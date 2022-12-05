ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ksl.com

Utah man arrested in trading card thefts from multiple stores

SOUTH JORDAN — Police arrested a man Wednesday who they believe has been stealing trading cards from hobby stores from Bountiful to South Jordan over the past several months. Julian Mingura, 37, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of three counts of burglary and theft...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Utah offers rare apology over 'disturbing evidence' of cover-up of rape claims against trooper

SALT LAKE CITY — After more than 50 years, John R. Miller says his former wife's name has finally been cleared. "Valarie's name was vilified for many, many years," the Utah businessman said Tuesday. "To finally get to the truth and the bottom of this is gratifying and provides a measure of healing for the entire family. ... It's a measure of justice and accountability."
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Bad turn leads to big drug bust for police

TAYLORSVILLE — A minor traffic violation led to the discovery of hundreds of fentanyl pills and large amount of heroin Tuesday. A Taylorsville police officer pulled over Edgar Ivan Rodriguez-Moreno, 29, about 7 p.m. near 4800 S. Redwood Road, after he allegedly made an improper lane change. The officer who pulled Rodriguez-Moreno over then learned that Rodriguez-Moreno did not have a valid driver's license, according to a police booking affidavit.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Man arrested for breaking into Provo temple, claiming he was just cold, police say

PROVO — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he told them he broke into a Latter-day Saint temple because he was cold. On Monday, police were called to the Provo City Center Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 S. University Parkway. Employees discovered that a window had been broken sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Teen girl hospitalized in weekend crash in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE — A teenage girl was hospitalized in critical condition following a weekend crash with a driver police suspect may have been impaired. Police said there was a collision involving two cars at 4430 S. Atherton Drive, in Taylorsville, just after midnight on Sunday morning. The driver of one car, a teenage girl, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. There was a passenger in the car, as well, but police said they don't know if that passenger was injured.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Highland man killed in snowmobile crash in Wasatch County

HEBER CITY — A 51-year-old man was killed in a snowmobile crash on Tuesday, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office. Bruce Cook, of Highland, was riding a snowmobile in the Lake Creek area near Tower Mountain when his snowmobile hit a boulder that was hidden under fresh snowfall, according to deputies.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

The gift you shouldn't give car burglars this holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY — It's the most wonderful time of year. But it's also when certain crimes of opportunity tend to spike in Salt Lake County. Of all the people on your list to buy presents for, a thief probably isn't one of them. So don't give burglars a gift by forgetting to lock your car and hide your belongings, Unified police told the KSL Investigators.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

2 northbound lanes of I-15 reopening after multivehicle crash, oil spill in Draper

SALT LAKE CITY — Northbound I-15 was reopened near 14600 South on Thursday as crews continue to work to clear a multivehicle crash that involves an oil spill. Just after 10 a.m., the Utah Highway Patrol said two lanes of I-15 will "open shortly at the Point of the Mountain but drivers are still encouraged to use alternate routes." In a tweet posted at 10:46 a.m., UHP said northbound on-ramps would be closed to manage traffic in American Fork and Lehi at exits 276, 278, 279, 282 and 284.
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

Provo mayor says 4-day workweek works for city employees

SALT LAKE CITY — Employees who participated in a six-month pilot program working four days a week instead of five are saying they love it. While the employee response may have been easy to predict, company responses are less so, particularly among those that have chosen to keep the new hours.
PROVO, UT

