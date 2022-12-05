Read full article on original website
Attack on Titan Posts Behind-the-Scenes Season 4 Update
Attack on Titan's final episodes are slated to arrive next year, giving anime fans an ending that has become legendary for its controversial final battle that sees the Scout Regiment fighting against their friend Eren Jaeger. With Studio MAPPA returning to the series once again in 2023, the sound director of the upcoming third part of season four has given fans a brief behind-the-scenes look at the effort that is being placed in to the Survey Corps' final ride.
Attack on Titan Creator Explains How the Anime Impacted the Manga
Attack on Titan's final episodes are slated to arrive on the small screen next year, with Studio MAPPA returning for the third part of the fourth season that will set the Scout Regiment and Eren Jaeger on a collision course. With this final season seeing Eren become a threat to the world, gaining the power of the Founding Titan and gaining a new army of Colossal Titans as a result, Mikasa, Armin, and their friends are venturing forth to stop him, with creator Hajime Isayama making the rounds to hype the finale.
Chainsaw Man Proves Denji's Growth in Surprising New Update
Chainsaw Man might have struck gold with its first anime season, but the manga has marched on thanks to creator Tatsuki Fujimoto sticking with Denji, while throwing some major curveballs at the Chainsaw Devil. With the second part of the printed story featuring a new protagonist in Asa Mitaka, the War Devil, the latest chapter has helped in showing just how Denji has evolved following the events of Chainsaw Man's first set of installments. Regardless of Denji's evolution, he still has some major problems on his hands.
Pokemon Star Teases Goh's Future in the Anime
Pokemon has had a very busy fall, and it looks like December is about to wind up things even further. While sales for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continue to rise, all eyes are on the anime ahead of Gen 9. The wait is on to see how the show will tackle the Paldea region, and of course, the question has come up about whether Goh tags along. And now, one of the show's stars is teasing where the trainer will go next.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Reveals New Cast
Prime Video has announced eight new recurring cast members joining the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is filming now in the United Kingdom. Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo, and Calam Lynch will become characters in the second age of Middle-earth. This news follows a previous casting announcement for the second season of the epic fantasy series, which revealed one major character has been recast. Prime Video did not reveal which characters these new cast members will play. Cast bios provided by Prime Video follow.
The X-Files Star David Duchovny Addresses Series' Potential Future Without Scully (Exclusive)
The most recent season of The X-Files came in 2018, which earned various reactions from fans, with even star Gillian Anderson expressing her disappointment in some of the series' narrative reveals. Costar David Duchovny, however, has previously hinted at being available for more adventures in the franchise, though he recently noted that, in his mind, The X-Files would only exist in the future if it also featured Anderson and comes from creator Chris Carter. He also noted, though, that new adventures in the franchise aren't currently being pursued. Fans can check out Duchovny's new graphic novel Kepler, which is currently available for pre-order and hits shelves on December 27th.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Blu-ray Shares New Take on Beast Gohan
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made its way to theaters this year, and the movie has put Gohan on the map. Following his big win against Cell years ago, the Saiyan has kept to himself, and he's spent the last few years with his family. Of course, the anime's latest movie put that all in jeopardy as Gohan's daughter was pushed into a Red Ribbon Army scheme. Gohan was able to win his daughter back with help from a new transformation, and we have just been given a new look at his Beast form!
Pokemon Introduces Its New Rival to Goku in This Dragon Ball Crossover
Dragon Ball and Pokemon have been vying for the top of the charts when it comes to the anime world, with each of the franchises focusing on battles, but the former involves Saiyans and the latter involves pocket monsters. With Dragon Ball Super recently announcing that its manga will return with a new story focusing on Goten and Trunks, and Pokemon recently crowning Ash Ketchum as the newest world champion, one artistic fan has smashed the two franchises together by introducing a powerful new challenger who might have performed the fusion dance.
Following Explosive Fall Finale, Chicago Fire Showrunners Talk The Aftermath Of Stella's Fateful Decision And Surprise Character Return
As Chicago Fire heads into hiatus until 2023, the showrunners had some answers about what happens after Stella made a big call and somebody unexpected turned up.
Scout Comics Reveals Commander Rao Prequel One-Shot And We Love You First Look (Exclusive)
The acclaimed and award-winning comic Commander Rao from the ever-talented writer and illustrator Fell Hound is now receiving a standalone prequel, and we've got your exclusive first look! The new prequel is titled And We Love You and will be coming from Scout Comics next year, with Hound returning to write and illustrate the book alongside GLAAD-nominated letterer Lucas Gattoni (DC Pride, Killer Queens). The new one-shot will hit stores on February 1st, 2023, and you can check out an up-close look at the new series starting on the next slide.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Set Photos Reveal First Look at New Disney+ Series
There's a lot to look forward to from Lucasfilm in the new year, including the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian and the fifth Indiana Jones film. There are also some exciting new Star Wars shows that are currently in production, including Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte. The Acolyte began production in the UK in October and Russian Doll's Leslye Headland is serving as the showrunner. The new Star Wars series is set to star Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and feature Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), and Margarita Levieva (Revenge). Today, the DailyMail released some set photos from The Acolyte, which are being shared by various Star Wars fan accounts.
