Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksl.com
Family, friends decry injustice of sentence given to Hunter High shooter in juvenile court
SALT LAKE CITY — Nia Maile said her family, along with the family members of other victims of a fatal Jan. 13 shooting near Hunter High School, say they put a lot of trust into the justice system and the juvenile court judge, but they don't feel like either fought for them.
ksl.com
Warrant issued for Nevada man allegedly involved in shooting outside Salt Lake bar
SALT LAKE CITY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Nevada man accused of shooting another person outside a Salt Lake City bar. Jorge Manuel Ontiveros-Guevara, 27, of Spring Creek, Nevada, near Elko, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with discharge of a firearm causing injury and aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, second-degree felonies.
ksl.com
Utah man arrested in trading card thefts from multiple stores
SOUTH JORDAN — Police arrested a man Wednesday who they believe has been stealing trading cards from hobby stores from Bountiful to South Jordan over the past several months. Julian Mingura, 37, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of three counts of burglary and theft...
ksl.com
Man arrested in Tooele standoff after firing about 20 shots, police say
TOOELE — A 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say he fired of 20 rounds from an assault rifle in a Tooele neighborhood and then was involved in an hourslong standoff with SWAT officers. Tooele police officers were dispatched to 533 South Elk Meadow Loop at 12:50 p.m....
ksl.com
Utah offers rare apology over 'disturbing evidence' of cover-up of rape claims against trooper
SALT LAKE CITY — After more than 50 years, John R. Miller says his former wife's name has finally been cleared. "Valarie's name was vilified for many, many years," the Utah businessman said Tuesday. "To finally get to the truth and the bottom of this is gratifying and provides a measure of healing for the entire family. ... It's a measure of justice and accountability."
ksl.com
Bad turn leads to big drug bust for police
TAYLORSVILLE — A minor traffic violation led to the discovery of hundreds of fentanyl pills and large amount of heroin Tuesday. A Taylorsville police officer pulled over Edgar Ivan Rodriguez-Moreno, 29, about 7 p.m. near 4800 S. Redwood Road, after he allegedly made an improper lane change. The officer who pulled Rodriguez-Moreno over then learned that Rodriguez-Moreno did not have a valid driver's license, according to a police booking affidavit.
ksl.com
Man arrested for breaking into Provo temple, claiming he was just cold, police say
PROVO — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he told them he broke into a Latter-day Saint temple because he was cold. On Monday, police were called to the Provo City Center Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 S. University Parkway. Employees discovered that a window had been broken sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.
ksl.com
Judge calls Orem mayor 'lynchpin' in fraud case, orders him and son to pay $1M
OREM — Orem Mayor David Young, his real estate company Torch13 LLC and his son have been ordered by an Alabama judge to pay more than $1 million in a lawsuit over fraudulent business loans. Young, who was elected mayor of Orem last year, and his son Shawn D....
ksl.com
Prison ordered for woman who shot and killed husband but claimed self-defense
SALT LAKE CITY — Cynthia Vincent sobbed as 3rd District Judge Paul Parker sentenced her to a term of one to 15 years in prison for the death of her husband, 57-year-old Michael Vincent. "All I can say is I'm sorry," the 42-year-old told the judge through tears minutes...
ksl.com
10 months after a fatal crash in West Valley, prosecutors believe they know who caused it
WEST VALLEY CITY — Ten months after arresting a man believed to have caused a fatal crash in West Valley City, prosecutors now say it was a woman who was actually driving that day with the man. Cristal Erica Garcia, 30, of Salt Lake City, was charged Monday in...
ksl.com
Teen girl hospitalized in weekend crash in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE — A teenage girl was hospitalized in critical condition following a weekend crash with a driver police suspect may have been impaired. Police said there was a collision involving two cars at 4430 S. Atherton Drive, in Taylorsville, just after midnight on Sunday morning. The driver of one car, a teenage girl, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. There was a passenger in the car, as well, but police said they don't know if that passenger was injured.
ksl.com
'He's a fighter': Family hopes Utah teen will walk again after snowboarding accident
OGDEN — A Weber County teenager is recovering from surgery in the intensive-care unit after suffering a broken neck during a snowboarding accident. Aza Mathew Topik of West Haven is an 18-year-old who fractured his C5 vertebrae when he fell Sunday at Snowbasin. "He hit just a little bump,...
ksl.com
Highland man killed in snowmobile crash in Wasatch County
HEBER CITY — A 51-year-old man was killed in a snowmobile crash on Tuesday, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office. Bruce Cook, of Highland, was riding a snowmobile in the Lake Creek area near Tower Mountain when his snowmobile hit a boulder that was hidden under fresh snowfall, according to deputies.
ksl.com
'Year of the Teacher': Cox proposes 'historic' funding, pay raises for Utah educators
KAYSVILLE — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that as a teenager, he struggled with suicide ideation. It was teachers who pulled him out of that dark pit and saw something in him when he couldn't see it himself. "They could've been making more money. They could've been doing other...
ksl.com
The gift you shouldn't give car burglars this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY — It's the most wonderful time of year. But it's also when certain crimes of opportunity tend to spike in Salt Lake County. Of all the people on your list to buy presents for, a thief probably isn't one of them. So don't give burglars a gift by forgetting to lock your car and hide your belongings, Unified police told the KSL Investigators.
ksl.com
2 northbound lanes of I-15 reopening after multivehicle crash, oil spill in Draper
SALT LAKE CITY — Northbound I-15 was reopened near 14600 South on Thursday as crews continue to work to clear a multivehicle crash that involves an oil spill. Just after 10 a.m., the Utah Highway Patrol said two lanes of I-15 will "open shortly at the Point of the Mountain but drivers are still encouraged to use alternate routes." In a tweet posted at 10:46 a.m., UHP said northbound on-ramps would be closed to manage traffic in American Fork and Lehi at exits 276, 278, 279, 282 and 284.
ksl.com
Provo mayor says 4-day workweek works for city employees
SALT LAKE CITY — Employees who participated in a six-month pilot program working four days a week instead of five are saying they love it. While the employee response may have been easy to predict, company responses are less so, particularly among those that have chosen to keep the new hours.
ksl.com
Here's why Garfield County wants to increase visitation to Utah's 'Mighty 5' during peak months
BRYCE CANYON CITY, Garfield County — While droves of visitors pour into southern Utah every year to explore the state's "Mighty 5" national parks, one of those five is being left in the red dust, leading tourism officials to reimagine how and when they want to attract visitors. While...
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? When Utah and Ohio State become unlikely friends
SALT LAKE CITY — It's no secret that Ohio State rallied from behind to beat Utah in a high-scoring 2022 Rose Bowl. The game was electric and had one of the highest attendance in Rose Bowl history, to say nothing of the stellar television numbers that were released after the game.
ksl.com
Ed Lamb the next coach at Northern Colorado, brings BYU staffer with him
PROVO — BYU's Ed Lamb built his coaching name in the Big Sky, where he took over a moribund program at Southern Utah and competed for league titles and FCS playoff appearances before returning to his alma mater as assistant head coach and special teams coordinator. Now he's back...
Comments / 0