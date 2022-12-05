Read full article on original website
Sweepstakes Rules - End-of-Year Membership Campaign 2022
HPR is giving away several prizes during its End-of-Year 2022 Membership Campaign, December 6-9, 2022. Contribute while offers are available to be automatically entered to win. NO DONATION OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A DONATION WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. By entering...
'Rosies' arrive in Honolulu to mark 81-year anniversary of Pearl Harbor and honor women during wartime
Dec. 7 marks the 81st anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Rosie the Riveter has become symbolic of the war effort by women across the country who stepped in to do the shipyard and factory jobs of many men who joined the military during World War II. This week...
Local Japanese residents remember the attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago
Eighty-one years ago on Wednesday, the Japanese Navy launched a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, bringing the United States into World War II. Locally, the changes brought by the coming war were immediately felt. As part of an ongoing project with the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Center for Oral...
Department of Hawaiian Home Lands finalizes $600M spending plan
The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has finalized its spending plans for $600 million of state funding. DHHL wants to develop more than 2,700 new homestead lots statewide. That would include about 1,500 on Oʻahu and more than 500 in Maui County. The plans were sent to the Legislature...
McCartney cancels major tourism contract in final minutes as director
In his final minutes as head of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, Mike McCartney cancelled the award for a lucrative tourism contract. The contract was worth $34 million and sought a firm to handle two years of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority's brand marketing and management for the U.S.
