ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

EPA expects to finish residential cleanup of Colorado Smelter Superfund Site by spring 2024

By James Bartolo, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R1dQA_0jYLuTNQ00

With soil sampling 98% complete at the Colorado Smelter Superfund Site, the Environmental Protection Agency seeks to finish its residential cleanup by spring 2024, if not sooner.

Since 2015, the EPA has conducted outdoor soil and indoor dust samplings of lead and arsenic levels at residences near the former Colorado Smelter. When samples taken from residences show harmful levels of contaminants, the properties are then earmarked for EPA cleanup.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the EPA's progress on dust sampling has trailed behind its soil sampling efforts. The agency has sampled dust at 73% of the properties it's targeted in Pueblo's Bessemer, Eilers and Grove neighborhoods.

As of Oct. 28, about 44% of the 1,833 properties that have received soil sampling have required cleanup, according to the EPA, as have about 36% of the 1,361 dust-sampled properties.

"We can see a house that has pretty high concentrations of lead or arsenic right next to a house that doesn't have anything above our cleanup level. ... It really is case by case," said Beth Archer, community involvement coordinator for EPA Region 8.

Lead Paint in Pueblo homes:Environmental Protection Agency seeks to reduce lead exposure in Pueblo

Founded by Anton Eilers in 1883, Colorado Smelter operated as a lead and silver smelter for 25 years. During its operation, lead and arsenic particles from smokestacks were sent into the air and scattered by the wind, which is one of many reasons a property with high lead and arsenic concentrations may be located directly next to a property with low concentrations, Archer said.

"There are other sources of lead, especially lead-based paint," she said. "We don't have a way of differentiating if the lead we see is lead from a smelter or from lead-based paint. If there is paint on the house that is cracking and falls into the soil then we will detect that lead."

Ground cover like grass and cement may act as a barrier protecting soil from lead and arsenic particles, which is one of the reasons why residential properties in the Colorado Smelter Superfund Site area are higher cleanup priorities than commercial properties.

"We are going to sample and come up with a remedy for those commercial properties, but we are not there yet," Archer said. "That sampling will probably happen after we finish the residential areas ... we don't anticipate there to be as much of an exposure pathway (on commercial properties), but we still want to sample and figure out what the exposure pathway is and what needs to be done."

West Side Sewer Project:Pueblo council approves additional $1 million in ARPA funds for west side sewer line

Tentatively scheduled completion dates for residential soil and dust sampling are summer and winter 2023, respectively. Crews plan to finish soil cleanup between summer and fall 2023, while dust cleanup is expected to be completed between winter 2023 and spring 2024.

"We want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to sign up (for sampling), so we are pushing that last deadline as far out as we can," Archer said.

To sign up for soil and dust sampling, residents may contact Ben Oakland at ben.oakland@pwt.com or by calling 303-482-6970. Residents living at properties requiring cleanup may contact APTIM at 719-299 4468.

Pueblo Chieftain reporter James Bartolo can be reached by email at JBartolo@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Colorado Newsline

Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt

The hate-motivated massacre in Colorado Springs last month changed the gun violence conversation in Colorado, and new gun measures will almost certainly be enacted during the legislative session that begins next month. There was already a preference for more gun restrictions in the state, site of several of the country’s most notorious mass shootings, including […] The post Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Firefighters on scene of vehicle fire on Union & HWY 24

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Dec. 8. CSFD also reported a small grass fire that was started as a result of the vehicle fire on Union and Highway 24. Firefighters say the grass fire is now out. At this time, there […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Increased security planned for Pueblo’s City Council meeting to discuss controversial abortion ordinance

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo City Council is holding a Work Session at a special meeting Wednesday evening to discuss a proposed ordinance on the topic of abortions in the city. According to a press release, the city council will receive additional information on the proposed ordinance that would require that abortion clinics receive The post Increased security planned for Pueblo’s City Council meeting to discuss controversial abortion ordinance appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

VA to begin processing burn pit claims Jan 1

Beginning January 1, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will start processing claims from veterans who believe their chronic illnesses are related to exposure to toxic burn pits while serving in Iraq or Afghanistan. This new coverage is part of the PACT Act, which expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn The post VA to begin processing burn pit claims Jan 1 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
19thnews.org

In the wake of the Colorado Springs shooting, two LGBTQ+ lawmakers talk policy priorities

Leslie Herod, the first out Black LGBTQ+ person elected to the Colorado General Assembly, spent a significant amount of time in Colorado Springs growing up. Moving frequently in a military family, she spent a year of elementary school, two years of middle school, and three years of high school in the Springs. After her mom retired there, she’d come home from college in Boulder for the holidays and spend time at Club Q.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
csupueblotoday.com

Corrine Koehler: Pueblo Community Member

Corrinne Koehler, originally from and grew up on a dairy farm in Sand Creek, Wisconsin, is a local financial advisor and a significant individual in the Pueblo Community. Koehler moved to Pueblo in 1972 when our community wasn’t very interested in welcoming new people who moved into town. As they became increasingly involved with the town, they became welcomed and valued community members. Koehler stated, “When we first came here, it was very closed. It was close-knit families, but they were not very welcoming to outsiders.”
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Woman-owned Caliola expanding in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Caliola is a 100% woman-owned communications technology firm that specializes in supporting the defense industry, and it is expanding in Colorado Springs. Caliola Founder, President & CEO, Jennifer Halford said, “When I began looking for a community to start Caliola, there were many qualities that brought not only my business but my […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Burn restrictions put in place for Colorado Springs starting Wednesday at noon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) announced burn restrictions would be put in place starting Wednesday at noon. “The Colorado Springs Fire Department, by and through its Division of the Fire Marshal, determines measures are necessary to maintain fire hazard awareness and continue to reduce fire risks in order to protect health and safety which are essential,” part of a notice on CSFD’s website reads. “Therefore, due to current and forecasted weather conditions, limited increases in moisture levels, and ongoing grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs, Burn Restriction Order 2022-R3 is in effect for the City of Colorado Springs.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Mayor’s office accepting applications for city government fellowship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs city leaders are calling on residents to apply for an opportunity to explore city government. It's called the Mayor's Civic Leaders Fellowship, and it's designed to introduce future civic leaders to the inner workings of city government with an emphasis on leadership. But also to teach residents firsthand The post Colorado Springs Mayor’s office accepting applications for city government fellowship appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Citadel Mall COVID testing site moving locations

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Mako COVID-19 testing site is relocating its site from the Citadel Mall to the Colorado Springs Event Center Parking Lot (3960 Palmer Park Boulevard), on Tuesday, Dec. 6. According to El Paso County Public Health, the testing site first opened in August 2020 with the goal of providing those living in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

FBI activity reported in Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The FBI Denver office has confirmed to KRDO that agents were conducting court-authorized activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning. The activity took place at a residence in the area of London Ln. and Morely Dr. This is on the southeast side of Colorado Springs, just east of S. Academy Blvd. The post FBI activity reported in Colorado Springs neighborhood appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Trifecta of illnesses spreading throughout Colorado

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A continual increase in respiratory illnesses throughout the state of Colorado is causing concern for doctors and health officials. “The number of individuals testing positive for flu has gone up exponentially,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control for UCHealth. “And the number of hospitalizations that we’re […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Firefighters on scene of structure fire on East Woodmen

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a working structure fire Sunday afternoon on Dec. 4. CSFD says it is working with the Falcon Fire Department (FFD) on a ‘fully involved structure’ in the area of East Woodmen Road and North Markesheffel. FFD has two water tenders, two brush […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy