers received a call of shots fired at the location....
