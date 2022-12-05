ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Wren Baker's Journey to West Virginia

By Julia Mellett
 3 days ago
Humble beginnings breed fierce competitors.

Former University of North Texas AD Wren Baker is in Morgantown and prepared to get to work.

Baker brings wife Heather and daughters Addisyn and Reagan to the Mountain State en route to becoming West Virginia University's 13th Director of Athletics. His stay in North Texas began in 2016, but prior to entering college athletics administration, Baker was working as a high school principal in rural Oklahoma. At 26 years old, Baker was tasked with organizing teachers, students, conduct, and budgeting, all aspects of his admin history that cross over nicely into Power-5 higher ed.

When he got out of secondary education administration, Baker's first stop was at Rogers State University, where he became the first men's basketball coach in the school’s history. After that, he was the director of athletics for Northwest Missouri State, and served as deputy director of athletics at the University of Memphis and the University of Missouri. Baker then became the University of North Texas Vice President and Director of Athletics in 2016.

He saw seven different UNT teams combine to win 17 conference or division championships, his new coaching hires have combined to win nearly 70 percent of their games, and his fundraising produced the five largest gifts in UNT history and a doubling of the school's single-year fundraising record. Baker's impact also manifested in overall attendance boosts for North Texas' football (71 percent) and women's basketball (60+ percent) programs

Baker was selected away from the Mean Green ahead of 7-8 other applicants, WVU president E. Gordon Gee said. Talent appraisal company Turnkey ZRG assisted in the application process, and Gee gave the company a nod of approval.

"When we interviewed Wren, I can tell you he fits every one of our criteria and in addition to being an exceptionally talented athletic director, he's also a very positive person who easily connects and engages with everyone that he meets," Gee said. He understands our mission; he knows where we want to go, and I have no doubt that he will get us there.

"Turnkey did a wonderful job presenting us with a lot of different options," Gee said. "Eventually we focused on about seven or eight candidates. (Interim Director of Athletics) Rob Alsop, (former WVU director of athletics Oliver Luck) and I Zoomed with those, and we had a lot of input from a number of folks. We narrowed it down to three, and we met in Atlanta with our search committee at that point and I can tell you the decision was unanimous."

Baker has signed a six-year deal, through Dec. 31, 2028, that will pay him a yearly salary of $1.1 million, plus incentives. He will officially begin presiding over an 18-sport athletic department, 250 employees, nearly 500 student-athletes, and an annual budget of $90 million on Monday, Dec. 19; Alsop will resume his role as vice president for strategic initiatives.

"I've spent 20 years in athletics preparing for this moment, and I'm very eager to get started," Baker said. "Why West Virginia University? I love the role the University plays within the state and its people... I love its roots as a land-grant institution. I love that we're nationally known for providing an elite education as evidence by our R1 research rating while providing access to all West Virginians.

"I love the passion that this entire state has for the Mountaineers. It is special and unique and something I'm excited to be a part of and something I will not take for granted," Baker said. "Everyone I've talked to who has lived here, spent time here or visited said what a great place [Morgantown] is to raise a family and that's important."

West Virginia Expresses Interest in Wake Forest DB

West Virginia Makes the Cut for FIU WR Transfer

West Virginia Loses Veteran Defensive End to Transfer Portal

Thursday morning, West Virginia defensive end Taijh Alston announced on Instagram that he will be entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Alston transferred to West Virginia in 2019 after spending a year at East Carolina and a year at Copiah-Lincoln CC. Due to several injuries, Alston only appeared in 26 career games over his four years in Morgantown, totaling 56 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. After posting 11 TFLs and five sacks in 2021, Alston's production dropped significantly this fall with just three TFLs and two sacks.
Hot start gives WVU win over Navy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men's basketball opened its home stand with an 85-64 win over Navy at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday. West Virginia clicked with an early hot hand from behind the arc. Four of WVU's first five baskets were three-pointers, giving the Mountaineers an early lead. WVU needed just seven minutes to […]
Neal Brown Visits Florida State Linebacker Transfer

AJ Newberry, RB recruit out of Texas, flips commitment from Pac-12 to SEC

AJ Newberry was committed to Colorado since April, but recently decommitted from the Buffaloes amid the coaching change and hire of Deion Sanders. Newberry, a 3-star running back recruit out of Grand Prairie, Texas (South Grand Prairie), committed to Vanderbilt on Tuesday. He has a reported 15 offers, including Cal, Nebraska, Georgia Tech and Indiana. He visited Vanderbilt last week, and was recruited by Norval McKenzie. Newberry is listed at 6-foot and 200 pounds, and ranked the No. 75 running back in the Class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
The Mountaineers aim to get back on Track vs. Navy

Morgantown, WV - West Virginia is looking to get back in the win column Wednesday night as the Navy Midshipmen (5-3) visit the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers (6-2) fell to Xavier on Saturday after leading by as many as 11 points and an advantage throughout most of the game. West Virginia was up 68-65 with just under eight minutes remaining before Xavier outscored WVU 19-6 to stun the Mountaineers 84-74.
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Defeats Navy

To watch future episodes of the Mountaineers Now Postgame Show and the other shows we have available on DVN TV, click here to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
WATCH: Bob Huggins Navy Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2) handled the Navy Midshipmen (5-4) Wednesday night 85-64. Head coach Bob Huggins sat with the media following the game and reviewed the win, gave some insight on the frontcourt's performance, guard play and more.
WVU, K-State Tipoff Released

On Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference announced the West Virginia University men's basketball program's Big 12 Conference opener at Kansas State on Saturday, Dec. 31, will tip at 7 p.m. ET and will stream on Big 12 Now. The Mountaineers are 15-9 all-time versus the Wildcats, including winning the...
Kent State WR Transfer is Receiving Interest from West Virginia

Ford-Wheaton, Stills Headed to 98th East-West Shrine Bowl

WVU wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton and defensive lineman Dante Stills accepted invites to America's longest-running college football all-star game, the East-West Shrine Bowl. This game raises money for Shriners Children's Hospital. Former West Virginia teammate Leddie Brown competed in the showcase last season. Now, Ford-Wheaton and Stills represent...
Sam James Declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

On Wednesday, West Virginia University receiver Sam James declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. James brought in 46 receptions for a team-leading and a career-best 745 yards and six touchdowns last season. The Richmond Hill, Georgia, native will finish in career at WVU fifth in receptions with 190, his 2,231...
TCU Mania Overtakes Fort Worth With Max Duggan Turning Into a Heisman Worthy Myth Maker — An Incredibly True QB Tale

TCU quarterback Max Duggan seems to soar under pressure. He's up for the Heisman and TCU is in the college football playoffs. TCU quarterback Max Duggan's rise to Heisman Trophy finalist is one of the best stories in sports. And Fort Worth is all in. The city has grown increasingly more purple throughout the fall, as TCU's magical season came into focus. Everyone seems to be wearing their favorite shade of purple these days with the college football playoffs beckoning. From light lavender to rich royal purple — and not just on game day.
ESPN Bracketology Update - 12/6

Bob Huggins wasn't pleased with how his team played in the second half of Saturday's game against the Xavier Musketeers as they blew a double-digit lead, ultimately leading to a double-digit loss. Even with the loss, the computer and the humans, still think highly of the Mountaineers. In Joe Lunardi's...
