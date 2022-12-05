ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melville, LA

kalb.com

Mother of murdered Edwin Davidson, Jr. gives victim impact statement

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The sentencing of Andrew Mayo, 20 of Pineville, was delayed on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after two post-conviction defense motions, including one request for a new trial, were denied by presiding Judge Greg Beard. Mayo, who was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury on Nov....
PINEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Jury finds Lafayette man guilty of murder in 2018 shooting on Lafayette Street

A Lafayette jury on Tuesday found 30-year-old Brent Johnson guilty of murder in a 2018 shooting on Lafayette Street. Johnson was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Jason Carbin, who died after suffering a single gunshot wound to the abdomen at a residence in the 300 block of Lafayette Street on Sept. 6, 2018.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Intruder Breaks Into New Iberia Home With Gun, Ends Up Dead

A male accused of breaking into a home in New Iberia late Tuesday night is now dead. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies received the call around 10:30 PM that someone had broken into a home in the 9000 block of Old Jeanerette Road in New Iberia. Investigators say the alleged intruder went inside the home with two other men and fired his gun at the homeowners. That's when the homeowner shot the intruder, fatally wounding him before deputies arrived on scene.
NEW IBERIA, LA
WAFB

Corporate Boulevard bank robber arrested, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a bank robber has been arrested. Floyd Hose, Jr., 37 was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6 for his involvement in the robbery of Cottonport Bank on Corporate Blvd., according to BRPD. The robbery happened on Monday, Dec....
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

‘Concerning and frustrating’: Ascension Parish sheriff, deputies searching for convicted killer out free

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The sheriff in Ascension Parish is left confused after learning that a convicted killer who is supposed to serve a life sentence is out free. Sheriff Bobby Webre and deputies are looking for 41-year-old Michael LeBlanc, a man they say was convicted of murdering Adoriji Wilson in Donaldsonville in 2014, according to the sheriff’s office Tuesday.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man let go from job accused of stealing items from work, selling them on Facebook

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Slaughter is behind bars after facing accusations of attempting to sell items he’d allegedly stolen from his former employer. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was July of 2022 when 38-year-old Ben Jones was hired as a temporary employee at The Addison Apartments in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
999ktdy.com

Lafayette Police Make Huge Cocaine Bust, Arrest Pensacola Florida Man

With Interstate 10 running right through Lafayette, Louisiana, it should be no surprise when people from out of the state get arrested on drug charges, especially people from nearby states such as Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Lafayette Police are hard at work in the fight to keep drugs off...
LAFAYETTE, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Violating a Protective Order Stemming from a Domestic Incident

Louisiana State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Violating a Protective Order Stemming from a Domestic Incident. Alexandria, Louisiana – On December 5, 2022, Louisiana State Police (LSP) stated that on November 7, 2022, 31-year-old Nick Ducote and his spouse were charged with domestic violence following a domestic violence investigation begun by the Marksville Police Department (MPD). MPD issued criminal summonses to both people. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office secured and enforced a restraining order on Ducote on November 9, 2022. He was consequently placed on administrative leave.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

