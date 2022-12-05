Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foxbaltimore.com
Unresponsive man found with gunshot wounds, dies on scene, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was declared dead where he was found after police responded to reports of an unresponsive person in Northwest Baltimore. According to police, just after 9 a.m., officers were called to the scene near Saint Ambrose Avenue. Once there, officers located a 32-year-old man inside...
Authorities say that a Maryland man has been charged with allegedly killing his elderly mother in Northeast Baltimore during a dispute that rapidly escalated. Kevin Burke, 52, admitted to police investigators that he killed his 75-year-old mother when an argument turned violent and he allegedly assaulted her, a Baltimore Police spokesperson announced on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Laundromat fire is latest tragic incident to hit Carrollton Ridge community
A fire broke out at a vacant laundromat in Baltimore City's Carrollton Ridge community on Wednesday morning.
Shooting on The Avenue stirs concern about safety, security in Hampden
BALTIMORE -- A violent shooting on a popular street in Hampden has rattled some of the people who visit the neighborhood."It was about 12:30-1 a.m., something like that, and everything was all blocked off," Baltimore resident Sharon Sanner-Rose said. "So, we suspected something not good happened."The shooting happened in the 1100 block of W. 36th Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday.Dispatcher audio details some of what happened."Caller heard one shot, smelled gunpowder," the dispatcher said. "Someone yelling, 'You're going to have to use that.'"The dispatcher said the victim—a 32-year-old man—was taken to a local hospital in a car.When police got to the...
Investigation is underway after a man was shot in Owings Mills, police say
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — UPDATE: The Baltimore County Police Department said detectives from their Violent Crimes Unit are currently investigating the Owings Mills shooting that happened on Dec. 6th. Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the unit block of Cue Court. When officers arrived to...
Inmate dies at Towson detention center, Baltimore County Police say
An inmate has died at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections, according to a Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson. Officers on patrol in the area were sent to the 700 block of Bosley Avenue to investigate the report of a person in cardiac arrest, according to authorities. The officers met...
City police investigating three Wednesday homicides
Baltimore City police are investigating multiple homicides and shootings from Wednesday morning. Just after 10 a.m., they found a man and woman shot on Park Heights Avenue, a few blocks north of Park Circle. The man died and the woman was transported to an area hospital. Police are trying to...
Man shot multiple times, killed in Northwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in Northwest Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers working in the northwest part of the city were sent to the 2500 block of Oswego Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting at 2:53 p.m., police said.That's where they found a man who had been shot multiple times in his arm and head, according to authorities.Not long after, medics arrived at the shooting site and pronounced the man dead, police said.Anyone with information about the fatal shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Man dies following shooting in Baltimore's Greenspring neighborhood
Homicide detectives are investigating after a man died following a shooting on Tuesday in the Greenspring neighborhood of Baltimore. Baltimore City police said they responded to the 2600 block of Park Heights Avenue at 11:42 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers said they located a 20-year-old...
Police: Investigating shooting on I-95 in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Maryland Transportation Authority police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night on northbound Interstate 95 in Baltimore County. Police said a dispute between the drivers of a silver Ford F-150 and a dark sedan began around 10:20 p.m. near the Outer Loop of the Beltway at Exit 15. That dispute continued onto northbound I-95.
Firefighters battle two-alarm fire in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Firefighters responded to a heavy fire Wednesday morning at a three story building in West Baltimore, the Baltimore City Fire Department said. No injuries were reported. Units responded shortly after 9 a.m. to the 400 block of Monroe Street, where heavy fire was showing from all three floors, the department said. It was initially thought people may have been trapped inside, according to City Fire spokesperson Blair Adams. The building had a storefront, but nobody was present at the time, Adams said. A second alarm was called for backup after the fire spread quickly extended to a neighboring building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation
Man killed, woman injured in Northwest Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- A man died and a woman was injured in a double shooting Wednesday morning in Baltimore, police said. Officers responded around 10 a.m. to the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue, where they found a 27-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to area hospitals, where the man died. The woman's condition was not immediately known. No arrests have been announced. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Family: Woman killed in hit-and-run near Inner Harbor was days shy of 62nd birthday
BALTIMORE - A woman was just days away from her 62nd birthday when she was struck and killed by a car near downtown Baltimore on Nov. 26.Salle Mae Lewis died at the hospital, and the driver, who left the scene, is wanted by Baltimore police officers. Crash team investigators determined the woman was attempting to cross Jones Falls Expressway at E. Fayette Street when a dark-colored SUV, traveling southbound, hit her and fled, continuing south on President Street. Her sons – Derrick Sharp and Nathaniel Sharp – are hoping to learn some information."I would never expect anything like that to happen...
Fire department responds after man found dead in weekend fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a man died in a building fire in Southwest Baltimore over the weekend, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Fire officials said on Saturday December 3, 2022, crews were sent to the 2500 block of W. Lexington Street after receiving reports of a fire in a 2-story commercial building.
Road rage shooting on I-95 in White Marsh leaves one injured
WHITE MARSH, MD—MDTA Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Monday night along northbound I-95 in White Marsh. According to authorities, a dispute between the drivers of a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck and a dark sedan began at approximately at just after 10:15 p.m. on the outer loop of I-695 at Exit 15 (US 40).
Man shot on The Avenue in Hampden, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man was shot Tuesday night on the Avenue in Hampden, a popular strip of small businesses and restaurants in North Baltimore, according to police. Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. to a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim, where they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the chest.
19-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Last night, a 19-year-old male was shot multiple times in Northeast, Baltimore. Shortly before 11:30 pm, patrol officers from the Baltimore Police Department received a report of a shooting victim that walked into the hospital. There, police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower and upper body. The teen is expected to survive. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. An initial investigation concluded that the shooting happened on the 3100 Block of Jenifer Avenue, where police located a crime scene. If you have any information about this shooting, The post 19-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bus Overturns, Crashes Off Embankment Near Railroad Tracks In Baltimore: Fire Union
First responders were called to a stretch of railroad tracks on Wednesday morning in Baltimore when a bus crashed off an embankment, reportedly creating a hazardous material situation. At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 announced that there was a crash involving...
