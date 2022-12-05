ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU student supports moms facing food insecurities

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) Kristina Dezendorf is the founder of The Baton Rouge Moms Network. It’s a resource helping to tackle food insecurity. “We have really grown since we first started,” said Dezendorf. Dezendorf is a graduate student at Louisiana State University. In January 2021, she was searching...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Violent night in New Orleans

Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
NEW ORLEANS, LA
3 Members of Beloved College Marching Band Killed When Hit by Semi Truck While Fixing Flat Tire

"Human Jukebox" band members Tyran Williams, 19, Broderick Moore, 19, and Dylan Young, 21, were struck as the truck drifted onto the shoulder of Interstate 49, according to police A Louisiana college community is mourning the deaths of three marching band members, who were hit and killed by a semi truck earlier this week. The victims — Tyran Williams, 19, Broderick Moore, 19, and Dylan Young, 21— were struck Tuesday evening by a 1997 Freightliner that had drifted onto the northbound shoulder of Interstate 49 north of Natchitoches, according to the Louisiana...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Walk-On's Unveils New Prototype in Central, Louisiana

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux continues to build on its winning streak with exciting franchise development and a new modern design is set to debut in Central, Louisiana. The award-winning brand today announced the unveiling of a new restaurant prototype – the Wildcat – which will debut with longtime partner DMBC’s newest location that is slated to open on Sullivan Road, near Grand Settlement Boulevard, in the Baton Rouge suburb of Central. This will be the first location to feature the Wildcat and will be used as the blueprint for DMBC’s remaining six Walk-On’s that are still in development.
CENTRAL, LA
Pedestrian walking on highway struck, killed by truck

CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) — A pedestrian from Denham Springs was killed after being hit by a pickup truck on an East Feliciana Parish highway. Louisiana State Police (LSP) said 44-year-old Carly Kennison died after being hit by a truck on LA 63 Wednesday night. She was pronounced dead on the scene while the truck’s driver was not injured, State Police said.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Police swarm levee near downtown Baton Rouge after person reportedly vanished in Mississippi River

BATON ROUGE - Several law enforcement officials rushed to the levee along downtown Baton Rouge after getting reports that a person disappeared in the Mississippi River. Witnesses said that person went into the water late Wednesday morning in the area of North Street and River Road. Several police officers were seen searching along the water's edge just before noon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Woman shot dead in N.O. East, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating what led to a shooting that left a woman dead in New Orleans East. It happened Wednesday at about 9:17 a.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. “NOPD Seventh District officers received a call of shots fired at the location....
NEW ORLEANS, LA

