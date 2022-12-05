Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Matt Ryan, ex-Lakers shooter and DoorDash Driver, signs two-way deal with Timberwolves, per report
Matt Ryan certainly didn't need to wait long to find a new job. Only a week after getting waived by the Los Angeles Lakers, the undrafted sharpshooter and fan-favorite has landed a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski. Ryan was one...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Won't play Wednesday
Markkanen is out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to an illness. Markkanen will miss his first game of the season Wednesday. Talen Horton-Tucker, Rudy Gay and Simone Fontecchio will likely see extended minutes in his absence. Markkannen's next opportunity to play will be Friday's game against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Falls flat in one-point loss
Murray closed Tuesday's 116-115 loss to the Mavericks with 11 points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes. Murray connected on just two field goals in the one-point loss, his fewest makes this season. Over his last two appearances, he's shooting just 28.6 percent from the field, averaging 14.5 points during that stretch. The dynamic point guard will look to breakout of his two-game slump Thursday against Portland.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Skips practice Tuesday
Ingram (toe) didn't partake in Tuesday's practice session, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram hasn't played in four straight games since suffering a toe sprain Nov. 25 versus the Grizzlies. His absence from Tuesday's practice certainly doesn't present much optimism he will rejoin the action Wednesday, though the injury report released later in the day should provide a better evaluation of his potential availability.
CBS Sports
Gary Payton II practices with Blazers, whose defense has fallen off a cliff after hot start
Gary Payton II fully participated in the Portland Trail Blazers' practice on Wednesday. This is a big deal because Payton, perhaps the best perimeter defender in the NBA, has yet to make his Blazers debut, and they need any help they can get on that end. On the morning of...
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Expected to play Thursday
Barkov (pneumonia) is expected to return to the lineup Thursday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports. Barkov has missed the last six games with an illness that is now being reported as pneumonia. He actually missed seven games with the illness as he missed the Nov. 17 contest against Dallas and returned for three more before the Panthers shut him down. Barkov has five goals and 18 points in 19 games this season.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Sitting out Wednesday
Curry will miss Wednesday's game versus the Jazz due to left ankle soreness. Curry's absence will leave ample point guard minutes available for Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo. The label of soreness suggests it isn't a long-term issue, but it will be worth monitoring Curry's status ahead of Saturday's clash with the Celtics.
