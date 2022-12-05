Read full article on original website
Exzavian Burnette found guilty on 2 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Knoll Ave shooting
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish jury handed down a guilty verdict on two counts of second-degree murder for Exzavian Burnette in connection with a shooting on Knoll Avenue back on Jan. 19, 2022, that left two people dead. Bunkie police arrested Burnette in March, and he was...
Arrest made in hit-and-run on Hwy 190
Hit-and-run crash in St. Landry Parish leaves an Opelousas man dead.
1 killed in shooting on Winbourne Avenue overnight, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot and killed in Baton Rouge overnight, according to emergency officials. Police units and caution tape could be seen in the area of Winbourne Avenue and N. Foster Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. The victim was pronounced dead once officials...
Mother of murdered Edwin Davidson, Jr. gives victim impact statement
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The sentencing of Andrew Mayo, 20 of Pineville, was delayed on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after two post-conviction defense motions, including one request for a new trial, were denied by presiding Judge Greg Beard. Mayo, who was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury on Nov....
Lafayette Police locates over $267K in cocaine, one arrested
Lafayette Police Department Narcotic Agents conducted an investigation in Nov., finding two and a half kilos of illegal substances.
Jury finds Lafayette man guilty of murder in 2018 shooting on Lafayette Street
A Lafayette jury on Tuesday found 30-year-old Brent Johnson guilty of murder in a 2018 shooting on Lafayette Street. Johnson was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Jason Carbin, who died after suffering a single gunshot wound to the abdomen at a residence in the 300 block of Lafayette Street on Sept. 6, 2018.
Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating Ty Dudley Savoy
Ty Savoy is described as 5’8” in height, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is the 900 block of Comeaux Rd., Rayne.
Ville Platte man facing charges in connection to missing female juvenile
On January 8, 2022, The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by deputies with the CPSO who requested help in locating a missing 16 year old female juvenile from their jurisdiction.
Intruder Breaks Into New Iberia Home With Gun, Ends Up Dead
A male accused of breaking into a home in New Iberia late Tuesday night is now dead. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies received the call around 10:30 PM that someone had broken into a home in the 9000 block of Old Jeanerette Road in New Iberia. Investigators say the alleged intruder went inside the home with two other men and fired his gun at the homeowners. That's when the homeowner shot the intruder, fatally wounding him before deputies arrived on scene.
Murder conviction in 2018 shooting death
Brent Markell Johnson faces a mandatory life sentence in the 2018 shooting death of Jason Carbins in Lafayette.
LSP: Opelousas woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash
Following the hit-and-run investigation, a felony arrest warrant was issued through 27th JDC. On December 3, 2022, Ariana Walker was arrested, according to a spokesperson for Louisiana Sta
Evangeline Parish Jail Deputy terminated; accused of assaulting inmate
On December 3, 2022, it was reported to Sheriff Charles R. Guillory that an inmate in the Evangeline Parish Jail was involved in an altercation with a Corrections Deputy.
Ville Platte man arrested after picking up juvenile in Calcasieu Parish
A Ville Platte man was arrested on multiple counts of contributing to he delinquency of a juvenile.
Corporate Boulevard bank robber arrested, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a bank robber has been arrested. Floyd Hose, Jr., 37 was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6 for his involvement in the robbery of Cottonport Bank on Corporate Blvd., according to BRPD. The robbery happened on Monday, Dec....
‘Concerning and frustrating’: Ascension Parish sheriff, deputies searching for convicted killer out free
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The sheriff in Ascension Parish is left confused after learning that a convicted killer who is supposed to serve a life sentence is out free. Sheriff Bobby Webre and deputies are looking for 41-year-old Michael LeBlanc, a man they say was convicted of murdering Adoriji Wilson in Donaldsonville in 2014, according to the sheriff’s office Tuesday.
Baton Rouge man let go from job accused of stealing items from work, selling them on Facebook
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Slaughter is behind bars after facing accusations of attempting to sell items he’d allegedly stolen from his former employer. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was July of 2022 when 38-year-old Ben Jones was hired as a temporary employee at The Addison Apartments in Baton Rouge.
Lafayette Police Make Huge Cocaine Bust, Arrest Pensacola Florida Man
With Interstate 10 running right through Lafayette, Louisiana, it should be no surprise when people from out of the state get arrested on drug charges, especially people from nearby states such as Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Lafayette Police are hard at work in the fight to keep drugs off...
Two 15 year-olds arrested after bomb threat
Port Barre Police are reporting arrests after several bomb threats at Port Barre High School. The first happening the day before Thanksgiving break, the second on December 1st.
One baby cow caught, one on the loose after chase in Louisiana
COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Two 4-month-old baby cows ran from the law and the law won?. Deputy Daniel Owens with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to get into cowboy mode over the weekend. Check out this video posted on he STPSO Facebook page which shows...
Louisiana State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Violating a Protective Order Stemming from a Domestic Incident
Louisiana State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Violating a Protective Order Stemming from a Domestic Incident. Alexandria, Louisiana – On December 5, 2022, Louisiana State Police (LSP) stated that on November 7, 2022, 31-year-old Nick Ducote and his spouse were charged with domestic violence following a domestic violence investigation begun by the Marksville Police Department (MPD). MPD issued criminal summonses to both people. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office secured and enforced a restraining order on Ducote on November 9, 2022. He was consequently placed on administrative leave.
