Read full article on original website
Related
High On Life Release Date
From the mind of Rick and Morty comes Justin Roiland’s most anticipated project yet. The High on Life release date is almost upon gamers with only a few days left. Here’s everything gamers should know before they can become a gun-wielding bounty hunter on December 13. The Story.
My Hero Academia Fortnite Release Date Potentially Leaked
It’s no surprise to gamers that the popular anime My Hero Academia was making its way to Fortnite since the start of Chapter 4. What they didn’t know was what exactly was included in the collaboration. Same for how it worked, or even when it would be. Now rumor has it that gamers can see the anime drop into Fortnite starting December 16.
All Hello Neighbor 2 DLC
Hello Neighbor 2 puts gamers back in the town of Raven Brooks once more to investigate and expose their creepy and unsettling neighbor. With Additional DLC, the neighbor won’t be the only threat gamers have to worry about. Here are all the Hello Neighbor 2 DLC. Additional DLC. There...
What Is The High On Life File Size?
With Justin Roiland’s most anticipated title, launching soon with less than a week left, there’s one question that can’t help but be asked. What is the High On Life file size when it launches on December 13?. How Big?. High On Life will launch for Xbox Series...
What is the Wild Rift Zeri Release Date?
Wild Rift continues to catch up with League of Legends in terms of the different champions in the game. Many are wondering when Wild Rift may receive an exclusive champion? That is a question for another day though. With Wild Rift Patch 4.0 coming soon, players will want to see the new Champions coming with it. Here is the Wild Rift Release Date for Zeri.
Should I wait for a PS5 Pro or just buy a PlayStation 5 now?
T3 analyses the pros and cons of waiting for the PS5 Pro before buying a next-gen Sony console
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
ComicBook
Horizon Forbidden West DLC Teased by Insider
A notable video game industry insider has seemingly teased the impending reveal of DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Following its launch earlier this year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, developer Guerrilla Games has continued to support the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel in the form of frequent new title updates. And while the studio has yet to confirm that DLC for Forbidden West will be coming in the future, it looks like this exact announcement could be slated to transpire quite soon.
VALORANT Cryostasis Skins Leaked
VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins. This time it was leaked a bit earlier than it has been in the past. Normally something comes out at least a few hours before the reveal and this time the leaks were about a day early. Are the leakers starting to get ahead again? Either way, here are the new VALORANT Cryostasis Skins.
Forspoken demo accidentally revealed by PlayStation
The demo will apparently be announced on December 10
The Best Upcoming 2023 Nintendo Switch Game Releases Ranked
After what might be considered a somewhat less flashy year for the Nintendo Switch in 2022, which has been punctuated by "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" at the start of the year and will finish with "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," the next 12 months look set to be very exciting. 2023 will mark the release of some of the most eagerly awaited games for some time.
ComicBook
Sonic the Hedgehog Creator Arrested for Alleged Insider Trading Again
Sonic the Hedgehog creator Yuji Naka has reportedly been re-arrested alongside other former Square Enix employees. Naka was arrested back in November on charges of insider trading, and it seems that is the case once again, this time for a different game from the publisher. According to reporter Takashi Mochizuki, Naka is alleged to have purchased stock in Ateam after finding out that the mobile game developer was working on Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier. The share purchases reportedly took place when Naka was a Square Enix employee, and prior to the game's public announcement.
All Fortnite Augments In Chapter 4
Fortnite is changing its game once again not only with a new map but with new gameplay mechanics as well. In Fortnite Chapter 4 gamers will encounter Reality Augments that act as perks changing the way the game can be played throughout a match. How many augments are there and what exactly can they do? Here are all the Fortnite Augments In Chapter 4.
All the New Overwatch Patch Notes: Season 2
The second season of Overwatch 2 is upon us, with plenty of balance changes, a new hero and map, and some familiar maps returning with new visual effects on them. The Overwatch patch notes for season 2 went live on December 6 and can be downloaded through Battle.net launcher or the Xbox, Playstation, or Nintendo stores.
Elden Ring Colosseum Update Brings New Free DLC
Elden Ring was one of the more highly anticipated games of the last few years. It not only lived up to the hype but it may have exceeded it. Since then, players and fans around the world have been wanting more content for it. Luckily for them, it would seem as though their voices have been heard. There will be brand new Elden Ring DLC surrounding a Colosseum and best of all, it will be free. Here is the latest.
Is There a Death Stranding 2?
Death Stranding has been considered one of the best and more unique games to come out over the past few years. With Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus starring, the game was very well-received by many fans and critics. This left them wanting more, a continuation of the story. Well, there seems to be some hints that Death Stranding 2 could be announced very soon. Here is the answer to if there is a Death Stranding 2.
notebookcheck.net
Diablo 4 launch date and game size revealed by new leak
A previous report estimated that Diablo 4 would be playable sometime in April 2023, nearly four years after it was first shown off. However, data miner Aggiornamenti Lumia has unearthed a new release date for the highly-anticipated title from the Xbox store. The game supposedly will be playable on June 5, 2023, at 23:00 (unspecified time zone). And yes, it will follow Diablo 3's legacy and launch as an online-only game.
Midnight Suns Standing Stones: How to Complete Each Puzzle
Marvel’s Midnight Suns has released to some good reviews as many did not expect the game to feel as cohesive and enjoyable as it has been. This is mainly due to the gameplay and the storyline within it. While the characters are beloved and shine in the tactical RPG, there are some puzzles and other elements to the game that also add quite a bit. One of them is the Midnight Suns Standing Stones Puzzles. There are three of them and here is how players can unlock their secrets.
Tactical Officially Signs with Immortals for 2023 LCS Season
After weeks of rumors, the LCS Free Agency period has officially begun. Teams have been working around the clock to put together the best roster they can. Now, the time for discussions is over. The LCS rosters are taking shape for the 2023 LCS Season. One of the moves officially confirmed by Immortals is that they will be signing Tactical to start in the bot lane for next year. Here is the latest.
IGN
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Are In Stock at Walmart
Anyone looking to put a shiny new video game console under the tree this Christmas can actually do so with relative ease right now. Walmart has stock available for the PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle and the digital edition of the bundle, as well as the Xbox Series X and Series S. The digital-only Xbox Series S is even on sale for $239.99 (down from its usual $299.99 MSRP). They’re available for pickup in some stores, and available for shipping before Christmas.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0