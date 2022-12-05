Barkov (pneumonia) is expected to return to the lineup Thursday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports. Barkov has missed the last six games with an illness that is now being reported as pneumonia. He actually missed seven games with the illness as he missed the Nov. 17 contest against Dallas and returned for three more before the Panthers shut him down. Barkov has five goals and 18 points in 19 games this season.

7 HOURS AGO