travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Canton, OH
Canton is a unique location in Ohio, with many beautiful places to visit. Canton is the county seat of Stark County, recognized as the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame League and the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum. However, the city has more to offer. While visiting Canton,...
Ground broken on waterpark for Hall of Fame Village in Canton
CANTON, Ohio – Seems like the one thing that is a constant at the Hall of Fame Village is change. The area has been a construction zone with ongoing projects, planned restaurants and buildings popping up near a renovated Tom Benson Stadium. Monday, ground was broken in the latest phase: A waterpark.
One Tank Trip: Sebring Mansion
"If these walls could talk" is what some say about this historic home. And it's just a one tank trip!
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Akron?
Been in Akron for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
Akron High School counselor returns from deployment, surprises students
Staff Sergeant Marvin Grandison said he was glad to be back and is looking forward to reconnecting with his students.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH
Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
OHSAA wrestling preview: Who are the top wrestlers to watch in 2022-23?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Of the 672 state wrestling tournament qualifiers in the 2021-22 season there were 148 from the cleveland.com seven-county area in Northeast Ohio. A new chapter will be written this year. Legacies will be cemented. And in the end, only a handful will be able to call themselves champions.
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
If you're in the Akron area, you should visit these local joints. If you're hungry for a burger, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Barberton. Hodge's offers burgers that are both big in size (the hand-pressed beef patties weigh half a pound) and flavor. Popular options include the black and blue burger (which is topped with lettuce, bacon, tomato, spicy mayo, and blue cheese), Mama burger (topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and mushrooms), and the classic Hodge burger with everything (everything in this case means ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic pickles).
Mistake on the Lake?
The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
New football-themed waterpark coming to Canton: First look at new image renderings amid groundbreaking ceremony at Hall of Fame Village
CANTON, Ohio — Who's ready for a swim?. Construction has officially begun on a new football-themed waterpark that's coming to the Hall of Fame Village in Canton. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning on the project, which officials estimate will take two years to build. So what can...
Oberlin professor to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’ this week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ron Cheung will compete on the December 7 episode of “Jeopardy!”. The Lakewood resident is an economics professor and department chair at Oberlin College. Depending on the outcome of tonight’s episode, Cheung could face the quiz show’s latest super champion, Cris Pannullo. The former professional...
kentwired.com
New vintage store opens in downtown Kent
A unique vintage clothing store originating in western Pennsylvania just moved into the neighborhood. Branded at Kent is a vintage clothing store that specializes in 80’s and 90’s clothing. The store provides unique clothing and limited edition shoes with many color options. Brother-in-laws Lance Calvert and Brendan O’Brien...
Midway Mall inching closer to facelift with loan pre-approval
Long anticipated revitalization efforts in Elyria could be inching forward. This week, leaders there pre-approved a funding source to purchase and eventually redevelop the Midway Mall.
Ohio middle school students find map error
Maple Heights Milkovich Middle School sixth-grade honor students found errors on a map they used in class. Now, their corrections will be used in the next edition of the map!
How Ohio high school students raised more than $8K in 20 minutes
Students at Padua Franciscan High School in Parma are digging into their pockets for a good cause.
whbc.com
Doss Inducted Into College Football Hall of Fame
Last night, former Canton McKinley Bulldog and Ohio State Buckeye Mike Doss was inducted into the College football Hall of Fame. Doss a apart of the back to back state titles for McKinley, had a senior seasons that included 1,454 yards rushing, 22 touchdowns, 111 tackles, and three interceptions and won All-State honors and an All-America honorable mention by USA Today.
whbc.com
Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls
From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
couponingwithrachel.com
GIVEAWAY: Trans-Siberian Orchestra Coming to Cleveland December 30th for TWO SHOWS
This Post May Contain Affiliate Links : Disclosure Policy. Hey Cleveland, the holiday season will rock when Trans-Siberian Orchestra comes to the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 30th for two amazing shows – 3pm and 7:30pm!. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!. I’ve attended many concerts over the years but Trans-Siberian...
Gov. Mike DeWine announces millions in tax credits for capital projects, including 4 in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the approval Wednesday of millions of dollars in tax credits for capital projects across the state, including four combined in the Cleveland and Canton areas. A total of $100 million in investments from the state government will...