Adult Swim Teases Stacked 2023 Schedule
When it comes to animated television, few networks can compete with Cartoon Network. The brand first came into existence to give audiences a place where animation reigned supreme. Between its prime-time series and its late-night comedies, there is plenty on the channel to love. And now, a new article has gone live hyping the additions gunning for Adult Swim.
Cancelled NES Game Released More Than 30 Years Later
Throughout the history of the industry, countless video games have been cancelled. More often than not, these games simply disappear, never to be heard from again. That seemed to be the case for the NES version of Airball, a title that was originally released for computers in 1987 and was planned for the Nintendo Entertainment System. However, developer Retro Room Games has rectified that, releasing a physical version that can now be purchased for Nintendo's original console. In addition to an NES version, Retro Room has also released a version for Game Boy Advance.
Nier: Automata Anime Releases A2 Trailer, Poster
As the new year comes closer, all eyes are on Nier: Automata and its big anime debut. After winning over gamers, the franchise is ready to tackle the small screen with help from A-1 Pictures. So if you need another look at Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, you can check out its latest poster-trailer combo right now!
Viral God of War Ragnarok Video Shows Impressive Hidden Thor Detail
God of War Ragnarok is a real treat and has been satisfying fans everywhere, especially thanks to its hours upon hours of content. There's a lot to discover within the game beyond the twists and turns of the main story. Many have noticed wild hidden details such as heavy foreshadowing to the game's biggest twist, Odin disguising himself as a dwarf near the start of the game to spit on Kratos and Atreus from atop a bridge, and more. However, some hidden details are almost quite literally microscopic or otherwise very difficult to notice under normal means. Thankfully, Sony Santa Monica added a photo mode to the game which has allowed fans to examine every pixel up close.
Netflix's Troll Sets Major Record for Streamer
Netflix's recent original movie Troll proved to be a big hit over the weekend as the Norwegian kaiju movie quickly jumped up to become the #1 film in the US for much of the past week. Now we know just how big of a hit the series actually is though with Netflix's latest viewership numbers confirming that Roar Uthaug's has set a major record for the streamer. According to the weekly Top 10, Netflix revealed that Troll was watched over 75.86 million hours in its first week, giving it the biggest premiere week ever for a non-English language feature film on the platform...ever.
Marvel Announces New Doctor Strange Series
Doctor Strange is back from the dead to star in a new self-titled ongoing series in March. Stephen Strange was killed in the Death of Doctor Strange event, with Clea taking his place as Marvel's Sorcerer Supreme in Strange. Of course, superheroes usually don't stay dead for long, and a new volume of Doctor Strange will see the Master of the Mystic Arts reclaim his duties once again. Writer Jed MacKay was behind the wheel of Death of Doctor Strange and its Clea spinoff, and will continue to chart Doctor Strange's adventures in the new series.
Spy x Family Musical Debuts First Trailer: Watch
You could make a very good argument that Spy x Family has become the biggest new anime to arrive in 2022, with the Forger Family brought to life by the combined forces of Wit Studio and CloverWorks. As the first season finale approaches for Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond, the Forgers are looking to enter the world of live-action thanks to an upcoming stage play that will also just so happen to be a musical. Now, the first trailer for this production has found its way online.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Had Staggering Number of Visual Effects Shots
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was the final Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to hit theatres this year, and it's been a big hit. The film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 84% critics score and a 94% audience score. ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine gave the movie a 5 out of 5 and called it "emotional and uplifting." A lot of work went into the film, which was helmed by Ryan Coogler, and there are some behind-the-scenes facts that may surprise you. Recently, The Hollywood Reporter released an in-depth look at the visual effects of the year's biggest films, and it was revealed that 88% of the shots in Wakanda Forever were VFX. In fact, the film had 2,548 shots, and 2,233 of them required visual effects.
Shadow & Bone Reveals Season 2 Release Date Coming to Netflix Sooner Than We Thought
Shadow and Bone Season 2 is coming more quickly than expected. Netflix has announced that the series will be back in March. Leigh Bardugo's massive work on the Grishaverse will be reflected in the new season even more heavily. Alina Starkov is back to wield the light against a group of dangerous enemies. Season 1 premiered all the way back in 2021, and fans have been patiently waiting for another update. This week's news from Netflix has sent the fandom into overdrive.
