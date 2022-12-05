ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

TheDailyBeast

Disenchanted NYC Councilman Switches Parties, Turns to GOP

Democratic Brooklyn City Councilman Ari Kagan is officially switching parties—announcing that as of Monday, he’s a Republican. “Every month I was asking myself, ‘Why am I still a Democrat?’” Kagan said in a press conference at City Hall, according to the New York Daily News. “It’s not about numbers or an election. It’s about sending a message.” Kagan – an immigrant from Belarus – cited rising crime statistics and progressive criminal justice reforms as the biggest reasons behind his decision, saying: “The Democratic Party in New York was moving to [the] left at such a speed I couldn’t keep up....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC advocates push plan to slash time and money spent on city projects, call system ‘broken’

Creating a new local library in New York City can take between seven and eight years. That’s longer than advocates say it should. Bureaucratic red tape takes up “months and months” of civic projects, said Adam Ganser, executive director of New Yorkers for Parks, a nonprofit advocacy group that joined others on the steps of City Hall Tuesday afternoon calling for change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams rolls out top team shakeup after wave of departures at City Hall

Mayor Eric Adams named two new top staffers to his year-old administration on Tuesday to replace his chief of staff and top deputy mayor, both of whom announced they were leaving amid a wave of fall departures. Sheena Wright will replace Lorraine Grillo as his first deputy mayor, a position that essentially serves as the Penn Station dispatch of the administration when it comes to managing the day-to-day functions of city government and its $100 billion budget. Meanwhile, Camille Varlack will replace longtime Brooklyn fixer and attorney Frank Carone as his new chief of staff, a role that typically brings outsize...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Detroit News

NYC bill would ban firing most workers without a good reason

A New York City lawmaker is trying to ban most companies from firing workers without good reason, which could transform the balance of power between bosses and their employees. Most US employees work “at-will,” allowing companies to legally terminate them for almost any reason, or for no reason at all....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

GOP Assembly winner could be ousted over Brooklyn residency

Albany, N.Y. — In an election in which Republicans underperformed nationally, Lester Chang was a success story. He beat a New York City Democrat who’d been in office for almost 36 years, and in doing so became the first Asian American elected to represent Brooklyn’s growing Chinatown in the state Assembly.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams fined $300 for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property."I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"READ MORE: New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czarAppearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Left out: NYC pol switches to GOP, says Democrats making ‘everybody less safe’

A freshman Democratic councilman in New York City announced Monday that he is switching his political affiliation to the Republican Party — saying he’s disenchanted with the far-left, soft-on-crime bent of his own party these days — and will take on a former ally for a redrawn Brooklyn district.  The decision gives Bensonhurst Councilman Ari Kagan an opportunity to challenge incumbent Councilman Justin Brannan, the chairman of the powerful budget committee, during a general election where terms are likely to be more favorable than in a party primary.  “The Democratic Party in New York was moving to [the] left at such a speed I couldn’t keep up,” said Kagan.  “It’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC bill aims to find $2B in savings off audit of city worker health costs

A City Councilwoman introduced legislation Wednesday she hopes will help reign in sky high hospital bill prices by creating a new office of healthcare accountability.  Julie Menin (D-Upper East Side) hopes the new office will be able to find as much as $2 billion in savings by auditing exactly how much city workers are paying for their health care at various hospitals and making recommendations on ways to lower the prices. She says that hospitals are not transparent about how much procedures cost, and that is boosting prices. “We are in one of the most difficult budget crises the city has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

The red wave that wasn’t, and the crime wave that isn’t

Despite expectations, Republicans ended up underperforming on Nov. 8. Although Republicans narrowly captured the House, Democrats kept the Senate and even managed to flip multiple state chambers blue, including capturing the governor’s office in Arizona, of all places. Peculiarly, however, Republicans had one of their best nights in none...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Brooklyn’s in da House, Senate, City Hall & Borough Hall

Since the Midterm elections, electorates in the blue state borough have been touting ownership of political clout using the braggadocios phrase “Brooklyn’s in da House…and Senate too.”. In all of America’s 3,243 counties, New York’s Kings County now claims bragging rights in championing leadership positions in both...
BROOKLYN, NY
ebroadsheet.com

Redistricting Commission Proposes to Restore Former Boundaries

The New York State Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) has issued yet another version of proposed boundaries for the New York State Assembly, which restores the lines of the districts representing Lower Manhattan to almost exactly where they were before the process began. For more than a decade, Lower Manhattan straddled...
MANHATTAN, NY
