mymoinfo.com
Detective bureau investigating stealing and burglary case in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Numerous tools and other miscellaneous items were taken from a vehicle that was parked in the 1600 block of Wade Road outside of Pacific. Grant Bissell is the Public Safety Information Coordinator for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He says the property was stolen sometime between November 13th and 23rd.
kchi.com
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. In Livingston County at about 11:30 am, Troopers arrested 45-year-old Lee A Hines of Chillicothe for alleged distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a probation and parole warrant. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
kjluradio.com
Bourbon woman charged with driving over boyfriend's legs in Franklin County
A Crawford County woman is charged with running over her boyfriend with a pickup truck in Franklin County. Jennifer Scola, 35, of Bourbon, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and driving while intoxicated. She’s being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office...
mymoinfo.com
Richwoods woman arrested in burglary case in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A 45-year-old woman from Richwoods was arrested in connection to a burglary that had taken place at a residence in the 7500 block of Highway H and a residence in the 12000 block of Calico in the De Soto area. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says...
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant
(HARRISON COUNTY, MO) – A St Joseph man was arrested Wednesday in Harrison County on an outstanding warrant. At 11 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Triston J. Kuehner who was wanted on a Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for a traffic violation. Kuehner was...
kttn.com
Woman facing murder charge in Livingston County has jury trial scheduled for May 15th in Clinton County
A jury trial has been scheduled in Clinton County for a woman charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a hospital patient in Chillicothe. The trial for 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall is set for May 15th through 19th. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 4th. Hall’s motion to disqualify the prosecutor was heard and overruled.
northwestmoinfo.com
Altamont Resident Faces Felony Charge Following Arrest in Daviess County Wednesday
(DAVIESS COUNTY, MO) – An Altamont resident faces felony charge following arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that just before 11:30 P.M. they arrested 40-year-old Andrea N. Hanenkratt who is facing charges for felony driving without a valid drivers license and speeding. She was...
kchi.com
Booked Following Arrest On Warrant
One new booking at an area jail was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin on a Caldwell County Parole warrant and for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $10,000.
advantagenews.com
Drug charges against two at trailer park
Bethalto Police and the U.S. Marshals Service worked together last Friday to carry out a drug warrant at the Old Oak Trailer Park resulting in charges against one person. Later in the day, police responded to the park and arrested another person on a separate drug charge. Both cases are connected to the possession of Meth.
Man charged with making threats against Jefferson County high school
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man is facing charges after police say he made threats against a Jefferson County high school. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged Kevin McArthur, 43, with making a terroristic threat in the second degree. According to a probable cause statement...
myleaderpaper.com
Hyland patient allegedly threatens to blow up Northwest High
Kevin McArthur, 43, a patient at the Hyland Behavioral Health Center in south St. Louis County, has been charged with a felony for allegedly threatening to blow up Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, St. Louis County Police reported. An email sent to Northwest School District parents said McArthur is...
kmmo.com
INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY
An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County on Monday, December 5, 2022. According to a report from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, on June 14, 2021 the Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at 1804 Northwest Highway 50 near Kingsville, for a reported shooting. Two victims had left the residence and driven to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to one of the victims.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Arizona Woman on Five Drug & Driving Charges Monday in Clinton County
Troopers report the arrest of a Phoenix, Arizona woman Monday afternoon in Clinton County on five drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 26-year-old Brianne L. Harty around 2:21 Monday afternoon on preliminary charges of felony possession of a controlled substance of methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding the posted speed limit, and careless and imprudent driving.
KCMO man accused of shooting at, leading police on chase in 3 different vehicles
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged for allegedly shooting at and leading police on a chase in three different vehicles.
mymoinfo.com
Festus man sentenced in federal court
(Jefferson County) A Festus man has been sentenced in federal court to almost 3 years in prison for stealing more than $850-thousand dollars from a St. Louis pharmaceutical manufacturing facility. Korey Johnson has more.
northwestmoinfo.com
Hannibal Man in Grundy County Court Next Week on Four Charges
A Hannibal man facing four charges in Grundy County Court will appear for a bond appearance hearing next week. Court documents say Curtis Scott Wheelbarger faces charges for a felony of stealing 750 dollars or more, a felony for attempted stealing of 750 dollars or more, felony unlawful use of a weapon, and misdemeanor second-degree property damage.
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man charged with assaulting girlfriend in town just east of Hermann
A Franklin County man is charged with hitting his girlfriend, causing injuries to her face. Boston Inman, 26, of Gerald, is charged with one count of third-degree domestic assault. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called Saturday to a home in Berger to investigate a domestic assault. When...
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man arrested in Arnold for alleged thefts, drug possession
A 36-year-old Imperial man was arrested after he reportedly twice stole items from Ace Hardware in Arnold during a two-week period. In addition, Arnold Police allegedly found a substance believed to be methamphetamine in the SUV he was driving, the report said. The man was arrested at about 3:30 p.m....
Platte County prosecutor warns of DWI spike partially linked to marijuana
The Platte County prosecutor's office warns of a jump in criminal cases, including DWIs linked to more people driving high from marijuana.
KMZU
Drug charges for Arizona woman after trooper finds narcotics
CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeking formal charges against an Arizona woman, after her arrest during a traffic violation stop in Clinton County. According to the arrest report, at 2:21 p.m. Monday afternoon, 26-year-old Brianne L. Harty, of Phoenix, was exceeding the speed limit and driving in a careless manner, when she was stopped by a trooper. Further investigation resulted in the alleged seizure of methamphetamine, heroine, and drug paraphernalia.
