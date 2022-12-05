Read full article on original website
There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West settled their divorce, with the rapper owing Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support
After two years, Kardashian and West, known formally as Ye, settled their divorce, sharing joint custody of their four children, court documents show.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West officially finalise their divorce
Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West, have finalised their divorce.The couple split at the beginning of 2021, ending their eight-year marriage.West, now known as Ye, will pay $200,000 (£167,000) in child support to the reality TV star.Though the two were declared legally single at Kardashian’s request in March, issues of property and custody remained.Ye and Kardashian will have “equal access” to their children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
Court Docs Reveal Who Gets What in Kim, Kanye Divorce
Kimye is done and dusted, legally speaking. Kim Kardashian has settled with Kanye West nearly two years after first filing for divorce, and eight months after being declared single by a judge. The move, first reported Tuesday by TMZ, narrowly avoids a messy divorce trial, which had been set to begin in December—with outstanding issues of custody and division of assets reportedly unsettled until the eleventh hour.
