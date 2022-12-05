ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Canton, OH

Canton is a unique location in Ohio, with many beautiful places to visit. Canton is the county seat of Stark County, recognized as the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame League and the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum. However, the city has more to offer. While visiting Canton,...
CANTON, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH

Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

If you're in the Akron area, you should visit these local joints. If you're hungry for a burger, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Barberton. Hodge's offers burgers that are both big in size (the hand-pressed beef patties weigh half a pound) and flavor. Popular options include the black and blue burger (which is topped with lettuce, bacon, tomato, spicy mayo, and blue cheese), Mama burger (topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and mushrooms), and the classic Hodge burger with everything (everything in this case means ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic pickles).
AKRON, OH
Remington Write

Mistake on the Lake?

The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Oberlin professor to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’ this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ron Cheung will compete on the December 7 episode of “Jeopardy!”. The Lakewood resident is an economics professor and department chair at Oberlin College. Depending on the outcome of tonight’s episode, Cheung could face the quiz show’s latest super champion, Cris Pannullo. The former professional...
OBERLIN, OH
kentwired.com

New vintage store opens in downtown Kent

A unique vintage clothing store originating in western Pennsylvania just moved into the neighborhood. Branded at Kent is a vintage clothing store that specializes in 80’s and 90’s clothing. The store provides unique clothing and limited edition shoes with many color options. Brother-in-laws Lance Calvert and Brendan O’Brien...
KENT, OH
whbc.com

Doss Inducted Into College Football Hall of Fame

Last night, former Canton McKinley Bulldog and Ohio State Buckeye Mike Doss was inducted into the College football Hall of Fame. Doss a apart of the back to back state titles for McKinley, had a senior seasons that included 1,454 yards rushing, 22 touchdowns, 111 tackles, and three interceptions and won All-State honors and an All-America honorable mention by USA Today.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls

From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
CANTON, OH

