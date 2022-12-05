ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: I-30 WB reopens in Benton after 6 vehicle crash

By Chris Counts
 2 days ago

UPDATE:

BENTON, Ark. – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are reopened after a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers that happened around 3:40 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are shut down due to a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers.

Traffic as of 4:20 p.m. was backed up to just before the Congo Exit.

According to ARDOT, emergency crews are on scene with no word yet on injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Comments / 1

Janice Smith
2d ago

how many people are going to get seriously injured or killed before they decide on get the work done or make it safer for drivers. You couldn't pay no amount of money to drive that anytime of the day

Reply
2
 

