KEYC
Blue Earth County Library hosts a winter wonderland with the Mankato Symphony Orchestra
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) is delighted to host a special performance by the Mankato Symphony Orchestra at the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. The orchestra will perform their Winter Wonders interpretation of the “See, Hear,...
KEYC
The Kern bridge, dating back to 1873, is on Mankato’s community investment plan
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Historic Kern bridge is set to be re-installed in Mankato. The cost to re-install the historic bridge, which dates back to 1873, is $3.8 million. The Federal government is covering 80 percent of the cost of the cost. The city of Mankato will cover $900,000 of the cost.
KEYC
A Mankato quilting guild hands out homemade quilts for veterans today
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s Deep Valley Quilters meets once a month to encourage the art of quilting and to sew for local service members. Today, 12 veterans received quilts from the group, with the help of the Minnesota Valley Action Council for veterans. Five of the 12 members...
KEYC
Holiday Classic: Meet Clifford Chestnut!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kato Living is proud to introduce the new face of Mankato holidays: Mr. Clifford Chestnut. But wait! It’s actually Colin Scharf posing as his cleverly-named character from the new musical and variety show, Holiday Classic. The event will take place at the Capitol Room in St. Peter on Dec. 16 and 17 and will also feature The Silver Belles, and the Dan Duffy Orchestra.
KEYC
Golden Apple award recipient Jane Christian teaches hands-on learning to students
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Jane Christian has been teaching family and consumer sciences teacher from New Ulm High School. Jane Christian has been teaching at New Ulm for five years. Christian says the piece she would take from her teaching experience is that the skills she teaches her students apply to people whether it’s their personal life, their family life, their community life or career life.
KEYC
Mental Wellness Expo comes to Mankato
The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Charles Amberg of Rural Bird Island was alone in the vehicle which had caught fire. According to the Minnesota BCA, a group of five people allegedly stole 13 long guns, ammunition, tools and three vehicles from an undisclosed location. Scooter’s Coffee to...
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-06-2022 - clipped version
The inaugural Never Give Up 2022 Expo for Mental Wellness on Dec. 13 hopes to bring awareness to those who’ve never before understood the issue. Child’s play: celebrating winter at the Children’s Museum. Updated: 20 hours ago. Mankato is so fortunate to have the top-notch Children’s Museum...
KEYC
Students find stress relief help during finals
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Finals week is here for students at Minnesota State University Mankato, and with that, as many of us know-- comes stress. To combat this, various groups around the University set up different ways to relax and ease some of that pressure. Students were able to punch punching bags, color in coloring books, receive a free massage, and even play with puppies.
KEYC
MCHS recognized for maternity care
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence and took her biological son. Plunkett has no parental rights to the child. St. Paul community demands release of body camera after police shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. St. Paul community members are calling for the quick release of body...
KEYC
Keen Bank donates $5,000 to Waseca Area Food Shelf building project
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Keen Bank recently made a $5,000 donation to the Waseca Area Food Shelf to help fund a recent building addition. The grand opening will be held at the Food Shelf on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 4 – 6 p.m. with a 4 p.m. ribbon cutting ceremony at 203 3rd Ave. NW, Waseca.
KEYC
Ocular spectacular: Through the looking glasses
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s something many Americans have to wear, whether they like them or not: eye glasses. Perhaps finding a stylish pair won’t make things so bad! Besides, finding the right style is half the fun! Dr. Tracye Rasmussen of Carlson-Tillisch Eye Clinic trained her eye on Kato Living, to talk about eyewear trends.
KEYC
Still time to give to Holiday Sharing Tree
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Holiday sharing tree needs to fill 400 giving cards by Sunday at 5pm. The deadline may feel a bit earlier this year, because the holiday season is shorter. Organizers are also allowing those receiving the cards enough time to go out and spend the money...
KEYC
Riverfront Drive experiment continues
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Riverfront Drive experiment is continuing as part of Mankato’s city investment plan. Last summer, Riverfront Drive was opened in a new format to allow more pedestrian access. The city is asking for the public’s input on the redesigned format for the future. The...
KEYC
Kiwanis Holiday Lights shine on despite weather not ideal
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday night marks 11 days since Kiwanis Holiday Lights opened their doors for visitors. “Opening night was probably our biggest night we’ve ever had,” Vice President of Kiwanis Holiday Lights, Kyle Mrozek exaplined. “The weather was perfect with the hordes of people coming into the park after the parade. That was a magical evening for us.”
KEYC
Kern Bridge placement to cost over 3.8 million dollars
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “With this link in place, it allows you to go from Minneopa State Park to the city of Faribault on a bike trail... 60 miles I’m guessing 50-60 miles of unbroken bike trails.” Michael Mccarty, Assistant City Engineer for Mankato said. Mccarty said...
KEYC
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato
A few MCHS hospitals, including one in Mankato, received “High Performing” in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals for Maternity Care" list for 2022-2023. St. Paul community demands release of body camera after police shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. St. Paul community members are calling...
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
KEYC
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight into Friday morning. 3 to 5 inches of snow is likely south of US Highway 14, with 1 to 3 inches along and north of US 14. The Mankato area will be in the 1 to 3 inch range. Accumulation amounts will gradually decrease to the north. There could be a few pockets of 5 to 6 or more inches along the I-90 corridor. Snow will move into far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa late this afternoon and continue northeastward into south-central Minnesota this evening. Snow will end from west to east on Friday. It will not be windy over the next several days, so blowing snow will not be an issue. We are keeping an eye on a small system that will bring freezing drizzle and light snow on Saturday. After a break on Sunday, we are getting ready for a very large system that will impact much of the upper Midwest from late Monday through Thursday. This system will bring a significant amount of moisture and will have the potential to produce rain, freezing rain and snow. It’s still too early to get specific, but next week will be messy.
KEYC
Mankato Civic Center Plaza to close temporarily
City staff will detail the budget and property tax levy plan in a presentation tonight at the regular council meeting. 30+ tables of toys, games, & comics for show at Eagles Club. Updated: 9 hours ago. Ravagers Comics & Collectibles organized the toy display and invited a group of Mankato-based...
KEYC
Faribault School District accepts grant to curb drug use
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Faribault School District has agreed to accept a $1.1 million state grant meant to help curb drug use among students of color. Monday night’s vote comes after two board members had delayed accepting the money by arguing it could discriminate against white students. Only one of the seven-person Faribault school board voted against accepting the funding on Monday.
