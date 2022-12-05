ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louder

Watch this YouTuber switch Metallica and Pink Floyd guitar solos with jaw-dropping results

By Simon Young
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=122cz9_0jYLvbNj00

Bradley Hall is clearly a man who does not rest when it comes to metal.

YouTuber Hall, a self-described “hairy rascal from the UK who makes silly videos”, recently took it upon himself to rewrite Kirk Hammett’s guitar solo in Metallica ’s surprise new single Lux Æterna .

Five days later, he’s back playing another Hammett lead but with a less critical bent.

In this video, titled If Fade To Black And Comfortably Numb SWITCHED Solos! , Hall is a man of his word, and takes the iconic leads from Metallica’s Ride The Lightning track and David Gilmour’s other-worldly performance on Pink Floyd ’s track from The Wall .

“You guys seemed to really dig the Hotel California / Tornado Of Souls mash-up, so I figured I'd follow it up with another one!” Writes Bradley. “I always thought The solos to Fade To Back by Metallica and Comfortably Numb by Pink Floyd were kinda similar, and seeing as that they're both also in the same key I decided to make these the subjects of this mash-up.”

Watch, perhaps with quiet reverence at Hall’s work in the clip below.

In other Metallica news – and there’s a lot at the moment, considering there’s a new album and world tour on the way – James Hetfield revealed the inspiration behind the album title 72 Seasons .

”72 Seasons came out of a book I was reading about childhood, basically, and sorting out childhood as an adult," the frontman explains. "And 72 seasons is basically the first 18 years of your life. How do you evolve and grow and mature and develop your own ideas and identity of self after those first 72 seasons?

"Some things are more difficult than others – you know, some things you can't unsee and they're with you for the rest of your life, and other things you're able to rewind the tape and make a new tape in your life. So that's the real interesting part for me, is how you're able to address those situations as an adult and mature."

72 Seasons is set for release on April 14, 2023.

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes

Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
musictimes.com

Christine McVie Health Problems: Fleetwood Mac Singer Suffered These Before Death

Christine McVie's health problems before her death have been put under the spotlight. On Wednesday, McVie died peacefully at a hospital following a short illness. Her family confirmed the heartbreaking event and said that they were with her at the time of her passing. They also asked for privacy as...
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Once Said The Most Outlaw Thing Willie Nelson Ever Did Was “Double-Park On Music Row”

Willie Nelson has some pretty wild stories to his name from his younger years out on the road, many of which are almost too unbelievable to make up. From his (alleged) 9-hour sex marathon, to the true story of how he got his nickname “Shotgun Willie,” to the time his ex-wife tied him up and beat him with a broom, he’s lived a true outlaw life that you usually only read about in books.
KENTUCKY STATE
Popculture

Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Rolling Stone

Rare John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Headed to Auction for Charity

On December 8, 1980 — just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building — John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into the home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

David Archuleta slams people who left Christmas show after his gay ‘journey’ comments

David Archuleta has spoken out about fans who walked out of his Christmas show after he made an emotional speech about his gay “journey.” Archuleta is currently taking his “The More the Merrier” Christmas tour across venues in his home state of Utah. The musician said that dozens of guests left his recent show in Delta, located southwest of Salt Lake City, as he opened up about his story about coming out. He took to Instagram and Facebook on Thursday to share an upsetting email his manager received, complaining that his 15-minute speech at the end ruined the “incredible experience” of...
UTAH STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Louder

Louder

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy