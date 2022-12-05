Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Names Toga the MVP After Newest Episode
My Hero Academia's sixth season has been intense for both the heroes and villains so far, and the series has awarded Himiko Toga the MVP title after her big decision in the newest episode! The sixth season kicked off with a huge raid on the Paranormal Liberation Front's forces as the heroes tried to stop the villains' plans as soon as they possibly could, but all the while Hawks had a secret mission of his own on top of it. His main goal in the raid was to take Twice out of the equation, and Toga's still hurting quite a bit as a result.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Breaks Hearts With New Izuku and Bakugo Sketch
My Hero Academia has fans in their feelings right now, and we have the anime to thank. After all, season six promised it would be a wild one, and it has held up the promise. From life-or-death battles to shocking reveals, My Hero Academia is going off this season, and its latest episode just prompted one of its artists to post the most heart-wrenching art of Izuku and Bakugo.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 11 Preview Released
My Hero Academia is at the top of its game right now, and season six has plenty more surprises to drop on fans this year. After going live in October, we have watched a full-on war between the heroes and villains unfold. Now, this weekend promises to drop season six's biggest episode yet, and we have been given new stills to hype the arrival of "Gabi Dance".
ComicBook
Will One-Punch Man Season 3 Really Be Made by Studio MAPPA?
There is one thing One-Punch Man fans want, and that is a redemption arc. If you will remember back in the day, the anime was one of the industry's biggest when it debuted, and season one blew netizens away with its spot-on animation. It was almost unthinkable for season two to flop, but sadly, One-Punch Man failed to live up to expectations. Now, season three is on the horizon, and a new rumor has fans buzzing over whether anime's studio darling might be overseeing Saitama's return.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Why Lucy's So Popular
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was one of the most standout releases of the year overall, and one awesome cosplay is helping to showcase why with Lucy! 2022 has been one of the most packed in recent memory as there have been a ton of interesting new anime releases that hit over the course of the seasonal schedule. But that wasn't all either as some of the biggest new anime projects actually hit outside of the schedule when Netflix dropped one of the most curious originals of the year. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners pretty much took over when it hit, and it's no surprise as to why when seeing all of the standout characters.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Genderbends Zoro's Wano Fit
When the Straw Hat Pirates entered Wano Country, the One Piece stars found themselves taking on new attire in an effort to blend in before they could come face to face with Kaido and his Beast Pirates to free the denizens of this isolated nation. While some of the Straw Hats received serious glow-ups in the build-up to the final battle, perhaps none saw more changes than Zoro, who was given the sword of Wano to attempt to free the country and one cosplayer has given him a fresh look.
toofab.com
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Reveals New Threat to the Autobots
"You've never faced anything like this" The shape-shifting Transformers are back ... and facing off against a whole new threat. The first trailer for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" dropped online Thursday, after its big debut at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil this morning. "Returning to the action and...
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Hollows Out Ichigo
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc has seen the return of the Soul Society, so it should come as no surprise to see that Ichigo Kurosaki also returned with the anime revival. While the substitute Soul Reaper has been doing his best against the new villains known as the Wandenreich, he still has a long way to go it would seem before defeating their all-powerful leader known as Yhwach and one cosplayer has used cosplay to bring us back to one of Kurosaki's scariest looks in the Shonen series to date.
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
ComicBook
The X-Files Star David Duchovny Addresses Series' Potential Future Without Scully (Exclusive)
The most recent season of The X-Files came in 2018, which earned various reactions from fans, with even star Gillian Anderson expressing her disappointment in some of the series' narrative reveals. Costar David Duchovny, however, has previously hinted at being available for more adventures in the franchise, though he recently noted that, in his mind, The X-Files would only exist in the future if it also featured Anderson and comes from creator Chris Carter. He also noted, though, that new adventures in the franchise aren't currently being pursued. Fans can check out Duchovny's new graphic novel Kepler, which is currently available for pre-order and hits shelves on December 27th.
otakuusamagazine.com
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement Anime Sets Debut Date
In October we got word that the Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement anime will drop in January, and now that date has been narrowed down further. According to the anime’s official website, the adaptation of FUNA’s light novel series is officially set to premiere in Japan on January 7.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Explains How the Anime Impacted the Manga
Attack on Titan's final episodes are slated to arrive on the small screen next year, with Studio MAPPA returning for the third part of the fourth season that will set the Scout Regiment and Eren Jaeger on a collision course. With this final season seeing Eren become a threat to the world, gaining the power of the Founding Titan and gaining a new army of Colossal Titans as a result, Mikasa, Armin, and their friends are venturing forth to stop him, with creator Hajime Isayama making the rounds to hype the finale.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Gets Casual With Yor
Spy x Family has helped make Yor, aka the Thorn Princess, a fashion icon in the anime world not just thanks to the aesthetic she wears when she dives into her profession as an assassin, but also the outfits she sports when she is acting as the matriarch of the Forger Family. With the anime's first season helping the series skyrocket in popularity, becoming one of the biggest new franchises of 2022, one cosplayer has decided to take a crack at Yor's pink aesthetic.
ComicBook
Wit Studios President Explains Why It Released Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, and More
The anime industry is growing faster than ever these days, and honestly? There are more shows in the work than anyone can track. With hundreds of studios churning out content, only a select few can stand as leaders, and Wit Studios has carved out that niche for itself. With new projects on hand, the studio oversaw some of anime's biggest shows before passing them on to others. And now, the studio's president is addressing why Wit handed over the hits.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Season 4 Shares Behind-the-Scenes Update
2023 is going to be a big year for anime, with one of the biggest events of the medium set to be Attack on Titan's final episodes. With Studio MAPPA set to bring the fourth season to a close following the first two sections of episodes, the dark anime franchise has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at the future installments that are preparing to reveal one of the most controversial conclusions of all time. The ending was so controversial in fact that creator Hajime Isayama apologized for it earlier this year.
wegotthiscovered.com
McDonald’s is responsible for revealing another new ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ character
We’re only four months away from the premiere of The Super Mario Bros Movie and leaks of McDonald‘s Happy Meal toys based on the upcoming Nintendo movie. Twitter user @kikaim shared a Japanese McDonald’s flyer which featured the upcoming toys to be sold in the fast food joint. The toys include iconic Mario characters such as Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Bowser. But the flyer also included another character who has not yet been revealed in any of the trailers.
ComicBook
Naruto Star Ranks the Anime's Best Episode
Naruto has been following the Seventh Hokage for decades, exploring how the boy wielding the Nine-Tailed Fox would overcome adversity, inspire others, and eventually come to lead the Hidden Leaf Village. With the Shonen franchise set to play a big role at this month's Jump Festa, while also teasing some big reveals in the coming weeks, the voice actor responsible for bringing Naruto to life in Japan has revealed which episode, and scene, she loves the most from her time in the series.
otakuusamagazine.com
Chainsaw Man Becomes Most-Searched TV Anime of 2022
It’s time once again to see what Google has deemed to be the most-searched topics of the year, and 2022 has certainly proven to be the year of Chainsaw Man. Denji leads the pack in the list of most-searched TV anime in Japan, while Makoto Shinkai’s latest film, Suzume, tops the list of most-searched films in Japan.
Comments / 0