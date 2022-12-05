Read full article on original website
I-Team's Call For Action helps widower get refund from assisted living facility
BOSTON - A widower, Jim Lloyd met Camille later in life. The couple fell in love and after several years together, they decided to get married on the spur of the moment. "We planned a trip to Hawaii, and I said, 'Hey, how would you like to get married?'" he recalled. After two decades together, Camille developed dementia and in June, she moved to an assisted living facility on the North Shore. Months later, she developed pneumonia and was briefly hospitalized. Jim says she recovered and went back to the facility. "The staff said she was in a...
Nahant town board votes and becomes first town in Mass. to shoot and kill coyotes
NAHANT, Mass — The Town of Nahant is becoming the first in the state to actively shoot and kill aggressive coyotes. The town board voted to bring in trained rifle experts from the USDA wildlife services, on Wednesday night. Officials say this decision comes after months of research, and...
capeandislands.org
Cape Cod group hires Boston law firm to fight discharge of Pilgrim's radioactive water
CAI has learned that the Association to Preserve Cape Cod has hired a Boston law firm to try to block the discharge of radioactive water from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. The association will be ready to go to court, if necessary, before Pilgrim owner Holtec International is finished using...
'Tuesday' the puppy on the mend after week of critical care at MSPCA-Angell
BOSTON -- A six-week-old puppy who was found abandoned on the streets of East Boston is on the mend. MSPCA-Angell reported that the puppy, Tuesday, arrived on November 28 with Parvovirus. He has been getting critical treatment at the MSPCA ever since. Tuesday is now out of the hospital one week later and is in foster care. "Tuesday is quite a fighter," said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell. "When he came to us just a few days ago, he had a fever over 103 degrees, and blood tests showed no white blood cells, which confirmed that his condition was quite serious." The puppy will now be in foster care for two-to-three weeks. "Tuesday still has a way to go before he'll be ready to go to a new home," Keiley said. "He's still too young to be adopted, and, even though we're past that critical period in his healing, he still needs some additional treatment."
City proposes to turn Comfort Inn into homeless housing after strange man found in K-8 classroom
BOSTON — Just one day after a Murphy School teacher found a stranger inside her classroom, officials with Boston Planning and Development Agency had a virtual meeting to propose turning Comfort Inn, which is within walking distance of the school, into housing for people once homeless. “We will also...
Luxury Home of the Week: A historic N.H. farm compound tied to horse racing for $19.7m
Including a Shingle-style main house, a guest house, multiple barns, and three additional building lots. It’s difficult to pick which element of this week’s luxury home pick is the most eye-popping. There’s the 11,320 total square feet of indoor space and 47.5 acres of lawn, pastures, meadow, pond, and marshland – not to mention the $19,695,000 price tag.
UMass Chan, Lahey Hospital sign agreement for Burlington medical campus
UMass Chan Medical School and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center have officially signed an agreement to establish a regional medical campus at Lahey Hospital in Burlington. UMass Chan-Lahey will be the second regional campus of the school and will offer training and education for healthcare workers to meet the needs of diverse communities. The project was first announced in August when the two organizations signed a letter of intent to establish the school.
capecod.com
Will You Help Brodie find a Home on Cape Cod?
Meet Brodie! He is a blind, senior poodle mix looking for a patient adopter to help him navigate the world. He recently had both of his eyes removed due to cataracts, although he has been blind for most of his life so it doesn’t change his lifestyle. He would like to live in adult only home. He has never lived with any other animals, but he could potentially live with another mellow dog who could respect Brodie’s personal space, or with dog-savvy cats pending a slow introduction.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Environmental Police seize illegal bluefin tuna catch from fish market
“In October of 2021, Officers assigned to the Massachusetts Environmental Police Offshore Patrol Boats initiated an investigation into the illegal sale of Blue Fin Tuna, a federally regulated highly migratory species. Through their investigation, officers discovered that several blue fin tuna had been sold illegally to a Gloucester fish market.
MedCity News
Northeast Hospital Must Pay $1.9M After Failing to Keep Accurate Record of Opioid Inventory
Northeast Hospital Corporation, which operates facilities across Massachusetts, has agreed to pay $1.9 million in civil penalties to resolve allegations that it failed to keep accurate records of controlled substances. The case emerged when Northeast discovered in 2018 that an employee had stolen more than 17,000 units of controlled substances.
Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
abingtonnews.org
Officer review ongoing; police support dog reassigned
Abington Police continue to investigate one of their own, but there are still few details being made available. The lone public indication of the ongoing investigation is that the department’s popular comfort dog, Harlow, has a new handler. “There’s an active internal investigation. Beyond that, I have no further...
Several Massachusetts hospitals named best for maternity care
BOSTON – U.S. News and World Report released its list of top hospitals for maternity care and several in Massachusetts are among the best.Less than 300 hospitals across the country were labeled as "high performing" when it comes to maternity care.They include Mass General, Beth Israel, UMass Memorial and the Southcoast Hospital group.U.S. News and World Report judges health centers based on a number of criteria, including C-section and early delivery rates, newborn complications and whether partners can stay post-delivery.While Massachusetts did have some top hospitals, there were states that out-performed us. California came out on top with 48 hospitals.As for the rest of New England, there are at least two high-performing maternity care hospitals each in New Hampshire, Connecticut and Maine. No hospitals received the designation in Rhode Island or Vermont.
Popular Mass. Getaway Finally Gets Approval To Let Women Drop Their Tops
Some of you faithful WUPE listeners in Berkshire County may recall earlier this year(back in May, as a matter of fact) we did a post regarding a popular Massachusetts vacation getaway that approved a measure that would allow women to go topless on private and public beaches. Do you remember which town that was?
Governor Baker Nominates Attorney Kareem A. Morgan as Associate Justice of the District Court
BOSTON – This week, Governor Charlie Baker nominated Attorney Kareem A. Morgan as Associate Justice of the District Court. “With the addition of Attorney Kareem A. Morgan, Massachusetts will receive a well-suited candidate for the judiciary,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am proud to submit his nomination to the Governor’s Council.”
hyannisnews.com
ASSISTANT D.A. TASERED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING BARNSTABLE POLICE OFFICERS WHILE MAKING BRADY LIST THREATS, COPS REPORT
HN Photo: New Bedford District Court, 12/8/2022. On December 1st, Kathleen Flannery’s case (including all files) was ordered transferred from Barnstable District Court to New Bedford District Court by a Regional Administrative Justice. CENTERVILLE, Massachusetts – A veteran attorney with the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office was reportedly tasered by...
Experts say it may be hard to determine whether human remains found in South Boston home are infant or fetal
Investigators may also be unable to identify a cause and manner of death. Last week, Boston police announced they found the remains of four human infants or fetuses in a South Boston apartment. But as we await the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s autopsy of the bodies, experts say...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island woman formerly from Bristol County sentenced to prison for stealing thousands from disabled veteran
BOSTON – A Rhode Island woman, formerly of Bristol County, MA was sentenced last week in federal court in Boston for stealing approximately $74,000 in Veteran Affairs and Office of Personnel Management benefits from a veteran she was supposed to be protecting. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice,...
The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts
Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
high-profile.com
Marr Companies Appoints New Company Officers
Boston – The Marr Companies chairman and CEO, Dan Marr, recently announced that Jeffrey Marr Jr. has been appointed president of Marr Scaffolding Company, and Christopher Foley has been named vice president of Isaac Blair & Co. Inc. A member of the sixth generation of the Marr family, Jeffrey...
