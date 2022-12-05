ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Sioux City Journal

Gov. Kim Reynolds, Le Mars Mayor, Siouxland Chamber President respond to news of Wells Enterprises sale

SIOUX CITY — Upon hearing the news of Wells Enterprises being acquired by Ferrero, business leaders and political figures from across the region were uniformly positive. "I want to express my gratitude to Mike Wells and his family for insisting that Iowa remain the home of Wells Enterprises including its facilities, products, and people as the business begins this new chapter," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement. "I appreciate Mike’s continued dedication to the community of Le Mars and look forward to meeting the new leadership soon."
SIOUX CITY —
Sioux City Journal

Razor thin: Stoltenberg wins House District 81 recount by 11 votes

Nearly a month after Election Day, voters in Scott County may finally have an answer to who won a back-and-forth Davenport House race with a razor-thin margin. Democrat Craig Cooper congratulated Republican Luana Stoltenberg on winning House District 81 Wednesday after a candidate-picked recount board finished with Stoltenberg ahead by 11 votes.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Photos: New Hampton wins Class I Prop

New Hampton received 365 points to win Class I Prop on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Meanwhile, West Monona scored 326.5 points to place sixth in Class IV Pom, Missouri Valley took fifth in Class V Pom with 326 points and Grundy Center scored 309.5 points in Class V Pom.
NEW HAMPTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

$6 million in state grants to boost hiring of commercial truck drivers

DES MOINES — Trucking companies and other organizations that train commercial truck drivers could be eligible for grants under a new $6 million program announced Monday by the state. Through the entry-level driver training program, employers, nonprofits and “related organizations” who sponsor or partner on commercial driver’s license training...
DES MOINES —
Sioux City Journal

Two men die in shootings in Davenport

A shooting late Monday in Davenport left one man dead and another hurt. Police officers were dispatched at 9:53 p.m. to the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue to investigate a gunfire complaint, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department. When they arrived, officers found the body...
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

Two Hawkeye defenders enter portal

Two players who started on the defensive side of the ball for the Iowa football team before dealing with injuries this season have entered the NCAA transfer portal. Linebacker Jestin Jacobs and defensive back Terry Roberts both announced plans Tuesday to explore options, Jacobs as an undergraduate and Roberts as a graduate transfer.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Sioux City Journal

Davenport coach alleges racist comments by basketball refs

Mississippi Athletic Conference officials are reviewing a reported incident involving three referees who officiated a recent boys basketball game between Davenport North and Pleasant Valley High Schools. North High head coach Marquez Davis posted about the incident on Facebook. He named the three referees and wrote that each had directed...
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

Mason City woman pleads guilty to stealing over $10K from employer

A Mason City woman who allegedly stole more than $10,000 working as at CVS inside the Mason City Target store has entered a guilty plea in Cerro Gordo District Court. According to court records, 27-year-old Emily Sue Schumaker pleaded guilty to first-degree theft, a class C felony, Monday. Schumaker is...
A Mason City woman

