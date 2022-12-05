Read full article on original website
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Has The Costco Warehouse Store Location In Amherst Been Canceled?
It feels like we've been talking about getting a Costco Wholesale warehouse store in Western New York for years, but we still don't have one. Have the plans to bring a Costco to the area been scrapped?. Costco Wholesale was founded in Seattle, Washington on July 12, 1976. Costco Wholesale...
Gigantic Retailer Coming to the Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga
This is easily the busiest time of the entire year for retailers. The holiday shopping season is upon us, which means that many people are flooding into stores to buy Christmas presents and other goodies in time for December 25th. Despite online shopping being as popular as ever, many still...
Worst Holiday Gifts To Give In Buffalo
Now is the season to spend and if you are out and about looking for the perfect gift for someone from Buffalo, there are some gifts to avoid. Everyone always wants to give the perfect gift, but there is a fine line between the best and worst gifts when it comes to giving in Western New York. Some gifts are just a big no-no.
D.A. Taste to reopen at former South Buffalo ice cream shop, with future plans in Larkinville
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo taco shop is reopening in a new space, with big plans for next summer. D.A. Taste is moving to 368 Abbott Road, where owners Dominick Buster and Azrael Laia are buying the former Abbott Road Ice Cream. It’ll be the third location for...
newyorkalmanack.com
Olmsted’s Elmwood: Buffalo’s Parkway Neighborhood
From Joseph Ellicott’s arrival in Buffalo and his radical radial street grid, through the role played by Frederick Law Olmsted and his unique parks and parkways, this book reveals the stories of those who created a neighborhood using Olmsted’s blueprint for gracious living. It also follows the devastating 50-year decline that boarded up mansions and emptied the rust belt city, reducing it to a shadow of its Gilded Age size and prominence.
A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon
North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
stepoutbuffalo.com
Spirits Made in Buffalo are a Must-Have for the Holidays
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. You’ll find the city’s oldest and most storied distillery on Seneca Street in the heart of Larkinville. Buffalo Distilling Company was founded in 1893 and relaunched in 2012...
To Western New Yorkers Who Hate Anchor Bar: Stop
It's time to end the hate people are throwing at the birthplace of our culinary achievement once and for all. Look I get it. Bar Bill. Duff's. Elmo's. Gabriel's Gate. 9/11 Tavern. Wingnutz. Kelly's Corner. Sal's Lounge. Doc Sullivan's. Also many other places you probably prefer but you get the idea. Buffalo is full of places to get amazing wings that some people know about, while only locals know about the others.
University at Buffalo sells historic Butler Mansion
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo Foundation announced the sale of the Butler Mansion. The historic building was sold to Douglas Development for $3.75 million. The building was gifted to UB in 2000 by Delaware North CEO Jeremy Jacobs. UB has used the building as a continuing education and training facility.
New Bus Service On The Way To Buffalo
For people looking to travel to and from Buffalo, there have always been tons of options. From flying through the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport to hopping on an Amtrak through one of Buffalo's two train stations, getting to and from the 716 has not been a problem. Now, thanks to a new partnership in the intracity bus industry, there are now more options available to travel to and from the Queen City.
Despicable Fee Is Going Away In Western New York
It sounds too good to be true, but it is actually happening: one Western New York town is waiving a fee that we all hate. You may have noticed it over the years: as we get closer to the holidays, some places in Western New York will go out of their way to make residents feel that giving spirit.
There’s A Christmas Tree Made Of Kegs In New York State
On this station, we tend to brag about Buffalo and the stuff you can do here a lot. But we gotta give it to Rochester on this one. It’s true. We love Buffalo. We think it’s the best city in America. But after seeing this, when it comes to Christmas tree lightings, Rochester owns New York. Yeah, there’s a huge tree in Rockefeller Center. Sure, your tree might have sentimental ornaments on it. We get it. But where else have you ever seen a beer keg tree like this one?
Exactly How Poopy Is It In Buffalo?
There are few things that people from Buffalo and Western New York love more than sports, wings, and beer. One of those things happens to be our dogs. I don't know about you, but my two pups mean the world to me. However, as I walk my dogs every day I can help but notice that it seems like there is dog poop everywhere in Buffalo, but exactly how poopy is Buffalo compared to other places around the country?
Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Ferrero Group
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Italian company The Ferrero Group, which owns brands including Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Wells Enterprises, maker of popular ice cream brands and owner of the Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant. The deal is set to close in early 2023. In addition to Dunkirk, Wells […]
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
The 'Rail Barons' keep the trains running at the Buffalo History Museum
In 1990 a group of model train enthusiasts convinced The Buffalo History Museum to let them install a model train layout.
visitbuffaloniagara.com
Flyfishing for Steelhead Trout Around Buffalo, NY
The region surrounding Buffalo boasts some of the best steelhead trout fishing opportunities in America, if not the world. With more than 118 miles of fishing access, a long season — October through April — and stunning scenery, the steelhead trout fishing in the Buffalo area is simply exceptional.
Hundreds of trees taken down at Ralph Wilson Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, we got an update on the construction at the old LaSalle Park. If you've driven by the park this week, you have probably noticed hundreds of trees have been taken down. Hundreds of trees are coming down, and the City of Buffalo says thousands...
Best Places To Go On A Date This Winter In Buffalo
With cuffing season in full swing, if you haven't already locked down your winter boo, you may still be interviewing a potential body warmer or two to help you get through this long cold winter. If you are, then inevitably you'll need to find a few places to hang out to get to know your possible cuddle candidate.
"716MAS" at RiverWorks
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Totally Buffalo celebrated its fifth annual "716MAS" this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, their original Christmas shopping event featured live music, visits from Santa, and plenty of other holiday fun. More than 100 local vendors offered jewelry, art, apparel and plenty of other shopportunities. "These are...
