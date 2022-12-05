Read full article on original website
Gov. Kim Reynolds, Le Mars Mayor, Siouxland Chamber President respond to news of Wells Enterprises sale
SIOUX CITY — Upon hearing the news of Wells Enterprises being acquired by Ferrero, business leaders and political figures from across the region were uniformly positive. "I want to express my gratitude to Mike Wells and his family for insisting that Iowa remain the home of Wells Enterprises including its facilities, products, and people as the business begins this new chapter," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement. "I appreciate Mike’s continued dedication to the community of Le Mars and look forward to meeting the new leadership soon."
Razor thin: Stoltenberg wins House District 81 recount by 11 votes
Nearly a month after Election Day, voters in Scott County may finally have an answer to who won a back-and-forth Davenport House race with a razor-thin margin. Democrat Craig Cooper congratulated Republican Luana Stoltenberg on winning House District 81 Wednesday after a candidate-picked recount board finished with Stoltenberg ahead by 11 votes.
Photos: New Hampton wins Class I Prop
New Hampton received 365 points to win Class I Prop on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Meanwhile, West Monona scored 326.5 points to place sixth in Class IV Pom, Missouri Valley took fifth in Class V Pom with 326 points and Grundy Center scored 309.5 points in Class V Pom.
$6 million in state grants to boost hiring of commercial truck drivers
DES MOINES — Trucking companies and other organizations that train commercial truck drivers could be eligible for grants under a new $6 million program announced Monday by the state. Through the entry-level driver training program, employers, nonprofits and “related organizations” who sponsor or partner on commercial driver’s license training...
Two men die in shootings in Davenport
A shooting late Monday in Davenport left one man dead and another hurt. Police officers were dispatched at 9:53 p.m. to the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue to investigate a gunfire complaint, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department. When they arrived, officers found the body...
Photos: Mason City Newman wins Class III Pom, Westwood takes second, Riverside, Wapello and South O'Brien also compete at state dance
Mason City Newman won Class III Pom on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines and Westwood claimed second place. Riverside, Wapello and South O'Brien also competed in the division. Newman Catholic received 336 points from the four judges to beat Westwood by five points. Two...
Things to know today: Election Day in Georgia ... again; remembering Kirstie Alley; Heisman finalists announced
Today is Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
Two Hawkeye defenders enter portal
Two players who started on the defensive side of the ball for the Iowa football team before dealing with injuries this season have entered the NCAA transfer portal. Linebacker Jestin Jacobs and defensive back Terry Roberts both announced plans Tuesday to explore options, Jacobs as an undergraduate and Roberts as a graduate transfer.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Former Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing 4 women in Texas has been convicted of capital murder
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Former Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing 4 women in Texas has been convicted of capital murder. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Davenport coach alleges racist comments by basketball refs
Mississippi Athletic Conference officials are reviewing a reported incident involving three referees who officiated a recent boys basketball game between Davenport North and Pleasant Valley High Schools. North High head coach Marquez Davis posted about the incident on Facebook. He named the three referees and wrote that each had directed...
Mason City woman pleads guilty to stealing over $10K from employer
A Mason City woman who allegedly stole more than $10,000 working as at CVS inside the Mason City Target store has entered a guilty plea in Cerro Gordo District Court. According to court records, 27-year-old Emily Sue Schumaker pleaded guilty to first-degree theft, a class C felony, Monday. Schumaker is...
