Patricia went on to her eternal home on October 30, 2022, at 90 years of age. We are grateful to God for her peaceful and merciful passing. She was born in San Francisco, the daughter of Herbert George Hofling and Bessie Merriam Hofling. Herbert came to the US in 1912 from Sweden, to fight for the US in WW1. Bessie came to San Francisco in 1902, when her parents homesteaded land in Mendocino county. They were from Massachusetts, and their family lines arrived there in 1638. Patricia grew up during WW2, and had two siblings, Robert and Ronald. She married Paul Maurice Gregory in 1954 in San Francisco. They had one son, Brian Paul Gregory. Her successful 35-year career in banking began as a loan secretary, and culminated with her as SVP of HR for Bay View Bank, for many years. In 2001, her husband passed away, and in 2003 she relocated from San Mateo to Santa Barbara and began a new and exciting life. She is survived by her son, Brian, his wife, Kerri, her three grandchildren, Alyssa, Colin, and Leia, and great-grandchild Isla.

