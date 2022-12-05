Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Judy Aakhus
To have known Judy Aakhus was both a unique and memorable experience. Many of her patients may have encountered Judy’s sweet and nurturing side, while her loved ones also knew and loved her dark humor and dry wit. However she came at you, she was perfectly JUDY. Judy was...
Santa Barbara Independent
Cecelia T. Medina
In the early morning hours of December 14, 2021, Cecelia T. Medina, while holding her daughter’s hand, peacefully began her journey home to our Lord. Born and raised in Santa Barbara to Mary and Manuel Lara, Cecelia attended local schools and was a proud 1960 graduate of Santa Barbara High School (“Once a Don, always a Don”).
Santa Barbara Independent
Raymond Leong
On Wednesday evening, November 30, 2022, Raymond Leong went home to be with the Lord. He passed peacefully after receiving many heartfelt goodbyes from friends and family. Born on October 7, 1934, Raymond spent his early childhood in a fishing village in southern China, eventually moving to the port city of Macau. The first-born son of Lee Tai and Chow Sue Chong, Raymond is survived by his brother George, his sister-in-law, Anna, his nieces Debbie, Amy and Michelle, his son David, his daughter-in-law Cha, his son Ivan, his daughter-in-law Teresa, and three grandchildren – Karinna, Jeremy and Jack.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Fight for Their Lives
My friends Leonard and Maria Salinas are in a battle with one of the most unforgiving of diseases — cancer. Most of us have heard of or had a personal experience with a friend or a loved one fighting cancer, and it is scary. But finding out that a couple that have been together for 22 years and married for 13 are in the fight of their lives is terrifying.
Santa Barbara Independent
Josephine ‘Dodie’ Lemcke
Josephine ‘Dodie’ Lemcke, 83, of Santa Barbara, CA went to be with her Lord peacefully at Serenity House with family by her side on the morning of Wednesday, November 9, 2022 after suffering an unexpected brain hemorrhage on November 4th. Dodie was born in Cleveland, OH to Ralph...
Santa Barbara Independent
Wayne Lenhard
Wayne’s courageous battle with ALS ended 11/19/2022 at the age of 66. Wayne was born in New York to Dolores and Oswald Lenhard. He is survived by Mary, his wife of 41 years, his brothers, Doug (Pat) and Craig (London), his sister Terri (Billy) and nephews and nieces. After graduating from high school he served 6 years in the Navy. Upon leaving the Navy, Wayne worked as a Field Technician for Raytheon at Grumman in Long Island, NY.
Santa Barbara Independent
Patricia Anne Gregory
Patricia went on to her eternal home on October 30, 2022, at 90 years of age. We are grateful to God for her peaceful and merciful passing. She was born in San Francisco, the daughter of Herbert George Hofling and Bessie Merriam Hofling. Herbert came to the US in 1912 from Sweden, to fight for the US in WW1. Bessie came to San Francisco in 1902, when her parents homesteaded land in Mendocino county. They were from Massachusetts, and their family lines arrived there in 1638. Patricia grew up during WW2, and had two siblings, Robert and Ronald. She married Paul Maurice Gregory in 1954 in San Francisco. They had one son, Brian Paul Gregory. Her successful 35-year career in banking began as a loan secretary, and culminated with her as SVP of HR for Bay View Bank, for many years. In 2001, her husband passed away, and in 2003 she relocated from San Mateo to Santa Barbara and began a new and exciting life. She is survived by her son, Brian, his wife, Kerri, her three grandchildren, Alyssa, Colin, and Leia, and great-grandchild Isla.
Santa Barbara Independent
Historic Downtown Hacienda in Santa Barbara
While walking through the property for sale at 835 Laguna Street, it’s easy to daydream about the almost 200 years of history that this home has experienced. I was doing exactly that as I strolled the length of the covered brick veranda and admired the sun-dappled back courtyard. The thick adobe walls and hand-painted tiles carry the legacy of this masterpiece, conjuring up images of the lively fiestas it must have seen over the years.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Colorful Worldof Jane Gottlieb
On a rare October rainy day in Santa Barbara, I drive toward the foothills for the first of three conversations with renowned artist Jane Gottlieb. My head feels congested with worries about the midterm elections and mundane work-related stress about deadlines and budgets as I drive through winding streets of Mediterranean-style homes monochromatically painted in beige and brown. My imagination transports me to the sepia section of The Wizard of Oz when Judy Garland opens the door and is stunned by the multi-hued world she enters, as I find myself in front of a gate that opens unto Gottlieb’s Technicolor home — the entire exterior is painted in bright shades of yellow, green, purple, and hot pink. The sprawling house is done in a constructivist style, its geometric indulgences accentuated by different tints.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Holiday Spirit Hits the Stage in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara certainly won’t have a “white” Christmas, but that doesn’t mean locals and visitors alike can’t enjoy holiday festivities — including a variety of lively offerings from the performing arts community. Don your gay apparel and experience music, dance, and theater that celebrates the season with classic holiday fare and Santa Barbara traditions.
