OK-CADP requests clemency for death row inmate

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty (OK-CADP) held a press conference at 11 a.m. on Monday to ask for clemency for death row prsioner, Scott Eizember.

Eizember’s clemency hearing is on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 9 a.m. in Oklahoma City. Eizember is scheduled to be executed on Jan. 12, 2023. if his clemency is denied.

Speakers at the press conference included Eizember’s attorney, Mark Henricksen, Managing Organizer for ACLU Oklahoma Jasmine Brown-Jutras and OK-CADP Chair Rev. Don Heath.

“We hope that the pardon and parole board will consider Scott Eizember’s perspective of the tragic events at the Cantrell house and recommend clemency,” said Heath. “He just wanted to meet with his ex-girlfriend, who had taken all his money, and had agreed to give some of his money back so that he could return to Michigan and build a new life for himself. He made a series of tragic choices and will be incarcerated for the rest of his life. We ask that the Board allow him to die of natural causes in prison instead of being poisoned by the State.”

Eizember is 61 years old and has been incarcerated for 19 years. His prison records show he has achieved a good security rating as an inmate living on Oklahoma’s H-Unit (death row).

“A fair-minded clemency board could reasonably view the circumstances of his life and this desperate moment and conclude that his death should occur on God’s schedule rather than the State of Oklahoma’s,” Henricksen said in his petition.

According to the clemency petition,

the crimes committed by Eizember were the unplanned and impulsive actions of a desperate man. The death of Patsy Cantrell was accidental. It resulted from a struggle over a firearm with Patsy’s husband, A. J. Cantrell and Mr. Eizember. Mr. Cantrell, in fact, shot the fatal discharge into Ms. Cantrell.

julie wagoner
2d ago

Did he give his victim clemency? No, he didn't. Did he show her ANY mercy? No, he didn't. He doesn't want to be poisoned to death? Too bad. His victim didn't want to die either but she did. I'm tired of murderers complaining about THEIR civil rights. A murderer should NOT have any, much less be sustained by taxpayers. Consequences are real. If their were a more rapid follow through with executions, it just might be a deterrent for murderers to stop. ☠️ 💀 ☠️

