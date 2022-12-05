The most recent season of The X-Files came in 2018, which earned various reactions from fans, with even star Gillian Anderson expressing her disappointment in some of the series' narrative reveals. Costar David Duchovny, however, has previously hinted at being available for more adventures in the franchise, though he recently noted that, in his mind, The X-Files would only exist in the future if it also featured Anderson and comes from creator Chris Carter. He also noted, though, that new adventures in the franchise aren't currently being pursued. Fans can check out Duchovny's new graphic novel Kepler, which is currently available for pre-order and hits shelves on December 27th.

3 DAYS AGO