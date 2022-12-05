Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
itrwrestling.com
Drew McIntyre’s WWE SmackDown Replacement Revealed
While Drew McIntyre was absent from the December 2nd episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced on that show that he would be teaming with Sheamus on December 12th to take on The Usos in a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, Drew McIntyre took to social...
nodq.com
Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 12/5/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the standard video package. We’re now live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show and we go right to the ring.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns’ Whereabouts During WWE RAW This Week
Roman Reigns’ stock continues to rise every week as he remains the biggest star in WWE even now. The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion doesn’t always appear every week, and that merely adds to his overall value as a WWE Superstar. He was also absent from RAW this week, and it seems he had some interesting plans.
wrestletalk.com
Another Big Character Change Coming To WWE Raw?
In the main event of tonight’s edition (December 5) of WWE Raw, a massive character change continued to be teased. With an earlier three way match granting Bayley entry into a number one contender’s match next week on WWE Raw, there was another in the main event. Another...
ComicBook
Here's How AEW Will Address William Regal's Departure
William Regal was written off AEW television last week after MJF blindsided him with a pair of brass knuckles to the back of the head. It was reported in the days that followed that Regal was leaving AEW and on his way back to WWE. However, the circumstances of Regal's departure remain unclear as various outlets have reported different reasons for why he was able to leave the promotion less than a year after signing — whether it was because he signed a short-term deal, he was granted his release by Tony Khan upon request or if his contract had a clause that enabled him to leave sooner than expected.
wrestletalk.com
The Bloodline Pay Tribute To Umaga On WWE Raw
Tonight’s WWE Raw featured a tribute by one member of the Bloodline to a wrestling legend and fellow famed Anoa’i family member, Umaga. With recent 13th anniversary of the untimely passing of Umaga at just age 36, a member of the WWE faction the Bloodline has adopted a finisher in tribute on tonight’s WWE Raw.
Injury update on WWE's Drew McIntyre
The injury issue McIntyre is dealing with isn't expected to be a long-term thing.
PWMania
#1 Contender’s Matches and More Revealed for Next Week’s WWE RAW
On next week’s RAW, WWE will determine new #1 contenders. A match between Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley has been scheduled for next Monday night. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will give the winner a future title shot. Next week’s RAW will also feature Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss,...
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Cuts Emotional Promo After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air
Becky Lynch is most certainly one of the biggest names in all of WWE, and her star power speaks for itself. Lynch competes at the highest level and has seen great success in the company. Lynch is also known for her promos, and she cut a very emotional one after this week’s RAW went off the air.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew Gulak Makes Surprise Appearance During Match On WWE NXT
"WWE SmackDown" superstar Drew Gulak has not been seen in "NXT" since he lost the Cruiserweight Championship to Lio Rush in late 2019 after "205 Live" was incorporated into "NXT". However, he has now re-surfaced on the brand for the first time in three years. During the December 6 edition...
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Returns On WWE Raw
The United States Championship picture has been heating up over the last few weeks, and on Monday night Austin Theory defended his belt against Mustafa Ali. Ali has had his sights set on the US Title, but his opportunity got derailed when former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler interfered in the match and attacked Austin Theory causing a disqualification.
ComicBook
WWE Champions Shock NXT With Tag Team Title Challenge, Set For NXT Deadline
It was supposed to be a Christmas celebration for the NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly on tonight's WWE NXT, but it ended up being anything but a celebration for the Champs. They came out and greeted the crowd dressed in their holiday attire, and for a bit it just seemed like they would carry on without a hitch. That all changed though when former WWE Tag Team Champions The New Day walked in the building, and the crowd lost their minds when Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston took aim at Pretty Deadly. In fact, they are definitely out for those NXT Tag Team Championships, and the match will happen at NXT Deadline.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Raw Return Being Kept Secret
You never know what’s going to happen on Monday Night Raw, and this week Mustafa Ali challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Unfortunately for Mustafa Ali his opportunity to become champion came to a screeching halt as Dolph Ziggler made his surprise return and attacked Austin Theory which caused the match to end in a disqualification.
Yardbarker
WWE Raw video highlights: Alexa Bliss, Bayley advance to contender's match
Either Alexa Bliss or Bayley will be the next challenger for Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship. Two triple threat matches were held on Raw last night to decide who will compete in a Raw Women's Championship number one contender's match next Monday. Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley in the first triple threat bout, while Bliss defeated Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch in the main event.
Yardbarker
Backstage news on when WWE’s Drew McIntyre is expected to return to action
Although Drew McIntyre revealed that he is not medically qualified to compete at this week’s WWE SmackDown, the good news is that he won’t be sidelined for long. The former WWE Champion was slated to team with Sheamus to challenge Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos on the show. WWE has since confirmed that Butch will replace McIntyre in the match. McIntyre promised to return soon because he doesn’t like missing shows.
ComicBook
WWE: Possible Sign That Roman Reigns vs. The Rock Is in Motion
Time is ticking for WWE to make a dream clash of the Anoa'i family happen. Recent reports have suggested that WWE is looking to lock in the WWE WrestleMania 39 main event by mid-January, likely due to the fact that it is directly linked to January's WWE Royal Rumble. The multi-man battle royal mandates that the winner challenges the world champion later that year at WrestleMania, and with Roman Reigns currently holding both of WWE's top prizes, Reigns's Mania opponent would need to get that Royal Rumble W in order to make their match happen. With that logic in mind, reports have suggested that WWE is considering having Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson compete in and win the men's Royal Rumble match next month.
