The Stone Pony stage is going to be mighty crowded, again, at this year’s Holiday Hurrah concert, taking place on Dec. 11 and benefiting the Fulfill food bank and the Asbury Park Little League. Richie “LaBamba” Rosenberg — well known to New Jersey rock fans as a former member of the Asbury Jukes and the Max Weinberg 7, a Bruce Springsteen sideman, and the leader of his own LaBamba & the Hubcaps — puts together a big band (featuring many past or present Jukes) that includes a 13-piece horn section for this annual event.

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO