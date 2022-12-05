Read full article on original website
Potential Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Pwinsider.com reports that WWE Performance Center recruit Gable Steveson was spotted in Pittsburgh, PA, earlier today. Pittsburgh is the host city of tonight’s SmackDown. Also, The Street Profits are in town for the show as well. It’s unclear whether any of these stars will appear on the broadcast.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (12/9/22)
WWE invades the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match: The Usos or Matt Riddle & Elias vs. Butch & Sheamus.
AEW Wrestler Gets A Name Change, Now Known As BiGG BiLL
Could W. Morrissey (Big Cass in WWE) be getting a new ring name in All Elite Wrestling? It sure appears that way. On Thursday, the company took to Twitter to post a graphic promoting this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. In it, the current member of The Firm is referred to as “BiGG BiLL.”
Johnny Gargano Announced For Dark Match After Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano will compete tonight after WWE SmackDown goes off the air. Gargano returned to WWE in August of this year after his contract with WWE NXT expired last December. According to a report by PW Insider, Gargano will team with Kevin Owens to face Undisputed WWE...
WWE Star Pulled From Match Due To Minor Injury
The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) were set to take on Indus-Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) at WWE NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. However, the match was pulled during the latest episode of NXT. In a segment on the show, WWE blamed the match being nixed on Julius Creed needing further tests on a potential rib injury.
Tony Khan Teases Update On ROH Television Situation
While speaking during Wednesday’s media call to promote this weekend’s Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view event, ROH owner and AEW President Tony Khan hinted that an update on the promotion’s television deal could be coming soon. Khan acquired Ring of Honor in May of this year. Tony indicated to Brandon Thurston that an announcement regarding ROH’s TV future could come this weekend.
NWA Powerrr Results: December 6, 2022
Welcome to the results for NWA Powerrr Season 11 Episode 4, coming to you from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee on December 6, 2022! This episode featured the first night of the Champions Series. The program begins with announcer, Kyle Davis, explaining the rules of the lengthy Champions Series tournament...
Two Big Matches Announced For WWE House Show At Madison Square Garden
The Madison Square Garden website is advertising the following for the upcoming WWE house show scheduled for the venue on December 26:. * Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman & Sheamus vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. * WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura...
WWE In Talks With E! Network About A New Reality Show
WWE has done many reality shows, such as Tough Enough, Total Divas, Total Bellas, and Miz & Mrs. WWE will produce another one soon with Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “Whether this comes to fruition, there are talks with E! about a new reality show.”
WWE To Tape NXT Episodes In Advance Next Week
WWE NXT will host two tapings next Wednesday. According to a report from Pwinsider, it is noted that while the December 13th episode will be live, the shows for December 20th and December 27th will be taped in advance on December 14th. Live episodes will resume on January 6, 2023.
Ricky Starks Wins Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal On AEW Dynamite
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks won the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal. The finish came when Starks eliminated Ethan Page. Prior to Wednesday night, MJF had won all three of the previous Dynamite Diamond Battle Royals. Following the match, MJF confronted Starks in the ring. This...
Ian Riccaboni Reveals How He Got Himself On AEW Programming
During a recent virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest, Ring of Honor commentator Ian Riccaboni credited Excalibur as the one who went to bat to get himself and Caprice Coleman on AEW programming. You can check out some highlights from the virutal signing below:. On how he ended up calling matches...
Will Cary Silkin Be At ROH Final Battle 2022?, Big AEW Dynamite Error
On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Spectrum cable subscribers encountered an issue as TBS wasn’t available for the first half hour. The channel was frozen on a shot from The Big Bang Theory. Former ROH owner Cary Silkin took to Instagram today to announce that he won’t...
WWE Has Discussed Roman Reigns Wrestling At Both Nights Of WrestleMania 39
Roman Reigns may end up wrestling both nights of WWE WrestleMania 39. As previously reported, WWE is hoping to have The Rock back for WrestleMania 39 for a match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The belief is that if this match doesn’t happen then Cody Rhodes may be in line for this title match.
Jeff Jarrett On Scott Hall’s Return To TNA In 2007, Kevin Nash & Samoa Joe’s Altercation
Jeff Jarrett recently took to his podcast, “My World,” to discuss Turning Point 2007. During the show, Jarrett talked about Scott Hall returning to TNA, as well as an altercation between Kevin Nash and Samoa Joe that took place backstage. You can check out some highlights from the...
Impact Wrestling Results (12/8/2022)
Here are the results for the episode of Impact Wrestling airing on December 8, 2022. Did you miss the previous original episode? You can catch up with the results here: 12/1. Deaner opens the show by saying Violent By Design wasn’t a stable. A group, or a faction. It was a movement. A movement directed by the designer. Now, the chosen few will walk in the path of his desires. Tonight, he suggests to Sami Callihan to walk back into the valley of design.
William Regal Dislikes The Term “Mark” And Explains Why
William Regal is not a fan of the term “mark,” and he recently explained why. Regal was a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, and during the conversation, he talked about how that term isn’t used in England. This was especially true when he was coming up in the business. He also explained why he doesn’t like it in terms of being an insult to the fans.
Saraya Talks About “Neck” Bump At Full Gear, The Audience’ Reaction To It
Saraya made her in-ring return at AEW Full Gear against Britt Baker, her first match in seven years. Early on in the bout, the former Divas and NXT Women’s Champion faked a neck injury to bait the crowd. She discussed that spot with Dean Muhtadi (the former Mojo Rawley in WWE) in a recent interview for TMZ Sports.
AEW World Title Match + More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
We’ve got several big matches announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, including an AEW World Title match featuring Ricky Starks and MJF. Additionally, the Best of Seven series between The Elite and Death Triangle will continue. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s...
Tony Khan Reacts To Triple H Tweeting A Supercut Of William Regal Saying WarGames
During Tony Khan’s media conference call on Wednesday, the AEW President revealed his reasoning for allowing William Regal to depart the company, as well as Triple H recently tweeting out a supercut of William Regal saying “WarGames.”. Regal is expected to be returning to WWE, in an off-screen...