Santa Barbara Independent
Boat Runs Aground in Santa Barbara After Fisherman Knocked Unconscious in Collision
No oil was spilled in the ocean on November 30 as the commercial fishing boat Martha Jane ran ashore near Santa Barbara’s Mesa Lane just west of the Mesa Lane stairs after colliding — albeit glancingly — with a 130-foot-long research vessel, the Clean Ocean. The collision...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Coroner Identifies Deceased Diver as Missing Ventura County Man
The body of a deceased diver recovered off Santa Cruz Island this November has been identified as a Ventura County man who went missing in the area two years ago. The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has confirmed that the decedent is 34-year-old Ryder Sturt of Port Hueneme. Sturt...
Santa Barbara Independent
The Santa Barbara Choral Society, the Premiere Choral Group in Town, Steps Out with its Annual ‘Hallelujah Project’
To give some historical math to the subject of the Santa Barbara Choral Society, the city’s premiere choral ensemble and entity, the group is celebrating its 75th anniversary this season, while JoAnne Wasserman is hitting the 30-year mark as director/conductor. And this weekend’s Hallelujah Project, at the Lobero Theatre (Dec. 10-11), will be the eighth edition of this savory menu of serious and frothy musical treats. It’s beginning to look a lot like an entrenched Christmas tradition in town.
Santa Barbara Independent
Scholarship Foundation Holds Annual Luncheon ￼
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA — About 250 people attended the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara’s 2022 Community Leaders Luncheon at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort on Monday, December 5. The annual event recognizes Scholarship Foundation donors and volunteers. The organization had canceled its previous two Community Leaders Luncheons in response to the pandemic and associated public health orders.
Santa Barbara Independent
Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) Receives 4th Annual Michael Towbes Community Impact Award from Montecito Bank & Trust
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA – Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) is excited to announce that they have received the 4th annual Michael Towbes Community Impact Award from Montecito Bank & Trust. Along with the honor, PPF was awarded $100,000 which...
Santa Barbara Independent
Assemblymember Gregg Hart and Santa Barbara Supervisor Laura Capps Sworn In
In the political equivalent of musical chairs, former county supervisor Gregg Hart was sworn in Monday as the newest Assemblymember to represent Santa Barbara. His son and his 92-year-old mother were in attendance. Tuesday morning, Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Laura Capps — via press release — to replace Hart as the newest 2nd District County Supervisor. She was officially sworn in early Tuesday morning, just before the supervisors began their weekly meeting.
Santa Barbara Independent
Poodle | Santa Barbara City Police Report 38 Homeless Deaths in Past Two Years
CACOPHONY OF CROWS: While taking my dog for an early morning walk during last week’s rains, the sky overhead erupted in an explosion of crows. Swirling above us was a frenzied upwelling of angry, agitated birds. The crows would descend en masse upon one of two nearby trees. They would swarm from the branches of one to the branches of the other and back again. It was unclear what they hoped to achieve. Another dog walker pointed to the telephone pole that jutted up between the two trees; the body of a solitary crow hung limply down. Somehow, the bird got zapped by a transformer at the top. A steady beam of black smoke poured from its carcass.
Santa Barbara Independent
Caruso’s in Montecito Earns a Michelin Star
Santa Barbara County added a third Michelin Star awardee to its ranks this week, when Caruso’s at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito was honored with the culinary world’s most esteemed designation. Bestowed upon a very excited Chef Massimo Falsini during a presentation in Los Angeles on Monday night, the star puts Caruso’s on par with Bell’s in Los Alamos and Sushi by Scratch: Montecito, both of which won their Michelin stars in 2021.
Santa Barbara Independent
Grants Awarded to Arts and Cultural Event Sponsors
Blue skies, warm weather, and sandy beaches aren’t all that Santa Barbara has to offer. Arts and cultural events are abundant to such a degree that sponsoring organizations applied for twice as much in grants than the City of Santa Barbara is able to provide. Those that were accepted range from a revived Cinco de Mayo festival through the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to several events honoring Black history and culture, an oral history project at the Trust for Historic Preservation with the Filipino-American community, and a kinetic sculpture race through the group New Grit. A total of $295,947 was awarded for 2023 out of the more than $600,000 requested.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara City College Seeks Fifth Superintendent-President Since 2019
Santa Barbara City College has started looking for a permanent replacement for interim Superintendent-President Kindred Murillo, and a new leader is expected to be chosen before next summer, according to SBCC’s Executive Director of Public Affairs and Communications Martha Swanson. It would be the school’s fifth superintendent-president since 2019....
