bkreader.com
Brooklyn Democrats React to BK Council Member Ari Kagan’s Controversial Departure From Their Party
Ari Kagan, the council member representing Bensonhurst, Coney Island, Gravesend and Sea Gate, just made a controversial switch from Democrat to Republican on Monday, Dec. 5. Kagan is also now launching a general election bid against fellow Brooklyn Council Member Justin Brannan. Kagan announced the switcheroo on Monday on the...
Voters in Marjorie Taylor Greene and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's district agree on one thing
Voters in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's New York City district and Marjorie Taylor Greene's rural Georgia district see politics very differently. But this election season one issue is uniting them, and it's a good thing for Republicans.
NYC Council Committee holds hearing on bill ending tenant criminal background checks
The legislation would ban landlords from running criminal background checks on prospective tenants.
Disenchanted NYC Councilman Switches Parties, Turns to GOP
Democratic Brooklyn City Councilman Ari Kagan is officially switching parties—announcing that as of Monday, he’s a Republican. “Every month I was asking myself, ‘Why am I still a Democrat?’” Kagan said in a press conference at City Hall, according to the New York Daily News. “It’s not about numbers or an election. It’s about sending a message.” Kagan – an immigrant from Belarus – cited rising crime statistics and progressive criminal justice reforms as the biggest reasons behind his decision, saying: “The Democratic Party in New York was moving to [the] left at such a speed I couldn’t keep up....
NYC advocates push plan to slash time and money spent on city projects, call system ‘broken’
Creating a new local library in New York City can take between seven and eight years. That’s longer than advocates say it should. Bureaucratic red tape takes up “months and months” of civic projects, said Adam Ganser, executive director of New Yorkers for Parks, a nonprofit advocacy group that joined others on the steps of City Hall Tuesday afternoon calling for change.
'PUTTING OUR CITY AT RISK': Comptroller blames Adams for city worker shortage
New York City Comptroller Brad Lander warned of dangerous staffing shortages at 35 different “essential” city agencies in a report on Tuesday and blamed Mayor Eric Adams for exacerbating staffing problems.
Eric Adams rolls out top team shakeup after wave of departures at City Hall
Mayor Eric Adams named two new top staffers to his year-old administration on Tuesday to replace his chief of staff and top deputy mayor, both of whom announced they were leaving amid a wave of fall departures. Sheena Wright will replace Lorraine Grillo as his first deputy mayor, a position that essentially serves as the Penn Station dispatch of the administration when it comes to managing the day-to-day functions of city government and its $100 billion budget. Meanwhile, Camille Varlack will replace longtime Brooklyn fixer and attorney Frank Carone as his new chief of staff, a role that typically brings outsize...
Detroit News
NYC bill would ban firing most workers without a good reason
A New York City lawmaker is trying to ban most companies from firing workers without good reason, which could transform the balance of power between bosses and their employees. Most US employees work “at-will,” allowing companies to legally terminate them for almost any reason, or for no reason at all....
NYC Mayor Adams names replacements for top posts as he ends first year in office
Mayor Eric Adams announces the appointments of Sheena Wright (right) who will serve as first deputy mayor, and Camille Joseph Varlack (left) who will serve as chief of staff for Adams. Adams appointed Sheena Wright as first deputy mayor and Camille Joseph Varlack as chief of staff. [ more › ]
New York City Mayor Eric Adams appoints first Black woman to serve as first deputy mayor
New York City Mayor Eric Adams appointed the first Black woman to serve as the city's first deputy mayor on Tuesday, rounding off a year of high-profile appointments of women, including women of color.
GOP Assembly winner could be ousted over Brooklyn residency
Albany, N.Y. — In an election in which Republicans underperformed nationally, Lester Chang was a success story. He beat a New York City Democrat who’d been in office for almost 36 years, and in doing so became the first Asian American elected to represent Brooklyn’s growing Chinatown in the state Assembly.
thebronxfreepress.com
State Health Commissioner Bassett resigns Renuncia Bassett, comisionada estatal de Salud
New York State Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett has announced her resignation effective January 1. In a statement, Bassett called her resignation “a very difficult decision” and said she is stepping down to return to the Harvard Chan School of Public Health. “I have a tremendous admiration for...
Mayor Adams fined $300 for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property."I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"READ MORE: New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czarAppearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.
Left out: NYC pol switches to GOP, says Democrats making ‘everybody less safe’
A freshman Democratic councilman in New York City announced Monday that he is switching his political affiliation to the Republican Party — saying he’s disenchanted with the far-left, soft-on-crime bent of his own party these days — and will take on a former ally for a redrawn Brooklyn district. The decision gives Bensonhurst Councilman Ari Kagan an opportunity to challenge incumbent Councilman Justin Brannan, the chairman of the powerful budget committee, during a general election where terms are likely to be more favorable than in a party primary. “The Democratic Party in New York was moving to [the] left at such a speed I couldn’t keep up,” said Kagan. “It’s...
'Triple-demic' hitting NYC as governor urges New Yorkers to get vaccinated
Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers to protect themselves from getting sick this winter as cases of the flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, and COVID-19 are on the rise.
NYC bill aims to find $2B in savings off audit of city worker health costs
A City Councilwoman introduced legislation Wednesday she hopes will help reign in sky high hospital bill prices by creating a new office of healthcare accountability. Julie Menin (D-Upper East Side) hopes the new office will be able to find as much as $2 billion in savings by auditing exactly how much city workers are paying for their health care at various hospitals and making recommendations on ways to lower the prices. She says that hospitals are not transparent about how much procedures cost, and that is boosting prices. “We are in one of the most difficult budget crises the city has...
Herald Community Newspapers
The red wave that wasn’t, and the crime wave that isn’t
Despite expectations, Republicans ended up underperforming on Nov. 8. Although Republicans narrowly captured the House, Democrats kept the Senate and even managed to flip multiple state chambers blue, including capturing the governor’s office in Arizona, of all places. Peculiarly, however, Republicans had one of their best nights in none...
Staten Island City Council members want public to have its say on congestion pricing
CITY HALL — Staten Island’s City Council members want the public to have a say on the MTA’s congestion pricing plan, and on Wednesday, they asked their counterparts around the city to join them. City Council Minority Leader Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore), City Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks (D-North...
caribbeanlife.com
Brooklyn’s in da House, Senate, City Hall & Borough Hall
Since the Midterm elections, electorates in the blue state borough have been touting ownership of political clout using the braggadocios phrase “Brooklyn’s in da House…and Senate too.”. In all of America’s 3,243 counties, New York’s Kings County now claims bragging rights in championing leadership positions in both...
ebroadsheet.com
Redistricting Commission Proposes to Restore Former Boundaries
The New York State Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) has issued yet another version of proposed boundaries for the New York State Assembly, which restores the lines of the districts representing Lower Manhattan to almost exactly where they were before the process began. For more than a decade, Lower Manhattan straddled...
