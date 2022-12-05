ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

CBS Sports

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Won't play Wednesday

Markkanen is out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to an illness. Markkanen will miss his first game of the season Wednesday. Talen Horton-Tucker, Rudy Gay and Simone Fontecchio will likely see extended minutes in his absence. Markkannen's next opportunity to play will be Friday's game against Minnesota.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Falls flat in one-point loss

Murray closed Tuesday's 116-115 loss to the Mavericks with 11 points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes. Murray connected on just two field goals in the one-point loss, his fewest makes this season. Over his last two appearances, he's shooting just 28.6 percent from the field, averaging 14.5 points during that stretch. The dynamic point guard will look to breakout of his two-game slump Thursday against Portland.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Skips practice Tuesday

Ingram (toe) didn't partake in Tuesday's practice session, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram hasn't played in four straight games since suffering a toe sprain Nov. 25 versus the Grizzlies. His absence from Tuesday's practice certainly doesn't present much optimism he will rejoin the action Wednesday, though the injury report released later in the day should provide a better evaluation of his potential availability.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Expected to play Thursday

Barkov (pneumonia) is expected to return to the lineup Thursday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports. Barkov has missed the last six games with an illness that is now being reported as pneumonia. He actually missed seven games with the illness as he missed the Nov. 17 contest against Dallas and returned for three more before the Panthers shut him down. Barkov has five goals and 18 points in 19 games this season.
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Sitting out Wednesday

Curry will miss Wednesday's game versus the Jazz due to left ankle soreness. Curry's absence will leave ample point guard minutes available for Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo. The label of soreness suggests it isn't a long-term issue, but it will be worth monitoring Curry's status ahead of Saturday's clash with the Celtics.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

