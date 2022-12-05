ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
FOX Sports

Was Cowboys 54-19 win vs. Colts in Week 13 something OR nothing? | SPEAK

The Dallas Cowboys rolled through the Indianapolis Colts for a 54-19 win in Week 13 on Sunday Night Football. Dak Prescott threw for 170 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The Cowboys also rushed for four touchdowns and their defense forced five turnovers on the Colts offense. David Helman discusses whether America's Team's win over the Colts was something or nothing.
FOX Sports

NFL Week 13 highlights: Brady, Bucs battle back to win in final seconds vs. Saints

Week 13 of the NFL season came to a close Monday with an NFC South thriller. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. were on the verge of falling to 5-7 on the season, but Tom Brady worked his magic once again. Trailing 16-3 to the New Orleans Saints late in the fourth quarter, Brady led the Buccaneers to two touchdown drives, including one that tied and gave them the win with three seconds left.
FOX Sports

49ers OL Trent Williams compares Brock Purdy to Peyton Manning | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing the Brock Purdy led San Francisco 49ers in Week 14. When asked about his confidence in Purdy 49ers OL Trent Williams said “He ain’t no timid rookie…Would think he’s like Peyton Manning.” The 49ers bring the top scoring defense into Sunday’s contest vs. the NFC South leading Buccaneers.
FOX Sports

NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Cowboys, Bengals rise into contender tier

It's so refreshing to get a glimpse of what contender-on-contender football can look like. In this season with so few haves and so many have-nots, the NFL schedule has at times felt a bit like a waiting game for the postseason. Games between the league's elite have been few and...
FOX Sports

Kid gloves for Tua Tagovailoa? Is Mike White the Jets' future? AFC East analysis

The teams in AFC East, collectively, had a fairly rough week. The Buffalo Bills, first in the division, were the only team that won, and they beat the New England Patriots, last in the division, on Thursday night — which now feels like a distant memory after an insane slate of games on Sunday.
FOX Sports

Cowboys, 49ers & Eagles make Nicks top-tier NFC teams | What's Wright?

Both NFC East powerhouse teams made big statements in Week 13 with the Eagles defeating the Titans 35-10 and the Cowboys routing the Colts 54-19. Nick compare both the Eagles and Cowboys wins in Week 13 and explains the Cowboys 33-point 4th quarter vs. the Colts was more impressive. Nick Wright explains the Eagles, 49ers, and Cowboys are the three best teams in the NFC.
FOX Sports

2023 NFL mock draft: Bryce Young goes first, but strong DL class stands out

The best consolation for another fantastic season of college football nearing its end is that NFL Draft season will soon be here. What better way to usher in that glorious time of year than a way-too-early mock draft, especially given that early declarations for the Class of 2023 are being filed every day now, strengthening a class expected to offer bumper crops at quarterback, defensive back and along the defensive line.
FOX Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. attends Mavericks game with Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had his long-awaited face-to-face visit with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, and the Cowboys continued their recruitment of the former Pro Bowler in free agency later that evening as Beckham attended the Dallas Mavericks' win over the Phoenix Suns alongside star defensive players Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.
FOX Sports

College football transfer portal: Who will make the biggest impact?

Monday marked the first day of the newly-formed NCAA transfer window, and hundreds of college football players entered their names into the portal. That included a loaded list of quarterbacks, highlighted by Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei, who was a Heisman Trophy hopeful heading into the 2022 campaign. [College football transfer...
FOX Sports

Why Baker Mayfield to Rams is actually genius | THE CARTON SHOW

Baker Mayfield has been given another chance at redemption from the Los Angeles Rams. With Matthew Stafford out injured, Baker could play as soon as Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Craig explains why Rams acquiring Baker after he was released from the Carolina Panthers is actually genius.
FOX Sports

How RB Josh Jacobs, old-school football have transformed Raiders offense

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi said running back Josh Jacobs is one of his favorite players because of the unrelenting way he runs the football. "He's old-school and wants to get the ball downhill," Lombardi said. "And he wants the ball." Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels gave Jacobs...
FOX Sports

Titans try to refocus on Jaguars after surprise firing of GM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NFL players know better than anyone this game really is a business with how new faces rotate in and out of locker rooms day to day and week to week throughout the season. The Tennessee Titans are dealing with that reminder with the rare in-season...
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Raiders-Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders head to California for a Week 14 NFL matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The Raiders are coming off a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13, while the Rams were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks in their weekend matchup. Here's everything you need...
FOX Sports

Tua Tagovailoa has been Miami's biggest asset and, briefly, worst enemy

The Miami Dolphins go as Tua Tagovailoa goes. It's just that simple. In the weeks that Tua was hurt and couldn't play, the Dolphins lost. Last week, in a game in which Tagovailoa played below his typically high caliber, the Dolphins lost. He is the catalyst that propelled them into the top spot in the AFC East. He is also what allowed the Buffalo Bills to leapfrog Miami over the past week. The Dolphins lost to the San Francisco 49ers because of Tua.
FOX Sports

Everyone wants OBJ. But Cowboys' biggest boost by far will be internal

This news cycle could only have been created by the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys' pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. this last month has been something typically reserved for the insanity of college football recruiting. The tweets have been non-stop, as have the quotes and the inevitable photoshop mockups. Beckham's visit to Dallas, complete with courtside seats at a Mavericks-Suns game, felt like something out of a pursuit for a five-star high school quarterback.
