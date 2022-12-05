ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Mother of man saved from burning car in Butler County shares message to rescuers

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oi426_0jYLtlHP00

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Butler Township fire chief Scott Frederick and police officers Rachel Dovidio and Bill Dobson saved a man from a burning car after a wreck last week.

The man who was rescued from a burning car is being treated right now at West Penn Hospital.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: WATCH: Dashcam video shows officers rescuing man from burning car after crash in Butler County

“Because without them, my son would not be here and we are eternally grateful as a family for them,” said Patty Zabicki, the victim’s mother.

Zabicki’s son, Ryan Davidson, is the man who was saved. He’s 36 years old and from Butler.

Davidson’s mom said he crashed into a gas line after having a seizure. Davidson has second-degree burns on his face, shoulder and hands.

She said his injuries are serious but he’s on the road to recovery.

“He’s still in a medically induced coma and still on a ventilator. He now has an infection because of the smoke inhalation. It will take time but he’s here and he’s alive,” said Zabicki.

At the time of the crash, Davidson was working, making deliveries for China Palace.

“He went out on a delivery, and he never came back,” said Zabicki. “They actually filed a missing person’s report and that’s how we found out.”

She described Davidson as a sweet and loving person who would give anyone the shirt off his back. Davidson is also a dad to a teenage son.

Right now, people are rallying around him.

Davidson’s best friend created a GoFundMe page to help cover his medical bills and other costs. The campaign has already raised more than $19,000.

“The outpouring of our community and all the love and support we are getting from friends, family, total strangers, we are just in awe,” said Zabicki. “It’s just amazing.”

Davidson is currently in stable condition. If you would like to donate to his GoFundMe page, click here.

